The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 11-13 June 2021
The second weekend into the Gran Canaria summer, as our first little calima heatwave of the season gusts saharan winds and dust slowly away, its looking to be a marvellous weekend ahead to explore local festivities and events happening this weekend 11-13 June all across the island. You just need to know where to look.
12-13 June, Villa de Moya
Feria Artesanal y comercial
The Pico Lomito Park in Villa de Moya plays host this Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, to an Artisan and Commercial Fair where you will find food produced in the municipality like cheese, honey and pastries and handmade leather goods, costume jewellery and fabric painting, among other delights, created by local island artisans.
The event is being held as part of the festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua 2021.
The Fair in Villa de Moya will have 35 exhibitors with local food and crafts and opens from 09:00 to 14:00.
**Due to health restrictions, the capacity of the venue will be controlled at all times.
Saturday 12 June, Maspalomas
SwimRun Maspalomas
It’s going to be busy morning on the coasts of Maspalomas, from San Agustín to Faro de Maspalomas, 220 participants take part in SwimRun, happening on Saturday. The SwimRun Series Canarias started in 2017 and this year the Gran Canaria SwimRun take place in Maspalomas. The competition tests two distances, both leaving from San Agustin; sprint and super sprint and both will finish at Faro de Maspalomas whilst alternating open water swimming with running.
Distance sprint : Total distance 10,55 km from Barranco de San Agustin at 11:00 to Faro de Maspalomas. 2.570 m swim and 7.800 m run.
Distance super sprint : Total distance 6,32 km from Playa de la Burras at 12:00 to Faro de Maspalomas. 1.550 m swim and 4.770 m run.
Saturday, 12 June, Arucas
Mercadillos de Gran Canaria – Arucas
This market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, located next to the exit to Arucas from the GC-2 motorway, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here to the map location.
#BuyLocal, this market gathers local farmers and ranchers who market their produce directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs.
From 09:00-13:30.
12-13 June, Mogán
Fiestas Patronales San Antonio el Chico
The municipality of Mogán has been celebrating their patron saint’s festivities in the name of San Antonio el Chico since 30 May. Festivities this year have been mostly virtual, either on local TV or Radio and for the second consecutive year there is no Romeria, the popular pilgrimage procession offering.
The 2021 festivities come to an end this weekend in Pueblo de Mogán, aka Mogán Casco, with midnight fireworks on Saturday- Sunday night and Sunday being the main fiesta day in honour of San Antonio el Chico. *** Fireworks has been cancelled due to the alert for risk of forest fire declared on Friday 11 June. ***
If you would like to go to any of these festivities you can still check the availability and book from : agendamogan.es
11-13 June , Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Gastronomy Route & Food Trucks
If you are in the city already or planning to visit, this weekend is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some gastronomy offers or try some street food from the Food trucks located around different parts of the capital.
In Triana, there is the “Ruta de Vinos D.O. Gran Canaria“, the first event of the ‘Triana, Barrio Gastronómico’ project. A culinary route includes 26 establishments participating during June, through the restaurants, wine bars and cafés of the old Las Palmas de Gran Canaria merchant quarter, now the most famous shopping area to discover a wide range of dishes made with ‘KiloMeter0’ products, paired with Gran Canaria Denomination of Origin wines. You can read more about the event HERE!
Food trucks have definitely become a more familiar sight in Las Palmas over the last few years and this summer will see more and more of them spread around the areas of this emblematic Atlantic capital. Offering wide-varying foods, you can spot them in focal public areas throughout the city. Our pick for this weekend is “La Quícara” and you can try them out in El Confital this weekend!
Tip! During the months of July and August, there will be 13 food trucks to visit and try out around the capital of Gran Canaria. Locations include: Plaza Stagno (next to the ticket offices and in the area of the Guaguas terminal), the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium (behind the bus stop), El Confital (next to Plaza Pepe Limpiabotas), the Fountain Luminosa, La Laja Beach (in the area of the natural pool), Plaza de la Música, Parque de los Jardines de Buenavista, Parque de la Mayordomía, La Ballena ravine park, Plaza de Canarias and Plaza de Doramas.
11-13 JUNE , GÁLDAR
ILUSIÓN PARK GÁLDAR 2021
It’s the last weekend the kids and family attractions in Gáldar. The Fair “Ilusión Park Gáldar 2021” has been in town since 28 May and ends this weekend in the car park located in front of the Juan Vega Mateos municipal sports centre of Gáldar.
The funfair, from Thursday to Sunday, includes eleven attractions for both adults and children, game booths as well as a stall for sweets and fast food.
Open : From Thursday to Sunday 17:30 – 22:00 and on Friday and Saturday 17:30 – 23:00
Happening soon …
16-20 June, FISALDO 2021 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
The 21th edition of ‘FISALDO’, the outlet sales fair of opportunities in INFECAR. More than 50 exhibitors from clothing, accessories, footwear and cosmetics to hardware and second-hand vehicles, among many others, at the best market price. Get more information HERE!
19-20 June, Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in Arucas
This edition of the regular Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria takes place in the municipality of Arucas. Get more information HERE!