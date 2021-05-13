Canary Islands primed for EU health passport test next week ahead of FITUR launch, Turespaña launches You Deserve Spain campaign

The minister indicated that FITUR “is the ideal place” to present the Digital Green Certificate, on which the EU has been working for the last two months, which has yet to receive final approval. Maroto explained that the Government’s intention is to put it into operation in June. With a view to this objective, Spain will participate next week in a pilot experience along with other European countries.

For this test, Maroto explained that up to ten Spanish destinations have asked to participate, among which the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are likely to be included due to the international tourism interest.

This week, during a presentation ceremony for the main representatives of the Spanish tourism sector, along with Spanish and international media, held at the Parador Nacional de Alcalá de Henares, the minister stressed that Spain “is ready to reopen to the world very soon and to welcome all those who want to give themselves a perfect vacation after the worst year of our lives.”

The head of Spanish Tourism stressed the need to offer “confidence and security to the traveller” and expressed reassurance that international tourists can “plan their holidays in Spain” because the country is a guarantee of “safety and quality” and has a “wide and diverse tourism offer that guarantees the best experience for travellers who choose Spain, especially during the summer period due to its excellence in sun and beach destinations”.

Maroto recalled that the Digital Green Certificate is set to guarantee mobility within the European Union (EU) and will be in operation from June. “This certificate, together with the positive rhythm in the vaccination process, will allow transfer of certainty to the international traveller and present Spain as a safe destination.”

A new promotional campaign, “You Deserve Spain” developed by Spanish Tourism Board, Turespaña, aims to communicate to travellers a state of tranquility and rest, as well as enjoyment and carefreeness, after everything suffered with the pandemic. The minister stressed the need to encourage breaking the psychological barrier created by the pandemic that could condition many people to stay in their own country and not travel abroad. “You deserve Spain is synonymous with trust, safety and quality, three attributes that encourage you to travel to our country,” she emphasised.

Miguel Sanz, general director of Turespaña, said that “this campaign has been designed to take into account the main factors that can serve as a lever to reactivate the desire to travel and, more specifically, to travel to Spain, mainly among those who have already visited before. It is a campaign that aims at a rapid and intense recovery of international tourism activity this summer.”

The ‘You Deserve Spain‘ Campaign

The campaign has been designed to reinforce the positioning of Spain as the primary holiday destination of the main source markets United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands and Poland and responds to the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic.

The aim of this campaign is to attract international tourists by overcoming three main points of resistance: deciding to travel, doing so outside their own country, and finally, getting them to choose Spain as their holiday destination.

The campaign is set to run from May to July, in digital format, almost entirely on social networks. For the launch, the campaign will be reinforced in the United Kingdom, France and Germany with print advertising in the main newspapers and in travel and lifestyle magazines, together with outdoor advertising on digital street furniture, buses and on giant screens in emblematic places.

Aimed at various target audiences including young people, adults, families and seniors, the campaign will present different environments such as sun and beach, the Camino de Santiago, urban, inland and nature tourism.