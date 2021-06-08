Alert for high temperatures and risk of forest fires declared in Gran Canaria

An Alert for Risk of Forest Fires on Gran Canaria has also been declared from 09:00 hours on June 9.

Observations: Maximum temperature close to 40º and humidity around 20% in midlands and summit areas. Summits: Average wind of 60 km / h from SE turning SW throughout the day. Midlands: Average wind 40-50 km / h from the NE.

The population is urged to follow the following self – protection tips from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies.