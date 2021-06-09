Gran Canaria residents over 45 years and not vaccinated can make an appointment at 012
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health report that from today, Wednesday, June 9, residents on Gran Canaria and Tenerife over 45 years of age who have not yet received an appointment for their first dose of coronavirus vaccine can call to request it through 012 (or at 928 301 012 or 922 470 012). This appointment system is part of the usual sending of sms messages or direct calls made as a usual protocol for notification to the population from the SCS, as well as the possibility of users in these age groups to process their request in person, directly through their health centre.
The web form, launched on May 24, has already handled more than 375,000 appointments out of the more than 400,000 requests registered to date. This service is one more resource from the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS), which is complemented by the others available for age groups engaged in active vaccinations.
The appointment generated will be scheduled based on the individual’s age group, the advance vaccination calendar forecasts and the roll out to each of the vaccination age groups. In this way, the order of priority by groups is established as part of the vaccination strategy and will continue to be maintained.