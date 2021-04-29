Select Page

British government announce lower test prices, while Ambassador discusses UK holiday travel to the Spanish islands this May “if the incidence of COVID-19 is low”

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Spain, Hugh Elliott, visited the Spanish islands, and reported this Thursday from Palma de Mallorca, to confirm that the British Government are closely studying the data that will hopefully allow travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands from May, so long as the incidence of the coronavirus remains low, regardless of the epidemiological situation in the rest of Spain.

For the latest Canary Islands data on Covid-19, updated daily, check our mobile device dashboard, or for a more feature rich experience try our dashboard for desktop and tablet devices

At a press conference, Elliot affirmed that his Government has already received this request from the Islands commenting that it is “very well founded” due to the low level of infections, the “quality information” on the evolution of the pandemic, the scientific capacity to sequence the virus on the islands and the fact that being islands, makes it possible to have direct flights to and from the United Kingdom.

The British Government has taken the request “very seriously” and there is a “coincidence of interests” in allowing the British to travel to their traditional holiday destinations “as soon as possible”.

In any case, he stressed, the British Government will report by May 17 if they are to allow their citizens to travel abroad, to which countries and under what conditions, including the types of anti-covid tests that they must present upon their return.

The president of the Balaeric Government, Francina Armengol, met this Wednesday with the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Spain, on the diplomat’s first official visit to the Islands. The ambassador also held meetings in Ibiza.

Meanwhile, back in London, Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced to Parliament that they have been looking at the various types of tests that will be required for holiday travel, to try to select the most effective and cost efficient.  He was very pleased to be able to announce that there are now tests available for less than £60 each, and that there are even suppliers looking to bring costs down even further.

The UK de-escalation process is continuing, with travellers expected to be able to go on holiday as early as May 17.  Many are hoping that some of the earliest green listed regions will include the Spanish islands, though health officials have made clear that they will be led by the science, and maintain traveller safety as their first priority.

 

 

