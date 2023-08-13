Select Page

Hiker dies after falling down a ravine on Gran Canaria

Posted by | Sun, August 13, 2023 | | 0 |

Hiker dies after falling down a ravine on Gran Canaria

A hiker died this Sunday after falling into a barranco ravine, in the Gran Canaria municipality of Valleseco, according to reports from the main emergency coordination team at 1-1-2 Canarias. The event took place on the GC-307 road, Zumacal highway, kilometre 2, at around 7:20 a.m. this morning.

 

 

 

 

A passerby alerted the emergency services that they had found some hiking poles and a backpack on the edge of a wall and heard someone calling for help from the ravine, so 1-1-2 activated the necessary emergency resources.

Upon arrival, they verified that it was an area that was difficult for healthcare personnel to access and that the affected person had fallen approximately 15 meters, so they began their descent to carry out his rescue.

When they reached the 61-year-old man, he was unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest, he underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he died at the scene.

#WeCrossMountains

Rate:

About The Author

Timon .:.

Related Posts

Mogán sports fields closed by Town Council over coronavirus security fears

Mogán sports fields closed by Town Council over coronavirus security fears

August 18, 2020

Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands subsided in the first half of February, but all the data so far suggests there will be more arriving

Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands subsided in the first half of February, but all the data so far suggests there will be more arriving

February 16, 2021

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Canary Islands

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in the Canary Islands

January 14, 2021

Yumbo nightclub forcibly closed by police for breaching Covid restrictions

Yumbo nightclub forcibly closed by police for breaching Covid restrictions

January 31, 2022

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Canary News, Views & Sunshine - Est. 2009