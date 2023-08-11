The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria began almost a weekend ago on Sunday. A series of matches that make Maspalomas one of the 20 locations around the world to host a top-class International Tennis Federation tournament.

This is the first women’s professional tennis tournament in the highest category to be held in the Canary Islands and which, after beginning its preliminary phase yesterday with the participation of 32 players, will continue on August 13 at the facilities of the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas. This year, the competition once again has Carla Suárez from Gran Canaria as a luxury ambassador.

The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria 2023 represents an important qualitative leap compared to previous editions with the commitment to the highest category of the ITF, $100,000 in prizes, and an increase in the WTA points at stake, which will ensure a better ranking of the participating players, the largest seen so far, and greater prestige for Maspalomas and Gran Canaria as sports destinations.

The event will take place at the Club Conde Jackson Tennis Maspalomas facilities, in the Campo Internacional, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, with the best clay courts in the Canary Islands and which has the infrastructure and services required to successfully host tennis events. of the highest level. Players from more than 30 countries are participating these days, most of them belonging to the World Top 100. All matches are held with free admission and you can obtain information on competition times and finals on the tournament website itfgrancanaria.com.

The ITF W100 DISA Gran Canaria began with the matches of the previous phase made up of a 32-player draw, who will compete for one of the eight places available for the final draw. On Tuesday, August 8, began the individual main draw and the doubles draw. The doubles final will take place on Saturday, August 12, and the grand individual final will be held on Sunday, August 13.

The Movistar + television platform will broadcast the tournament live from Maspalomas starting from the quarterfinal round on its channel 56 Movistar + ELLAS, a channel that promotes women’s sports. There will be a total of 15 hours live from the central court where large LED screens will be installed with promotional spots of emblematic places of tourist interest in Gran Canaria. In addition, the tournament will be the subject of a monograph on the Teledeporte channel of TVE at a national level, live broadcasts via streaming through the YouTube channel of the newspaper Marca, in addition to Sportradar, the official channel of the International Tennis Federation, Go&Go and Tennis Channel, American digital cable and satellite television channel focused on racket sports and which currently has more than 70 million subscriber households around the world.