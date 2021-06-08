Canary Islands ready to start issuing Digital Green Certifications for EU resident travellers

The EU COVID Digital Green Certificate is intended to facilitate mobility and guarantee the protection of the health of people, within the European Union, who meet any of these three conditions. Though, he emphasised, this is not equivalent to a passport or travel document that conditions or restricts the right to free movement.

The Canary Islands Health Service has been working together with the Ministry of Health and the rest of the Autonomous Communities in the implementation of this certificate for each of the three cases contemplated and according to the proposed calendar.

According to this calendar, the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands will begin issuing the EU COVID Digital Green Certificate through the miHistoria section of the main SCS website and the app.

During the month of June, other channels will be progressively activated so that the three types of certificates can be obtained (vaccination, recovered and negative diagnostic test) also in person, at private laboratories and pharmacy offices, as well as through a new service MiCertificadoCovid, which will not require a digital certificate.

How to obtain the EU-COVID Digital Green Certificate in the Canary Islands

People residing in the Canary Islands can download the certificate by accessing their miHistoria page, where the SCS COVID-19 Vaccination Card is already accessible. It can be accessed from the SCS website or through the iOS or Android apps.

As it contains highly secure information, it requires registering with a digital identity, which can be obtained through a digital certificate or the Cl@ve system at www.miscs.org , where the steps to follow and how to register are detailed; Or, by means of a username and password provided by the administrative unit of the health centre to which it is attached.