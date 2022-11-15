The odd thing is that residents of Mogán don’t seem to be aware that any of these issues have ever been a problem in the area. Not in Arguineguín, nor Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, nor Taurito, nor Puerto de Mogán.

In fact, it appears that the only issue that visitors and residents have continually complained about on social media, that of their being continually harassed by individuals openly dealing drugs in the late night shopping centres, unhindered by police or security personnel, has in no way been tackled by this newly proposed set of police powers, which has led some to question what it is, exactly, that is being done to reduce that sort of nuisance which has had a clear and negative impact on tourism in the area?

Why would a town hall tackle nuisances that do not appear to be a problem, while completely ignoring the most obvious and high profile street dealers who appear to act with impunity? It is almost as though, ahead of next years local elections, that the incumbent wants to appear tough, without really having to do much… curious.

There is hope though. In a rather roundabout way the text of the new proposed ordinance seeks also to ban any behaviour that “violates the dignity of a person”, which in itself should lead to sanctions of fines for anybody harassing others in an unsolicited manner and in particular could lead to denuncias (complaints to police) against anyone shown to have been racist, sexist of homophobic in a public place. We have to wonder how effective that will be in Mogán, especially as all these rights are already enshrined within the national laws of Spain.