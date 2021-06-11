The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 11-13 June 2021

11-13 June , Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Gastronomy Route & Food Trucks

If you are in the city already or planning to visit, this weekend is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some gastronomy offers or try some street food from the Food trucks located around different parts of the capital.

In Triana, there is the “Ruta de Vinos D.O. Gran Canaria“, the first event of the ‘Triana, Barrio Gastronómico’ project. A culinary route includes 26 establishments participating during June, through the restaurants, wine bars and cafés of the old Las Palmas de Gran Canaria merchant quarter, now the most famous shopping area to discover a wide range of dishes made with ‘KiloMeter0’ products, paired with Gran Canaria Denomination of Origin wines. You can read more about the event HERE!

Food trucks have definitely become a more familiar sight in Las Palmas over the last few years and this summer will see more and more of them spread around the areas of this emblematic Atlantic capital. Offering wide-varying foods, you can spot them in focal public areas throughout the city. Our pick for this weekend is “La Quícara” and you can try them out in El Confital this weekend!

Tip! During the months of July and August, there will be 13 food trucks to visit and try out around the capital of Gran Canaria. Locations include: Plaza Stagno (next to the ticket offices and in the area of the Guaguas terminal), the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium (behind the bus stop), El Confital (next to Plaza Pepe Limpiabotas), the Fountain Luminosa, La Laja Beach (in the area of the natural pool), Plaza de la Música, Parque de los Jardines de Buenavista, Parque de la Mayordomía, La Ballena ravine park, Plaza de Canarias and Plaza de Doramas.