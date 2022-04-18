Spain’s Meteorological Agency, AEMET, this Monday predict temperatures dropping slightly, to touch 32ºC in Mogán, on the southwest, by 3 p.m. hitting 31º in the shade in the westernmost area of Tasarte. The unexpectedly warm weather should slowly dissipate on Tuesday, until Wednesday, April 20, when thermometers are forecast to start to return closer to seasonal expected averages.

AEMET have issued a yellow advisory warning for Tuesday due to rough seas and coastal phenomena, with force 7 gusts of wind, predicted on the east, south and western slopes of Gran Canaria and on the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and the north of Tenerife. Temperatures will drop below 30ºC, with maximums of 28º in Mogán, and Saharan dust tending to subside, especially during the second half of the day. The weather forecast indicates that Gran Canaria may see some cloud, and will be otherwise clear with occasional cloudy intervals in the north, by the end of the day, while Lanzarote and Fuerteventura will be slightly cloudy, or clear, with intervals of high cloud.

On Wednesday, AEMET maintains the advisory warnings, with additional gusting winds expected on southern, eastern and western slopes of Gran Canaria. As we move towards the weekend there is an increasing possibility of light showers, particularly in northern areas exposed to the usual Trade Winds (from the northeast), and a likelihood of some increase in intervals of cloud cover, bringing possible further light rains over the course of the weekend.

With rains mostly expected on the north of the island, the south of Gran Canaria should stay mostly sunny, blue skies, but perhaps some occasional high cloud, through the week, though there is an increasing likelihood of light showers and we head into the weekend.