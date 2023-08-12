The event occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Néstor Álamo street in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. At that time, the Canary Islands Government weather station located in the town marked a temperature of 42.5ºC. A person found the man lying on his back in the street with no signs of life.

The 112 Emergency and Security Coordination Centre (Cecoes) received the alert and immediately mobilised two ambulances from the Canary Islands Emergency Service (SUC) , one of them medicalised, a doctor and a nurse from the nearest health centre, Local Police and National Police. When the resources arrived at the scene, they tried to revive the man, although shortly after they certified his death. While waiting for the result of the autopsy, one of the sources consulted indicated that the strong heat in Fataga at that time could have been related to the death.

Another source pointed out that the main hypothesis is that a heat stroke, together with the victim’s state of health, caused a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Government of the Canary Islands decreed, from 3pm that afternoon, a maximum alert due to heat throughout the Archipelago as unusual temperatures were reached, including 45.1ºC in Maspalomas and 44.8ºC in La Aldea de San Nicolás, on the west coast.