Canary Islands ready to start issuing Digital Green Certifications for EU resident travellers
Canary Islands Health Minister, Blas Trujillo, reported, this Tuesday morning, to the Regional Parliamentary Plenary, the affirmation that his department are moving forward with the EU’s COVID Digital Green Certificate, the official document with which, as of July 1, anyone residing in European Union Member States will be able to prove that they have received the vaccine, overcome the disease or have received a negative diagnostic test result.
The EU COVID Digital Green Certificate is intended to facilitate mobility and guarantee the protection of the health of people, within the European Union, who meet any of these three conditions. Though, he emphasised, this is not equivalent to a passport or travel document that conditions or restricts the right to free movement.
The Canary Islands Health Service has been working together with the Ministry of Health and the rest of the Autonomous Communities in the implementation of this certificate for each of the three cases contemplated and according to the proposed calendar.
According to this calendar, the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands will begin issuing the EU COVID Digital Green Certificate through the miHistoria section of the main SCS website and the app.
During the month of June, other channels will be progressively activated so that the three types of certificates can be obtained (vaccination, recovered and negative diagnostic test) also in person, at private laboratories and pharmacy offices, as well as through a new service MiCertificadoCovid, which will not require a digital certificate.
How to obtain the EU-COVID Digital Green Certificate in the Canary Islands
People residing in the Canary Islands can download the certificate by accessing their miHistoria page, where the SCS COVID-19 Vaccination Card is already accessible. It can be accessed from the SCS website or through the iOS or Android apps.
As it contains highly secure information, it requires registering with a digital identity, which can be obtained through a digital certificate or the Cl@ve system at www.miscs.org , where the steps to follow and how to register are detailed; Or, by means of a username and password provided by the administrative unit of the health centre to which it is attached.
Technical coordination
The implementation of the EU-COVID Digital Certificate is a highly complex process that requires, in addition to coordination between the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities, the involvement of the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation and Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and other agents such as airlines.
The Autonomous Communities are in charge of issuing, sealing and delivering the certificates in electronic format (QR Wallet, PDF with QR) or on paper. The Ministry will also issue certificates in assessed cases, in addition to offering the necessary support and coordinating and technically supporting the Autonomous Communities. Likewise, laboratories must also participate, and will be in charge of providing information so that certificates can be issued.
The Canary Islands Health Service has worked on the adaptation of the information systems, generation and sealing of the certificates according to the European guidelines, as well as at the delivery points both digitally and in person.
Based on full respect for the current data protection regulations and promptly informing the Spanish Data Protection Agency, the Digital Green Certificate has as its main characteristics its simplicity and interoperability for the entire European Union, as well as its free and universal nature.