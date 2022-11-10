It’s the second weekend of November already and it is going to be a beautiful and busy one on Gran Canaria. The festive season is getting closer and closer and a lot of the Yuletime lights are up already, with many official ‘lights on’ events still to come, so stay tuned.
There are plenty of awesome events and festivities taking place around Gran Canaria, highlights include the WOMAD world music and dance festival, happening in the capital, as well as Fashion & Friends. It’s also the big weekend for the Winter Pride events at the famous CC Yumbo in Playa del Inglés and Maspalomas. Right now is also a lovely time to visit San Gregorio in Telde with co-patron fiestas as well as Gastronomic days promoting Gofio happening at the same time this weekend. Valsequillo will be filled with antique, old, vintage motorcycles and cars celebrating the 30th-anniversary edition of ‘Viejas Glorias’ with many more events and places to explore, experience, and enjoy as the weather is going to be perfect for any kind of adventure, anywhere.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday, November 17 is a local Bank holiday in Telde, festivities to honour the co-patron San Gregorio Taumaturgo.
Upcoming events:
20 November • Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon 2022
26-27 November • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
2-4 December • Christmas Fair – Feria de Navidad de San Mateo
4 December • Avocado Fair Mogán
10-13 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE G.C.
WOMAD 2022
WOMAD Festival, World of Music, Arts and Dance in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 10-13 November 2022.
From 7 November, various activities began thanks to the collaboration of cultural spaces in the capital such as the Casa de Colón, CAAM, Museo Elder, Castillo de Mata and Casa África. Spaces that will host film series, talks, colloquiums, exhibitions and workshops, both for children and adults.
The concerts will take place between Friday the 11th and Sunday the 13th of November.
WOMAD – World of Music, Arts & Dance in Santa Catalina park, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
A project originally conceived by Peter Gabriel, the first WOMAD was held in the fields of Shepton Mallet in England, 1982. Since then, WOMAD has celebrated festivals in over 30 countries, allowing a collective audience that counts millions who have enjoyed the eclectic experience.
11-13 NOVEMBER, VALSEQUILLO
XXX VIEJAS GLORIAS CANARIAS
A weekend full of activities in Valsequillo, an event that is aimed at all lovers of motorcycle, classic and vintage cars, especially on such an important anniversary as the 30th edition. See the full program HERE (in Spanish)
The anniversary event will be celebrated in style, occupying more than 12,000 square meters, and divided into different recreation areas. There will be a covered space for the Vintage market, monographic, and stands with lovingly restored classic and old motorcycles. Another in which the exhibitions of old and classic cars will be located. Added to all this is the area dedicated to music concerts and brand stores. There will be a public parking area for visiting cars and motorcycles and another camping area for motorhomes.
It is a show of motorcycles and bikers, of heritage culture and collecting, a multitude of activities for motorcycles with the Rallye TT, the Biker Show, the trial, contests, the exhibitions, the motorcycle families, the Harleys, the Vespas and much more, a festival of mixed emotions to live the motorcycle in one of the best concentrations of these characteristics that are organized in southern Europe.
-The XXIX Old Glories Vintage Fair 12-13 November. The fair is on Saturday and Sunday at the Sports Pavilion of the Valsequillo football field, with parking for cars and motorcycles and enough entertainment not to miss details. On Saturday from 10:45
-Concerts: On Saturday at 12:30 and at 20:00 and on Sunday at 13:30
–XVIII Rally on Saturday in the Recreation and sports area of Valsequillo Open to all categories, classic, old, modern, and classic TT.
Timetable: 08:00 to 09:00, administrative checks and documentation and at 09:30 Official departure.
11-13 NOVEMBER, MASPALOMAS
WINTER PRIDE MASPALOMAS
The Friday night live show starts with headliner Haddaway known for the global hit “What is Love”
On Friday 11 November
– a Pride Walk on Avenida Tirajana 15:00-18:00
– Dance with pride 18:00 – 21:00 Yumbo Main Stage. After the Pride Walk manifestation ends at the Yumbo Square where DJs Diva Mayday and DJ Trojan and the High Heel Performance gogo´s await the crowd!
– Friday Live 02:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage: The Friday Night Live Show starts immediately after the Pride Walk Dance Session. With headliner Haddaway known for the global dance music hit “What is Love”
Saturday 12 November at 20:00 – 03:00 Yumbo Main Stage
Saturday Live: Cascada is one of the most popular dance music artists of the 90s with the hits including “Everytime We Touch” and “Evacuate the Dancefloor”. She has won many awards and her dancers are with her for the first time ever at Winter Pride on the Yumbo Main Stage.
– Hed Kandi star Soraya Vivian has been performing at Winter Pride since 2015 and will also be your host during various live shows.
– Warm up dance session from 19h with DJ Trojan.
Sunday 13 November at 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage
Sunday live: – Rachel McFarlane’s track “Take Me to the Clouds Above” peaked at number one in the UK charts, then she joined house music group Loveland in 1994, with whome she was featured on their track “Let the Music (Lift You Up)” which reached the UK Singles Chart. The same year, she recorded “Turn Up the Power” with N-Trance. In 1998, she released her debut solo single “Lover” which made the Top 40.
– Jill Helena is known in the Netherlands thanks to her participation in various TV talent shows!
– Celia Jimenez has developed herself over the past few years, since winning the Pride stars talent show, and is now a regular Canarian live performer.
– DJs Diva Mayday and Ross Alexander once again close Winter Pride 2022!
– Warm up dance session from 19h with DJ Trojan.
FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER, TEROR
NOCHE DE FINADOS Y CONCURSO DE ARRASTRE
Teror comes alive on Friday, with a night of traditions and celebration from Los Finados, accompanied by roasted chestnuts and anise, traditional (Spanish lanugage) narrations, and music by the group ‘Los Paperos’. The event will take place in the courtyard of the Municipal Offices, starting at 21:00.
Previously, at 19:00, the Final of the 31st Gran Canaria Island Trawling Contest (Cattle dragging), Canary Islands Government Trophy, will take place in the car parks of the municipal offices with some of the best teams on the island and, at the moment, occupy the top positions in the classification.
“This indigenous tradition is rooted in the countryside and also represents recognition of the primary sector and in particular the livestock sector, which contributes to preserving and enhancing our local breeds.”
“Cattle dragging has also been denounced by PACMA as a cruelty in which cows, bulls and oxen are forced to pull loads of up to 1,500 kg in races against the clock.”
11-13 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
GRAN CANARIA FASHION & FRIENDS – MODA CALIDA
A new edition of Gran Canaria Fashion & Friends between 11-13 November 2022
Parque del Estadio Insular in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Fashion, technology, art, design and reference event for new trends on #GranCanaria.
The reference event for new trends on the Island, Fashion and Friends will celebrate its eleventh edition this weekend in the park of the Insular Stadium in the capital of Gran Canaria, faithful to the objective with which it was born under the umbrella of the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida program -promoted by the Cabildo- as a platform for the fashion, technology, art and design sector, on this occasion under the motto “playtime” and with the already traditional area of exhibitors that will have the participation of 71 brands, and the catwalk through which another 21 will parade, in addition to the picnic area and a program of parallel activities.
- The fashion catwalk will be located under the park marquee, making the whole event more attractive, with a capacity for up to 200 attendees in each show, which will be at 17:00 and 20:30 on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday at 12:00 and 14:00, and in which 21 brands will participate.
- Exhibitors will show their collections in the brand area, located in various spaces distributed throughout the park, which will remain open on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 to 21:00 and Sunday from 12:00 to 19:00.
So far, 71 brands have been selected as exhibitors, of which 19 are new brands (they have never participated in Fashion and Friends and five brands from the Gran Canaria Moda Cálida program, in addition to the two winners of the MODAMAC program’s Young Designers contest, Patricia Caro (Gran Canaria) and Le Petit Kokó (Lanzarote).
- The original format of the picnic area is also recovered, which will have three food trucks, four cocktail bars, coffee and sweets will be open between 12:00 and 00:00 on Friday and Saturday, and between 12:00 and 19:00 on Sunday.
The event will also feature two special activities, a Pilates Master Class, led by the entrepreneur Margot Van Oudenhove, with the collaboration of Decathlon Telde, on Saturday at 10:30, and Recreate with me: Initiative by part of the Noelia Torres Dance Studio, with a master of ceremonies and professional dancers, on Sunday at 14:00.
FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER, SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA
NOCHE DE VINOS Y ENYESQUES
The Museo de La Zafra, Vecindario in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrates this Friday the ‘Night of Wines and Enyesques’ where you can enjoy the music of Germán López and Son x tres, wines from the country and artisan beer.
Admission is free until capacity is reached. During the night you can make visits to the museum facilities.
Admission is free until the capacity of nearly 800 people is completed in the Zafra Museum and its car park. The doors will open at 20:45 and the celebration will be from 21:00 to 02:00. The glasses of wine will be 3 euros and the enyesques will cost 2.5 euros.
The Night of Wines and Enyesques will be set with Canarian and Cuban music. Timmplist Germán López will offer his show ‘Alma’. The Cuban music group based in Gran Canaria ‘Son x tres’ will also perform. The department of identity organizes this celebration with the collaboration of three restaurants in the municipality, four wine cellars from Gran Canaria and a company that makes artisan beer.
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER, TELDE
NOCHE DE VINOS
As part of the Festivities of San Gregorio Taumaturgo, co-patron of Telde taking place between 11-18 November, there is A Night of Wines happening this Saturday on Plaza de San Gregorio in the municipality of Telde. Between 20:00-01:00 enjoy a gastronomy area, music and four different wineries.
On Sunday: a whistle language (lengua silbado) exhibition at 17:00 on Plaza de San Gregorio and a family theatre at 17:30
Thursday, November 17 is a local Bank holiday in the municipality of Telde
11-12 NOVEMBER, TELDE
V JORDANA DEL GOFIO
In the commercial area ZCA San Gregorio you can enjoy the 5th edition of ‘The Gastronomic Days of Gofio’ (10-12 Nov) in which succulent products can be enjoyed in nine establishments in San Gregorio, which will have as a star ingredient, gofio from the Molino de Fuego de Telde.
You can taste tapas with gofio as the main ingredient in the following establishments: Restaurante La Tunera, Cafetería La Canela, Encurtidos Antequera, Churrería Melián, Pizpireta, Sabbath, The Score, Manhattan, Oasis Chill Out .
SPORTING EVENTS
Friday 11 November, Agüimes
Milla Urbana y Carrera Nocturna de Agüimes
This Friday, starting at 18:00, the city center of Agüimes will once again become the epicenter of athletics with the celebration of the Agüimes urban mile and the night race, bringing together around 700 athletes and runners.
The event, which has been held for 37 editions, and which has the collaboration of CD UAVA – Unión Atlética Vecindario-Aguimes, SPAR Gran Canaria and the Insular Sports Institute of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, has become a must-go event for all the family, since people of all ages participate, from youngest to veterans, federated and amateurs.
Both the urban mile and the night race, 5,000 meters long, will run through the main streets of this beautiful old town and will cross the historic centre, starting and ending the route in the Plaza del Rosario
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER, FATAGA
SUBIDA FATAGA – SAN BARTOLOMÉ 2022
This Saturday the last two rounds of the Las Palmas Mountain Championship Rally will be held, which are traditionally Fataga and San Bartolomé de Tirajana in morning and afternoon sessions. In Speed, there are 42 drivers, 12 Formula Rally teams and 15 Regularity Sport teams for historic vehicles.
Starting 09:30 in Fataga and then at 14:30 in San Bartolomé. The test will end in the Plaza de Tunte next to the town hall, with the delivery of trophies for the two climbs.
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the stages”
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER, AGAETE
COPA CANARIAS – PESCA EN KAYAK
The Canarian cup of Kayak Fishing is decided in Agaete this Saturday. The third and last competition of the ‘Kopa Canarias 2022’ arrives with a tight classification and a lot of expectations.
From Playa de Agaete and the competition will start at 08:00 and end at approximately 13:30.
70 registered athletes and there will also be the participation of the representative of the two Main Sponsors, Carlos Jurado from peskayak.com and Galaxy Kayaks Spain.
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER, ARTENARA
MERCADO AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERO
The island’s highest altitude mountain village, Artenara, holds an agricultural and farmers’ market this Saturday from 11:00-15:00 in the picturesque Plaza de San Matias.
It really is a lovely car ride to go to see some of the most impossibly beautiful places on Gran Canaria and a trip up to the summits. This market, Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero is held on the second Saturday of every month.
“The municipal village of Artenara is located 1,270 metres above sea- level and has a most charming small community atmosphere. Here you can enjoy the epic mountain landscapes at the heart of Gran Canaria. Visit the viewpoint Unamuno and the interesting little Ethnographic Museum of “Cave Houses“”
In July 2019, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee added Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria Cultural Landscape to its List of World Heritage Sites in recognition of the ancient society of the Canary Islands, the roots of which stem from the population of North Africa and which managed to develop its own culture in complete isolation for more than 1,500 years before the Spanish invasion.
The archaeological sites contained within the Risco Caído landscape reflect the culture of the ancient peoples of the island, a unique process of evolution undergone by the Amazigh people from North Africa who lived in isolation until they were conquered by the Crown of Castile in the 15th Century. The volcanic crater of Caldera de Tejeda overlooks this area, which exists within the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda, Agaete and Galdar.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ in the parking lot next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A change to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER, ARUCAS
MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE ARUCAS
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. Arrive early for the best on offer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER
MULLIGAN’S GRAN CANARIA 25th ANNIVERSARY
On Friday: Shanners, The MisFits
This Saturday, it’s going to be a full-day of Quarter of a Century festivities with live music throughout the day, delicious food and drinks.
Open from 10:00-02:00
On Sunday: Hits 4 Life, Shanners
BARBACOA SHOW BAR – CC EUROPA IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Open daily 08:00-02:00
On Friday ABBA GOLD Tribute
On Saturday TOM JONES AND UB40 Tribute
On Sunday THE CHAMPIONS Rock’n’Roll Show
Barbacoa Piano Bar & Cocktail Lounge
𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫 𝗕𝗨𝗧𝗔, Friday – Sunday from 22:00
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at NIRVANA at 21:30 in the Ancora Centre, Arguineguin.
On Saturday at ROCKABELLA in Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at THE SHAMROCK BAR 22:30-01:00
On Sunday at THE SHAMROCK BAR in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
The 19th Hole Meloneras
Undoubtedly one of the best music venues on the south of the island, with live music every night, The 19th Hole Meloneras, (Varadero Shopping Center, 2nd floor) regularly blows people away with their epic mixture of top-of-the-line drinks and food, a pub atmosphere and its epic stage set up, overlooking the Meloneras shore. Well worth a visit (there is even a rumour that this Thursday one of the finest performers on these islands is set to make a previously unannounced appearance with a world-class music and light show… shhhh!)
Friday: Dan & Tess
Saturday: Chris Mooney
Sunday: Gary Lithgow