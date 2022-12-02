The first weekend of December and it’s going to be an interesting one. The weather forecast is a bit unstable for Gran Canaria for the coming days with some rain, clouds and sunshine to look forward to. That being said, bad weather can cause any outdoor event to be postponed, moved indoors, or cancelled.
Overall, the many events and festivities to explore and enjoy include the Avocado fair in Arguineguin. Some of the finest artisan craftspeople will be at the Canarian Artisan fair in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Multiple Christmas events can be expected around the island including more seasonal lights-on festivities. And not forgetting all the nativity scenes to be found towns and villages all around the island (it is a big thing here) and the biggest one of them all, the Belén de Arena, sand Nativity on Las Canteras beach opens to the public this Friday.
Remember that next week there are two Spanish bank holidays, Tuesday and Thursday so government offices and buildings will be closed for business. Both of these days are free for commercial businesses to choose whether they want to be open or not.
Upcoming bank holidays in December:
Tuesday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day
Thursday 8 December • Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception
Tuesday 13 December • Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day
Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Upcoming events:
6-18 December • Patron festivities of Santa Lucía y Los Labradores
10-11 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya
Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website.
If you are interested in what Christmas events are happening on Gran Canaria, just choose "Christmas" from the categories.
December has arrived foreshadowing expectations of cold, wind and rain, after two months of Calima haze and unusually warm Autumn temperatures, wet weather is expected we head into the weekend.
A sudden change in the climate due to the presence of a storm to the northeast, between Madeira and the Canary Islands looks set to bring winter weather to the archipelago.
Cloudy intervals are expected across the islands with weak and occasional rainfall set to predominate this Friday, according to Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET.
At sea north to northwest force 4 or 5, locally variable 1 to 3. Strong seas and downpours.
To the north and summits, cloudy skies with generally weak rainfall but that could be locally moderate in intensity. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals, with a predominance of cloudy skies to the southeast in the afternoon, and a likelihood of some generally weak if occasional precipitation, especially in inland areas. Temperatures will perhaps rise slightly inland and at the peaks. Moderate north winds, felt more intensely on northeast slopes and higher areas, especially during the afternoon. Breezes along the southern coast.
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: 19º – 23ºC
Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria: 16º – 23ºC
Sunday 4 December, Mogán
La Feria del Agua cate de Mogán
‘La Feria del Aguacate de Mogán‘, The Avocado Fair of Mogán this Sunday in Arguineguín.
The 7th Mogán Avocado Fair will take place at Plaza Pérez Galdós, next to the church in Arguineguín from 10:00 to 14:00.
Locally grown, delicious avocados and other seasonal fruits and vegetables, products made in an artisanal way such as wine, bread, sweets, jams, oil, etc as well as local crafts and food stalls.
3-4 December, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Feria de Artesanía de Canarias
The 38th Artisan Fair of Canarias in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 3-8 December 2022. Opening hours every day : 10:00-21:00 on Plaza de Canarias
There will be a total of 140 artisans from all the islands. You will be able to find an institutional stand where the Government of the Canary Islands and the seven Cabildos will be present.
Opportunity to get to know first-hand the crafts of the Canary Islands and the creators of these unique and handmade pieces.
25 November – 6 December, Gran Canaria
Operation Kilo
The Food Banks of Spain are holding Operation Kilo this Friday, November 25; Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27, in SPAR supermarkets inviting donations of non-perishible food items.
Other shops such as Carrefour, Lidl, Hiperdino, Makro, Unide, Corte Inglés and Mercadona will be collecting monetary donations at the cashier between November 28 and December 6.
Operation Kilo, is the primary food drive initiative, organised by the Food Bank of Spain and in collaboration with Las Palmas Food Bank and a wide range of local organisations in solidarity with those most in need around the island. Volunteers will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets this coming Friday and Saturday around Gran Canaria as well as on Sunday in many areas that have shops open, such as Mogán, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín .
The campaign focuses on collecting as many basic non-perishable foods as possible from multiple shoppers at supermarkets over the next two days. The food, donated by anyone who cares to help, is collected thanks to the help of volunteers (still more needed in the south!!) and the collaboration of the various supermarkets. Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charitable associations, such as The Food Project in Arguineguín.
"In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes during these dates at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area."
CHRISTMAS EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Saturday 3 December, Maspalomas
Holidayworld Maspalomas
The leisure and fun centre in the south “Holidayworld” is lighting up their Christmas tree and the centre this Saturday at 20:00 on the main floor. Hour later you can enjoy a concert by “Los 600” at the Mercado del Nomad on upper floor.
coming up…
Sunday 11 December, Christmas Market
Saturday 17 December New Year Gala
Sunday 25 December Christmas Concert
During the weekends, Santa’s House and children’s workshops
2-4 December, San Fernando de Maspalomas
Pista de Hielo
There is an Ice Rink to enjoy between 1-7 December 2022 in the Plaza de San Fernando. It is free to use and for all ages and opened on Thursday at 16:00. This is one of the numerous initiatives programmed by the Town Council. The opening hours are in the morning, from 10:00 to 14:00, and in the afternoon: from 16:00 to 20:00.
The rink measures 16×8 meters and the ice is synthetic, also known as artificial ice or ecological ice. It is a product made with ecological substances that offer a sensation very similar to that produced by conventional ice, but reducing costs, respecting the environment and guaranteeing greater durability.
To give more atmosphere, next to the ice rink, there will be children’s play activities and the little ones will be able to visit the `Christmas House´. It is a place to experience Christmas magic, ideal for the little ones to let their imagination run wild. There they will receive Santa Claus and the pages of the Magi. There is also a Foodtruck Zone that has been set up in the area.
2-4 December, Playa del Inglés
Christmas Market – Hotel Maritim Playa
This is the second weekend of the Hotel Maritim Playa Christmas market. The 12th traditional and popular German style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés. The Christmas Market opens at 16:00. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
Next Christmas Market days:
9-11.12
16-18.12
2 December, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Belén de Arena – LPA Christmas Program 2022
Belén de Arena, Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belén de Arena 2022-20223 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, will open to the public this Friday at 16:00.
The opening hours: 10:00-22:00 every day, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00.
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, is open until January 9, 2023.
The 17th Belén de Arena brings together the talent of 9 international sand sculptors. Sculptors from Ukraine, Russia, Spain, Canada, the United States, Latvia and Ireland will model the most iconic set of sculptures for Christmas on Gran Canaria.
Friday 2 December, Santa Brígida
Santa Brígida encenderá las luces de Navidad
Santa Brígida will turn on the Christmas lights on Friday at 18:30. The event will take place on Calle Nueva and will be animated by the CEIP Juan del Río Ayala children’s choir and the Divershow concert. The municipal nativity scene will also be inaugurated in the enclaves where it has traditionally been placed last Christmas, in the portico of the Consistory and in the tent.
The House of Santa Claus, which has already become one of the essential appointments will open its doors until December 23 from 17:00 to 20:00.
Friday 2 December, Guía
Christmas Lights-on Event
The front of the Church will host on Friday, at 18:30, the celebration of the traditional Christmas lighting of the streets and public spaces of the municipality by the mayor of Guía, Pedro Rodríguez, an act with which the kick-off to the Christmas Holidays program. The festive evening will begin at 17:00 with workshops and activities for children in the city’s Plaza Grande.
After the Christmas lighting, you can enjoy the show from a great ‘Family of Elves’ that will delight the little ones for the start of some seasonal festivities with a very special guest this year: the singer Cristina Ramos and the musical show ‘Merry Christmas’, starting at 20:00 in the Plaza Grande de Guía.
Friday 2 December, Ingenio
Christmas Lights-on event
The Villa de Ingenio welcomes Christmas this Friday with the act of lighting the garlands and decorative elements on public roads, an event held in the park of Los Aromeros de Carrizal. The event will have children’s entertainment, inflatable attractions, a performance by the Chelys Odalys choir and a screen to follow the countdown to lights-on. The activity will begin at 17:30 and will continue until approximately 20:00.
2-4 December, Vega de San Mateo
Feria de Navidad
The traditional Christmas Fair of Vega de San Mateo is held this year between 1-4 December 2022. Christmas festivities, shopping, music performances and seasonal activities.
The Fair will be held on the Rambla de la Constitución, Av. De Mercado and Plaza de la Solidaridad. On Thursday, 1 December the Official Christmas lights-on event at 19:00 on Plaza de la Solidaridad accompanied by the show “Merry Christmas”, a Christmas show that will once again bring the winner of Spain Got Talent, Cristina Ramos, with the collaboration of singer David De María.
On Friday the House of Santa Claus will also open its doors at 17:00 and a concert by Los Salvapantallas at 19:00.
Opening hours:
Thursday 1 December: at 16:00
Friday 2 December: from 10:00-20:00
Saturday 3 December: from 10:00-20:00
Sunday 4 December: 10:00-16:00
2-4 December, Agüimes
Mercado Artesanal
The artisan market in the historic centre opens the Christmas program this weekend in Agüimes with light displays already shining in the streets of this old municipality. The symbolic lighting ceremony of the new Christmas lights took place last Friday in the Plaza del Rosario, in an act that included various musical performances and a large audience.
In the same area, the second edition of the Christmas craft market will be held this weekend, which will have about twenty stalls from local commerce, the agri-food sector, books, crafts, and traditional pastries. The event, which was so well received last year, will begin on Friday afternoon and end on Sunday at 15:00.
In addition to the surroundings of the Plaza del Rosario, the Agüimes Christmas market will have activities for all audiences in the surroundings of the Church of San Sebastián, in the Plaza Orlando Hernández, the alley of Los Camellos, the alley of Los Enamorados and in the surroundings of Plaza San Antón. There will be concerts, theatre, Christmas stories, puppets, crafts, balloon twisting and, as the star attraction, a mini tourist train in which the local and visiting public will be able to explore the streets of the old town in a fun way.
Opening Hours:
On Friday from 17:00 to 21:30
On Saturday from 10:00 to 21:30
On Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00
Saturday, 3 December, Mogán
Mogán Open Water
The 5th edition of the deboer Mogán Open Water swimming competition this Saturday. The new Arguineguín beach (in front of Plaza Negra aka market place) is the finish line for all the distances. There will also be free sessions of:
🔹TABATA 🔹INDOOR CYCLE 🔹AQUAGYM between 09:30-11:00.
Distances:
11,000 m. crossing 11,000 meters, from Playa de Mogán at 09:15
5,000 m. traverse, from Puerto Rico beach at 11:00
2,800 m. crossing, from Anfi del Mar beach at 12:00
at 14:00 on Perchel Beach, the finish area closed. Trophy ceremony
Saturday 3 December, Villa de Moya
XVI Clásica Villa de Moya
The 16th Clásica Villa de Moya this Saturday, a regularity event for historic vehicles, a scoring event for La Copa Clásica Gran Canaria and is organised by C.D. Azuatil – nº 357.
The Villa de Moya Classic will be held in a very compact format and adapted to all levels of experience and types of classic vehicles. starting from the Moya Municipal Sports Center and ending in Fontanales (school car park), between 10:00 in the morning and 15:10 in the afternoon, with a route divided into two sections. Then comes the final meal and delivery of trophies at the Sibora Restaurant in town, so everything is expected to conclude around 16:30.
In the general section, the classic follows a route of 170 km with 11 regularity sections, while in the tourist trophy the itinerary will be shorter, 100 km and six sections, with lower averages and fewer controls. The entire roadmap will be using the general roads of the insular network.
The calibration section will again be between El Pagador and the Cenobio de Valerón.
3-5 December, Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Bike Week
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La cicloturista is a cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988. 2022 marks the 34th year with an event held between 3-11 December. Gran Canaria Bike Week is a combination of sports, tourism, gastronomy, history and much more… cycling through deep ravines, imposing volcanic craters and cliffs, next to the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and the beaches of this fairytale island.
On Saturday starting at 08:00 Faro de Maspalomas -> La Aldea -> Agaete (starter starts from La Aldea)
On Sunday starting at 09:00 Agaete – Hoya Pineda – Caideros – Fagagesto – Las Presas – Artenara – Tejeda – Tunte – Maspalomas (starter from Artenara)
"Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some brief traffic delays on the cycling routes and throughout the days planned."
Saturday 3 December, La Aldea de San Nícolas
La Aldea Enciende la Navidad
This Saturday, La Aldea Lights up Christmas
A Christmas market on Plaza de la Alameda between 18:00-00:00
Children’s entertainment at 18:00 on Calle Matias Vega
Christmas lights are switched on at 19:00 in front of the church
Gospel choir Mlou at 19:30 and music groups Tabaiba and La Próxima Escapada at 21:00 on Plaza de La Alameda
La Aldea market, ‘Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos’ La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.
Sunday, 4 December, Tejeda
Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal de Tejeda
In Tejeda, located in the mountainous central part of island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, there is Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, that take place every first Sunday of the month.
On Sunday, 4 December the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft market is dedicated to Christmas
From 10:00 to 15:00
10:30 to 13:00 – Animation for the little ones with El Gato Animaciones
12:30 – “Tejeda Copa Trail” awards ceremony
13:00 – Performance of Farmers Christmas 2022
16:00 – Puppet theatre “Emma, Farfan and the theatre of artists” at the Alfredo Kraus Cultural Centre. Activity cost: 3 euros, (under 12 years free entry).
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****From 20 November 2022, the second-hand market takes place in a new place! In the Ciudad Deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.***
On Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again and in a new location this Sunday. The market is held in the urban park in Motor Grande (just under the GC-1 flyover) from 08:30 -14:30, where you will also find the big old motor, a British Rushton pump engine, from where this part of town gets its name.
Saturday 3 December, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
"It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias."
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
2-3 December, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Christmas Program 2022
As part of the Christmas program of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, there are concerts to enjoy this Friday and Saturday.
On Friday:
“Jazz Christmas” concert to enjoy in Palazete Rodríguez Quegles. A 50’s Christmas will start at 19:00 and entry is free until seats are full.
“Gospel Night” by Jenny La Touche together with the Symphonic band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at Auditorium José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas. The concert starts at 21:00 and entry is free until seats are full.
On Saturday:
“Musicando”. Free concert series. This Saturday Augusto Báez and Germán G. Arias at Auditorium José Antonio Ramos in Parque Doramas. The concert starts at 21:00 and entry is free until seats are full.
1-4 December, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Monopol Music Festival 2022
Documentary films and concerts will come together at the Monopol Music Festival between 1-4 December 2022, which this year will bring singers of the stature of Zahara, Moullinex, Big Menu, Pablo Pablo, The Crab Apples, Svesda and The Conqueror Project to different parts of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Several documentaries focusing on music and film will also be screened.
Some are free and some with tickets.
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at NIRVANA in the Ancora Centre, Arguineguin at 21:30
On Saturday at ROCKABELLA in Playa del Inglés at 18:00 and later at THE SHAMROCK BAR at 22:30
On Sunday at THE SHAMROCK BAR in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
BARBACOA SHOW BAR – EUROPA CENTRE IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Drinks, Food, Children’s play area, piano bar, sports, and much more
On Friday ABBA Gold Tribute
On Saturday Tom Jones Tribute
On Sunday UB40 Tribute