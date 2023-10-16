Across the entire country, the data shows a nearly 5% increase, putting the Canary Islands well above the national average.

According to Tinsa, Housing Prices in the Canary Islands Continue to Surge, Defying National Trends

The average value of both new and used housing in Spain is now 4.9% higher than it was a year ago, with a 0.1% increase observed between August and September. However, this growth trend deviates from the national pattern, particularly in the ‘Islands’ region, encompassing the Balearic and Canary Islands, where prices surged by 2.3% monthly, in contrast to the stabilisation seen in most analysed groups (ranging from -0.2% to +0.2% in September).

Tinsa’s General and Major Markets IMIE (Property Price Index) recorded a monthly variation of +0.1% in September, resulting in a year-on-year price growth of 4.9%. This data confirms the trend toward stabilisation in residential prices, except in island markets, where housing continues to exhibit an upward trend.

The average value of new and used housing in Spain has seen a 19.2% decrease from the peak levels of the 2007-2008 period.

After the final figures for September were tallied, the year-on-year price increase for the third quarter of the year remains at 5%, unchanged from the preliminary data published in the IMIE Local Markets on September 29.

In September, all analysed groups showed a year-on-year deceleration in terms of price increases, except for the island territories, which are still experiencing dynamic price growth – a 2.3% increase between August and September, bringing the growth over the past 12 months to 8.9%.

“The reduction in residential demand is occurring at a slower pace among foreign residents. This particularly affects island territories and some areas along the Mediterranean coast, where foreign property purchases had a more significant impact during the first half of the year,” explains Cristina Arias, Director of Tinsa’s Research Service.

In terms of monthly variation, all groups, except the ‘Islands,’ are hovering around stabilisation, ranging from -0.2% for ‘Capitals and Major Cities’ to +0.2% for ‘Mediterranean Coast’ and ‘Other Municipalities.’

Over the past 12 months, ‘Metropolitan Areas’ stand out as the group with the most significant difference in value compared to September 2022, with a 5.9% increase after the ‘Islands.’ Below the national average, the ‘Mediterranean Coast’ saw a 4.8% variation, followed by ‘Capitals and Major Cities’ at 4.6%. The smallest and inland municipalities, grouped under ‘Other Municipalities,’ exhibited the smallest variation in value compared to a year ago at +2.1%.

“The reduction in residential demand is happening gradually. The impact of inflation on household savings and the effects of rising interest rates are slowing residential sales, primarily due to reduced mortgage lending. However, real estate continues to be a savings outlet,” says Arias, emphasising that sustained employment rates are maintaining household solvency, and households will gradually regain their purchasing power as inflation moderates.

It’s important to note that the value of new and used housing in Spain is still 19.2% below the peak levels of the real estate boom. In the ‘Islands’ region (combining the markets of the Balearic and Canary Islands), this difference narrowed to 3.9% in September. ‘Capitals and Major Cities’ also have a lower cumulative drop from the peak at -15%. In contrast, the average value on the ‘Mediterranean Coast’ is 29.3% lower than its peak, with ‘Other Municipalities’ close behind at -28.3%.

These indicators suggest that the Canary Islands continue to experience a rise in housing prices, defying the national trend of stabilization. This trend is driven by factors such as demand from foreign residents and limited housing supply in certain areas. While other regions of Spain are still recovering from the effects of the real estate crisis, the Canary Islands appear to be on a different trajectory, with prices only slightly below their peak levels.