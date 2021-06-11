450 kg of cocaine found in a container at the port of Las Palmas

​Policia Nacional Agents, in a joint operation with the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency, this week discovered 450 kg of cocaine hidden in a container that was in transit from Brazil to Spain, its first point of entry into Spain being the port of Las Palmas of Gran Canaria.

Investigations began when, through international customs and police cooperation, information was received of a possible narcotic substance having been detected, presumably cocaine, from a container destined for Valencia.

A joint team of investigators was formed, made up of officials from the Policia Nacional working with agents from Customs Surveillance and the Guardia Civil. This team carried out the operational actions that determined the apprehension of 450 kg of cocaine in the Port of Las Palmas, initiating the appropriate investigations in relation to the recipients of the drug. These steps made it possible to determine that there were three people of Spanish nationality involved residing in Valencia and working in the port.

A surveillance operation in the Port of Valencia, initiated by units similar to those of the Port of Las Palmas, concluded with the arrest of the three individuals who were trying to recover the drug five days after the container had entered Spain.