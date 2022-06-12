The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on the GC-42 highway when the Opel Mokka vehicle left the road on a curve and fell more than 80 meters down the La Mina ravine. The 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (CECOES) mobilised several ambulances from the SUC Canary Islands Emergency Service, Firefighters from the San Mateo Consortium, Guardia Civil Traffico, San Mateo Local Police and two helicopters, one from the GES Canary Islands Government Emergencies and Rescue and another medicalised SUC.

Rescuers managed to free the occupant, who was first evacuated in the GES apparatus to a San Mateo car park, the main market town in the agricultural area known as Las Vegas, where the SUC medicalised helicopter was waiting. 112 reported that the driver had various serious polytraumatic injuries and that he had been admitted in critical condition to the Doctor Negrín Hospital, in Las Palmas.

The Guardia Civil Traffic Reports Unit is in charge of instructing the proceedings to find out the causes of the accident.