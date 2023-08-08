A mass of warm air originating from the African continent, coupled with Saharan desert dust, known locally as Calima, will lead to an intense and enduring heatwave across the entire island of Gran Canaria. The heatwave is expected to encompass a very large geographical area, affecting multiple municipalities.

The hottest areas will be inland and across the south of the island, with temperatures in the shade as high as 42ºC, much hotter in direct sunlight. Everybody is advised to be aware of themselves, keep hydrated, and look after those around them, particularly older people and children, and animals.

The north of the island, and the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is expected to be much cooler than the south, though top temperatures will still be in the high 20s with a little more cloud cover.

Top Temperature Trend:

– Tuesday, August 8th: Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s.

– Wednesday, August 9th: A noticeable increase in temperatures is expected to above 32ºC in the shade.

– Thursday, August 10th: Significant rise in temperature, with the hottest conditions expected hitting 40º and above.

– Friday, August 11th: Temperatures will remain extremely high, reaching their peak of around 42ºC, hotter in direct sunlight.

– Saturday, August 12th & Sunday, August 13th: Continuation of very high temperatures.

– Monday, August 14th: A modest decrease in temperatures will begin.

– Tuesday, August 15th: A gradual decline in temperatures, with values starting to return to levels prior to the heatwave.

Risk Advisories:

To mitigate the health impacts of the heat, the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands has issued risk advisories for various municipalities on Gran Canaria.

Red (High) Risk Advisories (August 9 – August 13):

– Agüimes

– Artenara

– Ingenio

– Mogán

– San Bartolomé de Tirajana

– La Aldea

– Santa Lucía

– Santa Brígida

– Tejeda

– Valsequillo

– San Mateo

Orange (Moderate) Risk Advisories (August 11 – August 13):

– Telde

– Valleseco

Yellow (Low) Risk Advisories (August 11):

– Teror

Additional Advisories in the Canary Islands:

– Lanzarote: Risk advisories in San Bartolomé (August 10 – August 13) and Tías (August 10 – August 13); Arrecife (August 11 – August 12) has an orange advisory.

– Fuerteventura: Risk advisories in Antigua, Betancuria, and Tuineje (August 11 – August 13); La Oliva has an orange advisory, and Puerto del Rosario has a yellow advisory (August 11 – August 12).

– Tenerife: Red risk advisories in Adeje, Arona, Fasnia, Granadilla, Guía de Isora, Güimar, San Miguel de Abona, and Vilaflor (August 10 – August 13); Orange advisories in Arafo, Arico, La Orotava (August 11 – August 13), and Santiago del Teide (August 11 – August 12).

– La Palma: Red risk advisories in Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso (August 11 – August 13); Fuencaliente and Tazacorte have orange advisories (August 11 – August 13), and Breña Alta has a yellow advisory (August 11 – August 12).

Safety Precautions:

To ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors during the heatwave, the following precautions are advised:

– Spend as much time as possible in cool, shaded, or air-conditioned areas.

– Minimize physical activity and avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours of the day.

– Stay hydrated by drinking water or fluids regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

– Avoid caffeinated, alcoholic, or sugary drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration.

– Pay special attention to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, infants, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

– Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing.

– Never leave anyone, especially children, the elderly, or individuals with chronic illnesses, in a parked and closed vehicle.

– Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms lasting more than an hour and related to high temperatures.

– Consume light, hydrating meals to replenish lost fluids and salts.

– Store medications in a cool place to prevent alteration due to heat.

Emergency Response:

In anticipation of elevated temperatures, the Government of Canarias may activate the Plan for the Prevention of Excessive Temperatures on Public Health, issuing health risk advisories and other emergency plans as needed.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you during this intense and lasting heatwave in Gran Canaria.