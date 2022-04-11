635 have officially been processed in the western province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and 330, so far, in the eastern province of Las Palmas.

All of them now have an official residence permit and, for those of legal age, a work permit. Displaced persons who obtain temporary protection can also use their driving licenses in Spain for at least one year.

The Spanish autonomous communities that have received the most requests include the capital, Madrid, having registered 10,133, Valencia, 9,229, Catalonia 9,023, and Andalusia 7,421.

These are followed by Murcia who have accepted 2,125 thus far, Castilla y León 2,034, Aragón 1,915, the Balearic Islands 1,615, Castilla-La Mancha 1,612, the Basque Country 1,454, Galicia 1,450, The Canary Islands 965, Asturias 815, Navarra 733, Cantabria 691, Extremadura 400 and La Rioja 330, and there are also nine who have reached the autonomous city of Ceuta and three in Melilla, on the north African coast.

Displaced persons arriving in Spain can apply for temporary protection at the reception and shelter centres authorised by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), in the Ciudad de la Luz in Alicante, at the Fira de Barcelona and in the Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga, as well as at the 70 National Police stations authorised to carry out these procedures.

The Minister for the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, on March 9 signed the order regulating the urgent procedure for the recognition of temporary protection.

This procedure is in response to the agreement reached on March 4 by the EU Council of Ministers of the Interior to activate, for the first time in history, the European temporary protection directive.

More than 13,000 Ukrainian minors have enrolled in Spanish schools

The Government has granted almost 52,000 applications for temporary protection of those displaced by the war in Ukraine, 39.4% of which are minors, of whom more than 13,000 have already started to attend school, almost twice as many as just one week ago.

In addition to that number, to date, 48,979 displaced persons have been assisted, according to the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory in a statement, in which it was confirmed that on April 6 a new reception centre, for the care and referral of displaced persons, located in Malaga, has been added to those in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante.

In total, the Office for Asylum and Refuge (OAR) and the National Police have granted 51,957 temporary protections to people displaced by the war in Ukraine in just one month, of which 29,263 have been processed in police stations throughout Spain, said the Ministry of Interior.

Private Initiatives on the south of Gran Canaria Several private individuals and families have opened their homes to those fleeing the war, those with spare rooms or apartments, often without any formal guidance or assistance whatsoever. We have been speaking to one such couple in the Sonnenland area, near Maspalomas, who agreed to take ten people, but have found themselves filling the house with at least 5 families, mostly women and children, who have found support among the local community with The Food Project in Arguineguín (Mogán), and Karuna in Maspalomas (San Bartolomé de Tirajana), helping to supply much needed food and fresh produce, as well as beds and other items of furniture. The community association and grass roots activists, We Are Warriors Shop, who collect donations in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, and help large numbers of individuals across the south, also opened their doors on Friday to allow these families to pick up some much needed clothing, and even donated hair cuts and food with the help of their collaborators, including Delilahs in the Puerto Rico Shopping Centre, and their Bulgarian hair stylist who offers solidarity cuts in support of the Warriors association. Even organisations like Angry Birds Activity Park have welcomed our new guests and offered support for some of the most vulnerable now arriving to our island. Many of the refugees arriving are well educated, professional people with families, normal individuals with European values and perspectives, who have never known war, or conflict on this scale. It is an utterly astounding effort that is being undertaken in support of people recognisable as being just like ourselves, as are the majority of refugees who find themselves in such terrible circumstances, every mother, every child, every brother, sister, father and grandmother essentially suffer in just the same ways, no matter where the war from which they flee. Families trying to survive, and for whom the future is utterly uncertain, having been ripped unceremoniously from normal lives, very much comparable with our own, having watched all they know and love suddenly destroyed. The most heartbreaking parts of their story are, with luck, now behind them. Some will stay only as long as they need to, others have no idea what they might return to, and some will choose to start their lives afresh here. All of them consumed with concern for their friends and families, still living under the destructive shadow of Putin’s war. Timon .:.

