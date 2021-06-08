Alert for high temperatures and risk of forest fires declared in Gran Canaria
The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies, have declared an Alert for Maximum Temperatures on Gran Canaria, starting at 09:00 on the morning of June 9. The decision takes into account available information and triggers the application of the Specific Emergency Plan for the Canary Islands for Risks of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA).
Generalised maximum temperatures may reach 35º to 37 ºC. The maximums will occur during the central hours of the day, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, night time lows are expected to be above 20ºC across large areas of the island. On Gran Canaria, increases will be especially notable at the summits and inland areas as well as south-facing midland areas, the north and north midlands (Valle de Agaete, Teror, Valleseco)
📢La Dirección General de Seguridad y Emergencias del Gobierno de Canarias declara #AlertaTemperaturasMáximas en #GRANCANARIA Inicio 9:00h 09/06
Más información y consejos ⬇️ https://t.co/s3OXVsybll pic.twitter.com/WMyyvhL6TN
— 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) June 8, 2021
An Alert for Risk of Forest Fires on Gran Canaria has also been declared from 09:00 hours on June 9.
Observations: Maximum temperature close to 40º and humidity around 20% in midlands and summit areas. Summits: Average wind of 60 km / h from SE turning SW throughout the day. Midlands: Average wind 40-50 km / h from the NE.
The population is urged to follow the following self – protection tips from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies.