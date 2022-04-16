The warm Easter weekend weather will continue to soar this Sunday, with the hotels and beaches full of holidaymakers from around the island and further afield all heading for the south.

Slight Calima haze is expected on Canary Islands slopes facing south this weekend, up to 34ºC in the interior of the islands, and on the southwest of Gran Canaria, with gusts of wind that could reach 70 kilometres per hour this Sunday on the west sides of Canary Islands, according to AEMET.

At the sea there will be northeast winds of force 5 or 6 to the north west and southeast, locally easterly on the northwest and elsewhere, blowing from the northeast at force 2 to 4. Strong swell to the northwest and southeast is expected. On the southwest coasts, variable force 1 to 4 with swell. Waves of about 1 to 2 meters in height.

Temperatures should start to cool as we move into next week, closer to seasonal averages around the mid-20s.

GRAN CANARIA EASTER WEATHER

Intervals of high cloud. Some Calima haze is expected, from Saharan desert winds, mainly affecting south-facing slopes. Temperatures rising, most notable in the southwest and inland areas to the north of the island. Inland areas facing south and southwest, could exceed 34ºC in the shade, with 30ºC expected elsewhere, and much hotter in direct sunlight. On the coasts, generally light winds from the northeast, mainly breezy, although in the extreme west there could be some strong gusts. Inland and at summits there will be an eastern component to the winds, turning to the southeast during the morning with strong intervals during the central hours of the day.

Easter Sunday Temperatures:

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – – 19º – 28ºC

Maspalomas / Playa del Inglés – 20º – 31ºC

Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria – – 21º – 34ºC

(all daytime temperatures are measured in the shade, meaning it can be much hotter in direct sunlight)

Sea temperature: a fresh 20ºC

UV Index: 10+

Gran Canaria Weather for the week ahead: