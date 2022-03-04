This decision was made taking into account information provided by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), and other available sources, applying the Canary Islands Specific Emergency Plan for Risks of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA). Yellow alerts have been issued by AEMET across the archipelago with an Orange warning declared for much of Gran Canaria

Observations: strong winds forecast from the NE starting from midnight on the morning of March 5. In the midlands and summits, wind speeds of up to 90 km/h could be reached. On the NW and SE slopes of Gran Canaria, and the NW and E slopes of La Gomera, the maximum gust of 70 km/h may be exceeded. Elsewhere on the remaining islands and in areas of the archipelago, a Pre alert for wind is also maintained.