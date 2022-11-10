It’s the second weekend of November already and it is going to be a beautiful and busy one on Gran Canaria. The festive season is getting closer and closer and a lot of the Yuletime lights are up already, with many official ‘lights on’ events still to come, so stay tuned.

There are plenty of awesome events and festivities taking place around Gran Canaria, highlights include the WOMAD world music and dance festival, happening in the capital, as well as Fashion & Friends. It’s also the big weekend for the Winter Pride events at the famous CC Yumbo in Playa del Inglés and Maspalomas. Right now is also a lovely time to visit San Gregorio in Telde with co-patron fiestas as well as Gastronomic days promoting Gofio happening at the same time this weekend. Valsequillo will be filled with antique, old, vintage motorcycles and cars celebrating the 30th-anniversary edition of ‘Viejas Glorias’ with many more events and places to explore, experience, and enjoy as the weather is going to be perfect for any kind of adventure, anywhere.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Wednesday, November 17 is a local Bank holiday in Telde, festivities to honour the co-patron San Gregorio Taumaturgo.

Upcoming events:

20 November • Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon 2022

26-27 November • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio

2-4 December • Christmas Fair – Feria de Navidad de San Mateo

4 December • Avocado Fair Mogán

