A passerby alerted the emergency services that they had found some hiking poles and a backpack on the edge of a wall and heard someone calling for help from the ravine, so 1-1-2 activated the necessary emergency resources.

Upon arrival, they verified that it was an area that was difficult for healthcare personnel to access and that the affected person had fallen approximately 15 meters, so they began their descent to carry out his rescue.

When they reached the 61-year-old man, he was unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest, he underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he died at the scene.