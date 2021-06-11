New till 2am opening hours and a return to nightlife on islands on Alert Level 1

🍽 Hotel and restaurant establishments on the islands at alert level 1 can open from today until 2am.

🕺 Nightlife establishments (discos, bars and karaoke bars) on islands in alert level 1 can now open:

Discotheques, cocktail bars and karaoke bars may remain open until 2am in the morning, with with a register of attendees and without a dance floor.

-Maximum 10 people per table outdoors and 4 indoors-Dancing not allowed-Consumption of food and drink with customers sitting at table

(As of June 18 for interior areas)

👥 Mass events (cultural, sports or leisure): with less than 750 attendees, will not require prior authorisation from the SCS, a requirement that is still to be maintained if they exceed that number of people.

These events may be held in open and closed spaces on alert level 1 islands.

On alert level 2 islands only outdoors, with the public seated and with a maximum capacity of 50%.

On the islands at alert levels 3 and 4, these events cannot be held.

🗣 The maximum number of people at congresses, business meetings and conferences on the islands has now been eliminated on levels 1 and 2.

On islands at levels 3 and 4 they can only be done electronically