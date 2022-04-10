The Tamaragua Association of South Gran Canaria Markets, which represents 300 street market vendors that come to the towns of Arguineguín and Playa de Mogán to work, plan to gather this Monday, April 11, at the doors of the Municipal Offices in Arguineguín to show their outright rejection of this large increase in their expenses, which they consider utterly unaffordable.

The mayor of Mogán, Onalia Bueno, in typically charismatic style, was blunt in her statements made to Radio Sol Maspalomas, as reported by El Sur Digital GC, inviting the stall holders and merchants to leave the markets if they are not satisfied “this is very simple, whoever does not want to be there, should not be there”.

The mayor concluded by saying that, in her opinion, we have already reached the economic recovery and we must all contribute. She did not mention that fact that she charges her own parking tickets, taxis and lawyers’ expenses to the public administration of Mogán.