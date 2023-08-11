It’s going to be a one hot August weekend with heatwave weather warnings together with a forest fire risk alert. Stay safe and stay hydrated. It’ll be a very busy weekend when it comes to events and festivities but adverse weather might cause some of the planned celebrations to be postponed or cancelled, especially when it comes to firework displays. We will try our best to update the weekendtips as any new information comes in. Next Thursday is a public holiday in Spain – The Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin so there will be plenty of religious events and concerts planned for that day as well as for the eve of the day before.
Upcoming events:
19-20 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
25 August-24 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria
1-2 September • VII Sonidos del viento – Ingenio
7-11 September • Patronal festivities in La Aldea – San Nicolás de Tolentino aka Fiestas del Charco
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
30 September-1 October Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 15 August – a public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Friday 1 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Friday 8 September – bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine (Fiestas del Pino)
Monday 11 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Thursday 14 September – local bank holiday in Artenara
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
A hot air mass of Saharan origin, very warm and dry, has given rise to a heat wave on the Peninsula and which is still affecting the eastern part of the country, and began to enter over the eastern Canary Islands on Thursday. This intrusion of African air above the archipelago will precipitate heat wave starting Friday but also an episode of intense Calima haze, filling the air with Saharan dust. The areas most affected by the soaring temperatures will be the higher altitude and mid-range areas of the island, including southern and western slopes, and inland areas of the easternmost islands.
Friday and Saturday will probably be the peak of this episode, reaching or exceeding prolonged spells at 38ºC, in the shade, across large areas, and 40ºC+ expected for many parts of Gran Canaria.
On Sunday it is probable that the trend will be towards a slight drop in temperatures again, although they will still remain very high throughout the day. This drop will slowly continue for the following few days, probably ending this heatwave in the early part of next week, perhaps continuing through to the middle of the week.
Gran Canaria Weather: Sustained high temperatures to hit 42ºC in the shade
#WeekendTips 11-13 August 2023
MASPALOMAS | ARTISAN CRAFT FAIR FARO DE MASPALOMAS | 11-20 AUGUST
The 16th Faro de Maspalomas Artisans’ Craft Fair, Feria de Artesanía Faro de Maspalomas
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, sets itself once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Farod de Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Open every day from 17:00 to 23:00 and is the perfect opportunity to support and to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET - Hotel Occidental | 12 AUGUST
This Saturday, Big Bang Vintage Market – summer edition at Stage Sky Bar in Occidental Hotel in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
From 11:00 to 22:00 enjoy a fashion market, second hand, accessories, records, art, dance workshops, live music and DJ sessions… and all with free entry.
Program:
at 11:00 the market opens
at 12:00 Tap dance workshop with @claquecanarias
at 13:00 Workshop on recycling book covers
at 17:00 Northern Soul dance workshop with @souldancecanarias (free registration)
17:00 -18:00 Book signing by Canarian authors on the outdoor terrace C/ Luis Doreste Silva.
at 18:00 PinUp makeup workshop thanks to @colorboxmakeup
at 18:30 Presentation of the Onzs Tattooable Sneakers. Free registration to the workshops.
⭐ at 19:00 Concert by the electrifying English couple The Champions
GÁLDAR | BEÑESMER FESTIVAL | 12 AUGUST
On Saturday, 12 August 2023 Gáldar recreates the Beñesmer, an ancestral festivity taken back from the calendar of the ancient Canarian settlers, to place itself in the present, through a festival that seeks to preserve and honor culture, traditions and legacy, taking place in Plaza Mr. Leacock, in the El Agujero neighbourhood.
After several years of absence, the event has been resumed this 2023 by the Attidamana Heritage Association and the Gáldar City Council, through the Department of Identity, in charge of Carlos Ruiz Moreno.
With a renewed format, the Festival contains activities that show the way of life of the Canarian population, archaeology, crafts, as well as exhibitions and talks about the ways of life and problems of the current era.
Program highlights:
at 10:00 The day begins with the opening of a Canarian artisan craft fair and a talk that will delve into the Beñesmer, its meaning, and history.
10:30-11:0 The agenda continues with a guided visit to the La Guancha archaeological park, the plantation of Canarian flora, and a music performance by 7 Orillas
11:00-12:00 Exhibitions and workshops in Salto del Pastor (the shepherds’ leap), the whistle language, and traditional stick fighting.
16:00-16:40 Exhibitions of the shepherds’ leap, Canarian wrestling, and wool
at 18:00-18:30 Music performance by Tagenza
at 18:30-19:00 Exhibition and workshop of stick fighting
at 20:00 Concert by Alba Pérez
The objective is to keep the ancestral traditions alive and the Beñesmer has to do with harvesting the crops.
Topics such as xerophytic gardening, macro-structures against micro-territories, the paradox of renewables, touristification, the right to housing, agroecology and social transformation, are part of the tagoror, a space with ten-minute talks.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LPA GROOVE SUMMER | 11-12 AUGUST
LPA Groove Summer music festival this Friday and Saturday in the capital. This year, there has been a change of setting and this free festival, all about groovy music, is celebrated in José Antonio Ramos Auditorium, in Parque Doramas. Free Entry
On Friday:
at 20:30 Los Jinetes del Groove / Mirla Riomar
On Saturday:
At 20:30 Nymura / Gisele Jackson & The Shu Shu’s
TUNTE | PATRON FIESTA - SAN BARTOLOMÉ | 11-28 AUGUST
Tunte, the gorgeous “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is celebrating one of its main Patron Saint’s festivities, in honour of San Bartolomé 11-24 August 2023 after their other main Patron, Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ), was celebrated in July.
Thursday 24 August is a local bank holiday in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Highlights:
Friday 18 August: at 19:00 the village will start decorating the street for the fiestas. at 22 night of concert with Aseres, Pedro Afonso and DJ Promaster
Saturday 19 August: at 19:30 Romeria, the pilgrimage offering through the streets. at 23:00 Verbena, a street party with music groups.
Wednesday 23 August: at 18:00 Bajada de Carbonero with Banda de Agaete. A lively procession from Plaza del Carbonero to the centre of the village. at 23:00 a street party with Estrella Latina. Orchestra Armonia Show, Star Music, and DJ Promaster.
Thursday 24 August: 05:00 Diana floreada through the street of the village with Banda de Agaete. at 12:00 Mass in the church, followed by the procession. at 14:00 Traditional “Sanchocho Canario” lunch at the plaza and at 15:00 day time street party enlivened by Paco Guedes and at 20:30 End of festivities concert by Bertin Osborne.
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | FIESTAS DE LA VIRGEN | 29 JULY - 20 AUGUST
Santa Maria de Guía is celebrating the patron saint festivities of La Virgen until 20 August 2023. Among the most outstanding acts are, as every year, ‘Cabalgata de las Fiestas’ the Parade of the festivities, on the night of August 13, and the also emblematic ‘Batalla de las Flores’ on the afternoon of August 15, the main day of the patron saint festivities. Wednesday 16 August is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Santa María de Guía
On Friday:
at 17:30 at Plaza Grande: Aquatic games for children. at 21:30 concert by ‘Besay Pérez’ at Plaza Grande and at 23:00 at Plaza Grande concert by ‘La Buena Vibra’
On Saturday:
at 11:00 at Plaza Grande: confetti ball workshop at 19:45 Papagüevos (the big mache-dolls) parade in front of the church. at 23:00 at Plaza Grande: Youth Night with music by Dj Sammyto Dj Aythami C.P. Dj Abián Reyes La Mekánica by Tamarindo
at 17:30 at Plaza Grande: Giant childrens games. at 22:00 The traditional tour of Parade of the festivities (a touch carnival style) with the theme “Once upon a time… ” “Érase una vez . . . ” at 23:30 at Plaza Grande: Concert by Los Salvapantallas.
upcoming events:
Monday 14 August: at 19:45 Papagüevos parade in front of the church. at 21:00 concert by Timple y Bohemia at Plaza Grande. at 23:00 at Plaza Grande VERBENA with music from Orquesta Panamaribe Armonía Show Dj Toni Bob and at 24:00 Fireworks, pyromusical spectacle.
Tuesday 15 August: Main Feast Day. at 11:30 eucharist, followed by a religious procession. (route: church ,Luis Suárez Galván, Canónigo Gordillo, Médico Estévez, Marqués del Muni, Plaza Grande.)
at 18:30 Carrera de Cintas aka belt race on Calles Marqués del Muni and Médico Estévez. a traditional sport often played during the patronal festival in Spain and Latin America. (Short belts with loops on one end are hung from a wire suspended between two posts. Contestants, who may be on either horses or bicycles or something, ride towards the wire and attempt to capture a belt by putting a peg through the loop.)
at 21:00 Batalla de Flores on the streets with paper or real flowers and confetti. at 21:00 Concert at Plaza Grande. at 23:00 concert by Aseres, followed by a street party with La Mekánica by Tamarindos
Wednesday:
Wednesday 16 August: Festivities of San Roque, the co-patron of the parish. at 11:30 eucharist, followed by a religious procession (route: Calle Luis Suárez Galván, Calle Poeta Bento and Plaza de San Roque)
VILLA DE AGAETE | FIESTAS LAS NIEVES | 24 JULY - 26 AUGUST 🌿🌿🌿
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 24 July-26 August.
“The festivities will also mean special traffic and parking restrictions in the centre of Villa and Puerto de Nieves. There will be specific parking areas set up near by”
On Friday:
at 21:30 Musical performance ‘Por siempre Selena’, Forever Selena – tribute in Puerto de Las Nieves
On Saturday:
at 19:00 Romería-Ofrenda, the pilgrimage offering from the parking esplanade of Andrés Rodríguez Martín stadium.
After the romería, Vaile de Taifa at Plaza de La Constitución, with the traditional Canarian groups La Polvajera and El Puntal.
On Sunday:
at 12:00 Family show “La Maleta de los Cuentos”, The Suitcase of Stories in Huerto de Las Flores
at 21:00 “Canción Marinera” Festival in Puerto de Las Nieves with Pedro Manuel Afonso “Melodías del Alma” and Mara Pérez “Póker de Damas”
Upcoming events:
Wednesday 16 August: Retreta at 22:00 in Puerto de Las Nieves with bandas Guayedra ad Agaete. at 00:00 Aquatic fireworks on the esplanade of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves
00:00 hrs. Playa de Las Nieves
Thursday 17 August: at 11:00 eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of “Our Lady of the Snows” from the parish to her hermitage.
at 20:00 concert in Puerto de Las Nieves (Plaza Rosa de Los Vientos) of the Agrupación Musical Guayedra
at 21:30 in Puerto de Las Nieves, concierto by the Family Soul Band
SAN LORENZO, LAS PALMAS DE GC | FIESTAS SAN LORENZO | 29 JULY - 15 AUGUST
A wonderful time to visit this unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities which are coming to and end on the 15th of August 2023.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church. Fiestas de San Lorenzo is most famous for its fireworks show and the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo‘ which was declared a Festival of Tourism Interest of the Canary Islands by the Canarian government in June 2022, a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
On Friday:
at 22:00 Noche Latina with orchestras La Mekánica by Tamarindos and Star Music. **Attendees are asked to wear white
On Saturday:
at 22:00 concert by El Vega Live with their tour “La fiesta de la vida” and Playacoco
On Sunday:
08:00-13:30 Farmers’ market
at 21:30 concert by Linaje
CARRIZAL, INGENIO | Fiestas del Buen Suceso, San Roque and San Haragán | 4-27 AUGUST
Carrizal celebrates its festivities in honour of the Virgen del Buen Suceso, San Roque and Haragán from August 4 to 27. These are the patron saints’ festivities in honour of Our Lady of Good Success ( devotion to Mary ) and San Roque in Carrizal as well as the Fiestas San Haragán, in the municipality of Ingenio.
Highlights:
On Saturday:
at 21:00 “Exitos” concert by Musical society of Villa de Ingenio in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal . This is the new musical proposal that the Band of the Villa de Ingenio Musical Society brings to the Festivities. A review of the great artists of today’s music: Queen, Coldplay, Guns and Roses, Adele, Lady Gaga… with the symphonic style of the SMVI. A concert that you can not miss!
at 22:30 Music from the 80s, with Dj Paco Sánchez at Plaza del Buen Suceso de Carrizal
On Sunday:
11:00-15:00 Family Day in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal. Children entertainment with bouncy castles, including Clown Zapitto at 11:00 and at 12:00 Family spectacle Totó “Un payaso Viajero”.
at 13:00 Concert by Los Salvapantallas.
Upcoming events:
Monday 14 August: Romería at 19:00, a pilgrimage offering with 11 carts. Route: Parque Camelot (República Argentina, Núñez de Balboa, Sor Josefa Morales and Plaza del Buen Suceso). after, Baile de Cuerdas with Parranda Merita la Pena at Plaza del Buen Suceso de Carrizal. at 23:00 in Parque del Buen Suceso de Carrizal, a Night of Orchestras with “La Mekánica & Tamarindos”, “Star Music” and DJ Ulises Acosta. at 00:00 a fireworks spectacle from Campo de Petanca Municipal de Carrizal.
Tuesday 15 August: Main Feast Day at 06:00 Diana Floreada procession at Plaza del Buen Suceso de Carrizal accompanied by “Vitamina Band”. From 10:00 to 15:00 on Calle Sor Josefa Morales Craft and Agri-food Market. From 10:00 to 13:00 Livestock exhibition at Recinto Ferial de Guayadeque. at 11:00 solemn eucharist, followed by a religious procession through the streets.
Wednesday 16 August: co-patron festivities of Carrizal, San Roque. at19:00 solemn eucharist, followed by a religious procession
FIRGAS | PATRON FESTIVITIES SAN ROQUE | 4-25 AUGUST
Tuesday 15 August: Romería, the pilgrimage offering at 18:00
Wednesday 16 August is the main feast day of San Roque and also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
at 07:00 Diana Floreada procession. From 08:00 Livestock Fair. at 11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession.
LOMO MAGULLO, TELDE | PATRON FESTIVITIES VIRGEN DE LAS NIEVES | 28 JULY -13 AUGUST
The neighbourghood of Lomo Magullo in the municipality of Telde are celebrating popular and religious events for the festivities in honour of the Virgen de Las Nieves and the festivities will come to an end this weekend with their flagship festival, ‘Traída del Agua’. This is an event and a water party that attracts thousands of people from all over the Island every year.
On Saturday:
at 22:00 concert by Charcojondo and Salvapantallas
On Sunday:
at 07:00 Diana Floreada procession with Banda de Agaete.
at 12:00 Traída de agua – parade commences, led by Banda de Agaete, after the announcing fliers. People dressed in traditional Canarian clothes as well as completely normal, many carrying traditional clay water “buckets” or anything that holds water and basically just throw water on each other.
at 14:00 music performances by Aseres and DJ Octavio
AGRICULTURAL MARKET VECINDARIO | SATURDAY 12 AUGUST
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
PUBLIC POOLS UP IN THE GRAN CANARIA SUMMIT
Gran Canaria has two public outdoor swimming pools up in the mountains. Two of the highest-altitude villages, Artenara and Tejeda both open their pools for the summer season. With a hot summer weekend like this ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
ARTENARA
The public pool of Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria is open from August from Tuesday to Sunday.
Entry €3 and looks like its currently open from Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00-19:00
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season last Friday 7 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views to Roque Nublo. The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Come to Tejeda to take a dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and umbrellas rental €1.80 each
ITF W100 DISA GRAN CANARIA - TENNIS | UNTIL 13 AUGUST
The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria began almost a weekend ago on Sunday. A series of matches that make Maspalomas one of the 20 locations around the world to host a top-class International Tennis Federation tournament.
This is the first women’s professional tennis tournament in the highest category to be held in the Canary Islands and which, after beginning its preliminary phase yesterday with the participation of 32 players, will continue on August 13 at the facilities of the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas. This year, the competition once again has Carla Suárez from Gran Canaria as a luxury ambassador.
The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria 2023 represents an important qualitative leap compared to previous editions with the commitment to the highest category of the ITF, $100,000 in prizes, and an increase in the WTA points at stake, which will ensure a better ranking of the participating players, the largest seen so far, and greater prestige for Maspalomas and Gran Canaria as sports destinations.
The event will take place at the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas facilities, in the Campo Internacional, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, with the best clay courts in the Canary Islands and which has the infrastructure and services required to successfully host tennis events. of the highest level. Players from more than 30 countries are participating these days, most of them belonging to the World Top 100. All matches are held with free admission and you can obtain information on competition times and finals on the tournament website itfgrancanaria.com.
The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria began with the matches of the previous phase made up of a 32-player draw, who will compete for one of the eight places available for the final draw. On Tuesday, August 8, began the individual main draw and the doubles draw. The doubles final will take place on Saturday, August 12, and the grand individual final will be held on Sunday, August 13.
The Movistar + television platform will broadcast the tournament live from Maspalomas starting from the quarterfinal round on its channel 56 Movistar + ELLAS, a channel that promotes women’s sports. There will be a total of 15 hours live from the central court where large LED screens will be installed with promotional spots of emblematic places of tourist interest in Gran Canaria. In addition, the tournament will be the subject of a monograph on the Teledeporte channel of TVE at a national level, live broadcasts via streaming through the YouTube channel of the newspaper Marca, in addition to Sportradar, the official channel of the International Tennis Federation, Go&Go and Tennis Channel, American digital cable and satellite television channel focused on racket sports and which currently has more than 70 million subscriber households around the world.