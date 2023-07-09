With the launch of direct flights, tourists, visitors and residents from Gran Canaria can now more easily explore the cultural and leisure offerings of Ibiza, opening up a range of possibilities, attracting visitors who seek to experience the unique charm and vibrant atmosphere of each of these famous sunshine islands.

The connection, initially planned just for the months of July and August, includes free access to connecting flights from all the airports in the archipelago provided by the airline making this new destination accessible to all Canarians and completes Binter’s offer with the Balearic archipelago, with flights to all their airports now scheduled for this summer.

For the tourism industry on Gran Canaria, this new route represents an exciting opportunity to diversify its offerings and attract a new segment of travellers. By promoting the seamless connection to Ibiza, local tourism authorities may tap into the growing demand for multi-destination experiences, and offer something new to the seasoned dance-music oriented youth market. Visitors and residents on Gran Canaria can now extend their trips and enjoy the rich heritage, art, and music scene of Ibiza.

Likewise, the tourism industry on Ibiza stands to benefit greatly from this new connection, by offering the slightly more exotic, untamed sub-tropical delights of the Canary Islands particularly to their well developed market, made of party loving young travellers, as well as young families and veterans of the dance-music scene looking to move beyond the simple club, sea and sand formula the island does so well. Known predominantly for its nightlife, Ibiza has been actively working to position itself as a year-round cultural destination. Direct flights from Gran Canaria may well open doors to a broader audience, allowing visitors from the Canary Islands to discover the island’s diverse offerings beyond its famous party scene. This increased accessibility is expected to attract tourists seeking a unique blend of cultural immersion and relaxation.

In addition to the advantages for tourists, the new flight connection also presents significant opportunities for local businesses and service providers. Collaboration between tourism stakeholders in both destinations can result in joint marketing initiatives and packages that encourage travellers to explore both Gran Canaria and Ibiza during their visits. Hotels, restaurants, and tour operators can capitalise on this partnership, offering tailored experiences that showcase the best of both islands.

Furthermore, the direct flight connection between Gran Canaria and Ibiza contributes to the growth of the aviation sector in the Canary Islands. Binter Airline’s commitment to providing reliable and convenient air travel options strengthens the archipelago’s connectivity, positioning it as a hub for domestic and international tourists.

As travellers increasingly seek unique and new experiences, the new flight connection comes at a strategic time. It not only enhances the attractiveness of both destinations but also promotes collaboration and synergies between the tourism industries of these two remarkable islands.

The inaugural journey took off on Thursday from Gran Canaria Airport at 10:45 p.m. headed to Ibiza Airport and landed at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, from where it returned to the Canary Islands at 3:40 a.m. to land in Gran Canaria at 6:15 a.m.

For this flight, the airline prepared a special service with the distribution of shots of honey rum with cream and cinnamon, along with a gift of a miniature bottle of 7-year-old Ron Arehucas, boho chic keychains, and LED bracelets.

The airline has shared photos of the flight on its social networks, with the plane illuminated as a disco on a route designed, among other things, to bring the Canary Islands closer to one of the national nightlife reference islands.

The Gran Canaria-Ibiza flight will operate every Thursday in July and August, departing from the Gando airport at 10:45 p.m. and arriving in the Balearic Islands at dawn, on a journey that lasts approximately three hours.

Connections with all Balearic airports

The Ibiza connection adds to the ones the company already operates between the Canary Islands and Mallorca and Menorca.

Binter operates six weekly flights between Mallorca (PMI) and the Canary Islands, with direct connections to Gran Canaria on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, while with Tenerife North-La Laguna Airport, flights are on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The route between Menorca (MAH) and the Canary Islands is available on Tuesdays, with departure at 6:35 p.m. to land at Gran Canaria Airport (LPA) at 9:00 p.m. and from the Canary Island, the flight departs at 1:50 p.m. and arrives at Menorca Airport at 5:55 p.m.

High-End Service

Passengers on this route will enjoy the differential advantages of the product offered by Binter, with a high-end on-board service focused on offering the best customer experience, which includes extensive services such as a courtesy gourmet appetiser during the journey.

Considered the greenest aircraft in its class, with the lowest noise levels and external emissions, the E195 – E2 aircraft is the quietest, cleanest and most efficient single-aisle jet in its category, say the company, which also incorporates important improvements, allowing for a reduction of fuel consumption.

Flight tickets have started on sale for just under 300€ each way, with Canary Islands residents enjoying their usual, and significant, 75% discount.