Gran Canaria residents over 45 years and not vaccinated can make an appointment at 012

The rest of the population over 16 years old and under 45 years old may continue to request appointments for vaccination through the web form canariassevacuna.com . With this tool the user fills in a simple form with their full name, DNI or NIE and contact mobile phone number. This information is collated with the database of health cards and the SCS will contact the user to arrange their appointment for vaccination at any of the points enabled throughout the Canary Islands.

The web form, launched on May 24, has already handled more than 375,000 appointments out of the more than 400,000 requests registered to date. This service is one more resource from the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS), which is complemented by the others available for age groups engaged in active vaccinations.

The appointment generated will be scheduled based on the individual’s age group, the advance vaccination calendar forecasts and the roll out to each of the vaccination age groups. In this way, the order of priority by groups is established as part of the vaccination strategy and will continue to be maintained.