All smoking was banned within 2m of another person on August 14, 2020 when the regional Government detected an increased likelihood of COVID infections among smokers who gather together, with studies having revealed that the risk of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 infection was much greater among this group and those in close proximity to them. Eight weeks later, on October 9, the ban was extended to all pedestrians, outlawing smoking or vaping in the streets while walking, as it was not possible to guarantee a minimum safety distance of at least 1.5 meters from other people.

These limitations were supported by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). In fact, last year they carried out a campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day, focused on promoting the idea of ​​keeping bar and restaurant terraces smoke-free, even beyond the pandemic. “Tobacco smoke not only increases the risk of transmission of the virus, but also negatively affects people’s health. Taking into account the data provided by a survey carried out by the [AECC], a majority of the participants were in favour of expanding smoke-free zones, appealling to social responsibility,” Fernando Fraile, AECC’s president in the province of Las Palmas said.

Non-smokers and children “do not have to be exposed to the toxic substances that are present in cigarette smoke”, said Fraile, it has been shown that tobacco is one of the main risk factors for developing lung cancer. “This goes beyond Covid. Lung cancer has one of the highest incidence in society and causes the most deaths», he added.

Fraile said that the AECC will continue to fight against smoking and to protect the population, but asks for support to win the battle. “We ask the Government to maintain smoke-free spaces and for people to respect the decision of the establishments that have opted to ban outdoor tobacco consumption.”

The Canarian Association of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Neumocan) also disagree with the decision of the Canarian Executive. “We deeply regret the opportunity that the Government of the Canary Islands has lost to maintain this measure indefinitely. This decree not only contributed to protecting the health of the population, but also reinforced people’s freedom to not have to be exposed to tobacco smoke,” said Carlos Cabrera, vice president of the association.

The pulmonologist concluded by saying, the ban was already being sought before the outbreak of the pandemic, “so it should have been preserved” to strengthen the fight against tobacco and preserve the well-being of the population.