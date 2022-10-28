What a wonderful October it has been and it will also end with the most glorious warm weather around the island with just a hint of calima in the air. A perfect last weekend of October for absolutely any adventure or rest break. This is also going to be a long and interesting weekend as Finaos/Halloween lands this year on a Monday and then Tuesday, 1 November is a bank holiday in Spain. So a long festive “bridge” weekend ahead. There will be plenty of Los Finaos celebrations as well as anglo-american versions of Halloween festivities, so expect a separate article just for those soon.

Remember that clocks turn back one hour this Sunday, 30 October as 2 am becomes 1 am.

So many different options to explore, experience and enjoy on Gran Canaria, from patronal festivities in Vecindario coming to an end this weekend. Festivities and events taking place in many places like the little village of Veneguera, in the municipality of Mogán, in Ingenio, La Aldea, Telde and Gáldar just to name a few.

The Maspalomas Rally is on this weekend so expect some major road closures during the stages and it’s going to be busy on Friday and Saturday around Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse.