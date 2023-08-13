Among the various incidents being reported during this fourth day of intense heatwave, a car has apparently burst into flames this Sunday afternoon, while travelling northbound towards the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, causing a visible column of black smoke to rise into the air.
The fire took place not far from the Shell service station, at the heights of Juan Grande. Passersby took photographs and video which seem to capture what we presume to have been the occupants of the vehicle, standing some distance from their burning car, apparently having had to make a hurried escape. Fortunately there were no injuries.
Investigators are studying how the fire occurred.