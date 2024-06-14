As June races forward it looks like the weather is continuing to improve. Daytime highs of 24°C in the shade and even higher in the southern tourist enclaves. With direct sunshine, it’s going to be awesome. Some cloud cover is to be expected during the nights and mornings, but pretty much only in the north and east of the island.

Friday: In the north, cloudy with a low probability of occasional drizzle in the midlands during the early morning and wide clearings opening up in the afternoon. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes. Trade wind with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts cannot be ruled out. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.

Saturday: In the north, below 1000 to 1100 meters, cloudy intervals with a predominance of slightly cloudy skies during the afternoon. In the rest of the areas, slightly cloudy or clear. Minimum temperatures with few changes, maximums with a slight rise that will be more significant in high areas. Trade wind with strong intervals on northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts cannot be ruled out. The predominance of breezes on southwest coasts.

Sunday: On the north, cloudy with a chance of occasional weak rains during the first half of the day, clearing in the afternoon. Clear in the rest of the areas. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight decrease. Moderate wind from the northeast with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, where occasionally very strong gusts are not ruled out. Breezes on the southwest coasts of the most prominent islands.st prominent islands at the end of the day.