Jump to #WeekendTips
What a lovely weekend ahead with things getting busier as we head into mid-summer. There are a plethora of festivities and events taking place and our top picks include, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 546th Foundational festivities and the big outlet fair, Fisaldo at INFECAR. Gáldar Pride parade, parties and infamous high heel race and also numerous patron saint festivities.
Music Meets Tourism Festival in Playa del Inglés at Yumbo free to enjoy. The first edition of Potato and Corn Fair of Valsequillo to explore. Festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista (St John the Baptist) and San Antonio de Padua are continuing in many villages, towns and municipalities, and as summer solstice, next Thursday, and the main San Juan festivities are just one week away, you can really feel that Gran Canaria summer has arrived. With a little luck the weather will do us justice too…
Upcoming events:
22 June • Noche Romántica Tejeda
22 June • Sonora Festival in Las Palmas de G.C.
23 June • Fiesta de San Juan🔥💥🎆
29 June • Collectables Fair in San Mateo
29 June – 7 July • Gran Canaria Windsurfing World Cup – Pozo Izquierdo
4 July • Granca Live Fest – headliner Robbie Williams *ticketed event*
5 July • Granca Live Fest – Headliner Black Eyed Pea *ticketed event*
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
12-21 July • Fiesta del Agua in Teror
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
9-18 August • The 17th “Summer” Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair – Faro de Maspalomas
30 August – 21 September • Fiesta del Pino 2024 in Teror
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol
Tuesday 16 July • Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Thursday 25 July • Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol.
Monday 5 August • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Thursday 15 August • Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete – Día posterior a la Festividad de la Virgen de la Cuevita
As June races forward it looks like the weather is continuing to improve. Daytime highs of 24°C in the shade and even higher in the southern tourist enclaves. With direct sunshine, it’s going to be awesome. Some cloud cover is to be expected during the nights and mornings, but pretty much only in the north and east of the island.
Friday: In the north, cloudy with a low probability of occasional drizzle in the midlands during the early morning and wide clearings opening up in the afternoon. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes. Trade wind with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts cannot be ruled out. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.
Saturday: In the north, below 1000 to 1100 meters, cloudy intervals with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies during the afternoon. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures with few changes, maximums with a slight rise that will be more significant in high areas. Trade wind with strong intervals on northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts cannot be ruled out. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.
Sunday: On the north, cloudy with a chance of occasional weak rains during the first half of the day, clearing in the afternoon. Clear in the rest of the areas. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight decrease. Moderate wind from the northeast with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts are not ruled out. Breezes on the southwest coasts of the most prominent islands.st prominent islands at the end of the day.
#WeekendTips 14-16 June 2024
546º LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA FOUNDATIONAL FESTIVITIES | 11-30 JUNE
This year marks the 546th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony. The Pregón, proclamation will be the official starting point of the program for the 546th birthday of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which will be celebrated with fifty events that take place between 11-30 June 2024.
From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed every Midsummer’s Night (on the feast day of St. John The Baptist) the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.
Monday 24 June is a local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
This weekend:
Friday, 14 June 14
at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation by Flora Pescador (landscape architect and professor at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) in the Plaza de Santa Ana. Free entry until capacity is reached.
An evening that will culminate in a concert in which the bells of the Cathedral in the Plaza de Santa Ana will join the municipal bands of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Firgas. The groups will perform, under the direction of Pilar Rodríguez, a composition by Laura Vega has created expressly for this event.
Saturday 15 June:
at 20:30 XVI Noche de Boleros (‘Los que no escarmientan’, ‘Trio Estelar’ and ‘Luis Villa’) at Plaza de Santa Ana. Free access until capacity is reached.
INFECAR, LAS PALMAS DE G.C, | FISALDO - OUTLET SALE | 12-16 JUNE
The 24th edition of Fisaldo, ‘Feria de las Oportunidades’, the outlet sales fair offering bargain opportunities in the capital this weekend. The fair is promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR.
This is a must for all those who want quality products at the best prices on the market. Exhibitors in Textile, Footwear, Accessories, Furniture, Decoration, Used Vehicles, Sports gear, etc. There will also be music performances, fashion catwalks, raffles, and a large gastronomic area to enjoy a break between shopping.
Fashion Shows: Friday at 17:00, Saturday at 13:00 & 17:00, Sunday at 13:00
Concerts: Friday at 18:00 ‘Los 600’, Saturday at 18:00 ‘Señor Natilla’
Food Truck area is open from 12:00-20:30 and the Cafeteria Pabellón 7 alto from 10:00-20:30
Where: INFECAR
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30
Ticket event: €1,50 over 12 years old. You can also get them online
The fair is free for children under 12 yrs, the disabled, pensioners, and the unemployed.
MORE EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
TROPICAL FEST | 14-16 JUNE | SANTA CATALINA | *TICKET EVENT*
Tropical bear invites you to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the brand. A weekend with music, performances, food trucks, markets, surprises and of course, Tropical beer. From 14-16 June in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
There are still a few tickets left and are available HERE!
Friday 14 June from 19:00
Saturday 15 June from 18:00
Sunday 16 June from 12:00
GÁLDAR PRIDE | 12-16 JUNE 🏳️🌈
Gáldar becomes the epicentre for LGTBIQ+ rights with a program full of culture and party with the 3rd edition of Gáldar Pride celebrated between 12-16 June 2024. This is the big weekend and is good to remember that all events are free until capacity is reached.
Friday 14 June:
at 20:00 Glitter Party with free makeup workshops in Recinto Cultural ‘La Quinta’
at 21:00 Queen of Queens Gala in Recinto Cultural ‘La Quinta’, presented by Susi Caramelo. With the performance of Sofía Coll, Sonia Madoc and Nebulosa and the participation of Exuberancia Careyat
at 23:30 Marta Sánchez concert, one of the highlights of this edition, followed by the end of day party with DJ Promaster
Saturday 15 June:
at 17:00 Gáldar Pride Parade from Paseo de Los Guanartemes
at 21:00 Big Party night in the Recinto Cultural ‘La Quinta’ with DJ Vegax from Eventmusic Djs, Ángel López and Chimbala
Sunday 16 June:
at 12:00 The legendary High Heel Race at Plaza de Santiago
Daytime Pride Party in the Recinto Cultural ‘La Quinta
at 14:30 Tribute to Manny Manuel
at 16:30 Aseres
at 18:30 Armonía Show
Bus Routes: Gáldar – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Gáldar Pride 2024 will have a special reinforcement from Guaguas Global with the aim of facilitating the arrival and departure of the historic center on Friday and Saturday. For both days, including the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, Guaguas Global reinforces the schedules of Lines 100, 103 and 105 that connect Gáldar with Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
VALSEQUILLO | POTATO AND CORN FAIR | SUNDAY 16 JUNE 🥔🌽
𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐚 𝐲 𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨, the 1st edition of the Potato and Corn Fair of Valsequillo this Sunday. 🥔🌽
The municipality values local and fresh products, in addition to each harvest and the consumption of km.0 products that local farmers produce with dedication and care. 🌱
Thanks also to the combination of ideal weather and advanced agricultural technology, the municipality enjoys exceptional crops such as potatoes and corn.
from 09:00-14:00 in the new parking area on Calle Isla de Tenerife
CC YUMBO IN PLAYA DEL INGLÉS | MUSIC MEETS TOURISM | 13-15 JUNE
‘The Music Meets Tourism’ is a summer live music festival between 13-15 June 2024 in the leisure and shopping centre Yumbo in Playa del Inglés. The festival unites the cultures of people from different countries around the world, music and tourism are united by the voices of the participants on the same stage, and in Maspalomas Costa Canaria.
It is a unique meeting between artists of different nationalities who for a few days share activities, tourism, gastronomy, and the love of music.
“Awards, Singing contest, Battle of the DJs, Musical lineup, Fashion, Gastronomy, and tourism. It’s all a bit confusing but hey, it’s free to attend!”
On Thursday 13 June:
21:00-02:00 MMT Awards. Competitors MMT 2024, Concert by Merche, Show Sala Scala and more
On Friday 14 June
21:00-03:00 Presented by Roberto Herrera
at 21:00 MMT Fashion Show 2024
at 23:00 DJ Battle Contest
Saturday 15 June:
21:00-03:00 Presented by Roberto Herrera
Singing contest, performance by Rosa López, Karma, DJs
TELDE | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES SAN JUAN BAUTISTA | 14-24 JUNE
The Patron Saint festivities of city of Telde, in honour of John the Baptist, San Juan Bautista, are starting this Friday and will continue until 24 June.
The church of San Juan Bautista (John the Baptist) de Telde is the true spiritual centre of Telde.
“The history of the area of San Juan is rooted in pre-Hispanic times. It is known that the area was one capital of the two great “kingdoms” of the old Tamarán (Gran Canaria) and as such the city has lots of examples of the old Canarias, with around a hundred archaeological points of interest.”
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 14 June:
at 19:00 Announcing street parade from Parque Franchy Roca to Plaza de San Juan
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de San Juan
at 21:00 XXX Anniversary show of the popular traditional music group Araguaney at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 15 June:
at 09:00 the VI Meeting of Canarian Wrestling Schools on Melenara beach.
09:00-21:00 the 1st Blood Donation Marathon in the Canary Islands will begin in the Plaza de San Juan.
10:00-13:00 Children play area at Plaza de San Juan and a show by Chincheta, the clown at 13:00
at 22:00 in the historic centre square, Plaza de San Juan ‘Charcojondo’ and ‘Enkassette’ will delight the public with their best music.
Sunday 16 June:
at 11:00 Circus workshops at Plaza de San Juan
at 13:00 Circus show at Plaza de San Juan
MOGÁN | FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN ANTONIO EL CHICO | UNTIL 16 JUNE
The main street in Pueblo de Mogán, aka Mogán Casco will be decorated from the 7th of June 2024 to celebrate the local patron saint festivities.
The San Antonio ‘El Chico’ (Saint Anthony, the boy), 2024 festivities are celebrated between 7-16 June. The program integrates tradition, culture, and leisure with the participation of many residents in the organisation of activities. The program of the estivities includes a Romeria pilgrimage offering, musical shows and activities for children, an artisan craft fair, and concerts. There will also be some traffic and parking restrictions in the area.
Thursday 13 June was a local bank holiday in the municipality of Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio
Program this weekend:
Friday 14 June:
at 22:00 Tribute to Mecano
*stage Eucalipto Gordo
followed by Festive party with Furia JOven and Adrián Pro Dj, stage Eucalipto Gordo.
Saturday 15 June:
at 11:00 family play park with water inflatables on Calle José
at 18:00 Bajada de La Rama with La Charanga La Aldea and the Banda de Agaete. (leaving from the town hall)
at 23:00 festive party with Star Music, Grupo Aguaje and DJ Cholo will be held.
Sunday 16 June:
13:00-21:00 Craft market with the entertainment by ‘Orquesta La Mayork’, ‘Maldita EGB’, and ‘Los Lola’ from the two stages installed at the ends of Calle San José.
MOYA | FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN ANTONIO DE PADUA | 31 MAY - 22 JUNE
Villa de Moya, on the rugged north of the island, is celebrating patron saint’s festivities, in honour of Saint Anthony of Padua between 31 May -22 June 2024.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 15 June:
at 17:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering.
Baile de Taifas to follow in front of the church
Sunday 16 June:
from 09:00 XXXI Cheese Tasting and Local Products – fair at Plaza Tomás Morales.
at 12:00 homage to San Antonio de Padua, going all the way to the church, followed by a eucharist and religious procession with the statue of the patron saint.
ARUCAS | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES SAN JUAN BAUTISTA
The Patron Saint festivities for John the Baptist, Fiestas San Juan Bautista continues in the municipality of Arucas between 23 May – 6 July 2024, (main events between 31 May-24 June)
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 14 June:
at 21:30 Verbena, festive party at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 15 June:
XVII CLÁSICA AUTOMOVILÍSTICA DE ARUCAS
08:00-09:00 verifications and at 10:00 start from Calle Juan de Bethencourt Domínguez
at 11:00 Aquatic bouncy castles and foam party at the fairgrounds, recinto ferial
at 18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering, starting from Cruce de la Acequia Alta, La Cerera, followed by a night of fiesta in recinto ferial and traditional music with Taifa dancing at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 16 June:
at 09:00 Exhibition of the Canarian dog breed ‘Podenco’ in the area next to the sports complex “Tonono” Antonio Afonso Moreno
10:00-14:00 Livestock Fair at the Barreto Sports area
at 21:00 Official Tribute concert to Pau Dónes by Jarabe de Balo at Plaza de San Juan
MORE PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
TENTENIGUADA, VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS DE SAN JUAN | 7-30 JUNE
The picturesque mountain neighbourhood of Tenteniguada in the municipality of Valsequillo is celebrating festivities in honour of co-patron San Juan Bautista between 7 June to 30 June and St. John’s Feast Day celebrations taking place on Sunday 23 June, with street theatre, the famous “Night of the Witches”.
Saturday 15 June:
at 18:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering from el Rincón de Tenteniguada to Tenteniguada
TELDE | FIESTAS SAN ANTONIO | UNTIL 16 JUNE
The neighbourhood of San Antonio in the municipality of Telde (on GC-101) is celebrating their festivities in honour of San Antonio between 1 – 16 June 2024
Saturday 15 June:
at 22:00 Performance by Leyenda Joven
at 00:00 Fireworks
00:30 DJ
Sunday 16 June:
from 07:00 Díana floreada through the streets of the barrio
at 12:30 church service
at 13:30 religious procession
at 14:30 Daytime party, enlivened by ‘Luz de Luna’ and popular lunch
ARBEJALES, TEROR | FIESTAS SAGRADO CORAZÓN DE JESÚS | 1-29 JUNE
The Arbejales neighbourhood in the municipality of Teror is celebrating their festivities in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus between 1-29 June 2024, offering various religious and popular events 🎊.
Saturday 15 June: The 54th Traída de Arcos (bringing the tree branch arches)
at 19:30 from the cruce the LXXIV Traída de los Arcos, accompanied by music groups and charangas
at 22:00 arrival of the Arcos to the front of the church
at 23:00 Festive Party at the plaza sagrado corazón de jesús with Furia Joven and Leyenda Joven
Sunday 16 June: Main Feast Day
at 09:00 Livestock Fair on Calle Juan Quintana
at 13:00 civil-religious procession with the image and at the end of it a cattle procession in front of the statue.
at 16:00 Foam party at the plaza sagrado corazón de jesús enlivened by Kalimbre
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.