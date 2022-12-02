Gran Canaria has a yellow warning for strong wind, with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour, especially on the north and the summits of the island. The advisory notice enters into force at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and ends, in principle, at 11:59 p.m. on the same day.

The southern coasts of Gran Canaria will more likely see warm rain than many strong winds.

Skies will be generally cloudy this Saturday, with opening of some clearings in the southwest in the central hours of the day. In the northern half, generally weak and occasional rainfall, mainly in the first half of the day and at the end, which could be locally moderate. On the southeast slope, probable rainfall in the afternoon, and may be in the form of a shower. Temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease. Light wind of variable direction somewhat more intense in summits at the end of the day with a predominance of the western component.

There are active AEMET advisory notices active this Sunday across the Canary Islands.

Cloudy intervals from the early hours, tending towards cloud from midday except on the northeast. During the first half of the day, a probability of generally weak and scattered rainfall, perhaps becoming moderate during the second half of the day, mainly on the southwest slopes, where it could even be locally strong by the end of the day.

Minimum temperatures in general with few changes or with a slight decrease, and maximum temperatures slightly rising on the north and east facing slopes, elsewhere few changes. Light winds from the southwest, which will intensify from moderate to strong during the morning, with very strong gusts that should mainly affect the summit and northwest areas in the late afternoon.