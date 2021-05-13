Select Page

Legal foreign residents, even without a Spanish health card, can register to get vaccine appointments

Posted by | Thu, May 13, 2021 | , , | 0 |

Legal foreign residents, even without a Spanish health card, can register to get vaccine appointments

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands has announced that all foreign residents, legally registered in the Archipelago, who do not have a health card can now make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.  Many foreign residents with private healthcare had reported issues in participating in the vaccine roll out programme, this latest announcement should resolve the problems encountered.

To do this, they can go in person to their nearest health centre to update their contact information, by providing their registration certificate, that effectively confirms that they are residents of the Canary Islands, as well as their passport as their identification document. Once their data is registered in the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) system, they will be scheduled for vaccination at one of the established vaccination points, always prioritising by age group.

Vaccination for people between 50 and 59 years old
The Ministry of Health confirmed that vaccinations for group 9 (aged from 50 to 59 years old) has begun, in the areas that have already completed the vaccinations of those over 60. For this reason, people included in that group, between 50 and 59 years old, should wait to be called to receive their vaccine and in no case call the health centre or 012 directly just yet.

Currently, these appointments are being made directly from the individual health centres, as each of them manages its own agenda. Once each group is completed in each basic health area or island, so the next group should begin to receive calls for appointments.


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

What you need to know: Spain’s newly finalised Law of The New Normality is causing confusion about having to wear a mask even when sunbathing

What you need to know: Spain’s newly finalised Law of The New Normality is causing confusion about having to wear a mask even when sunbathing

31st March 2021

The tail of the fire is controlled, but the head is travelling towards La Aldea to the west

The tail of the fire is controlled, but the head is travelling towards La Aldea to the west

12th August 2019

3 arrested in Meloneras for robbery at Bahía Feliz apartment

3 arrested in Meloneras for robbery at Bahía Feliz apartment

11th January 2018

Largest fire fighting deployment ever, 34km2 affected, fire expected to burn for up to three days…

Largest fire fighting deployment ever, 34km2 affected, fire expected to burn for up to three days…

19th August 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *