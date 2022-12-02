The first weekend of December and it’s going to be an interesting one. The weather forecast is a bit unstable for Gran Canaria for the coming days with some rain, clouds and sunshine to look forward to. That being said, bad weather can cause any outdoor event to be postponed, moved indoors, or cancelled.

Overall, the many events and festivities to explore and enjoy include the Avocado fair in Arguineguin. Some of the finest artisan craftspeople will be at the Canarian Artisan fair in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Multiple Christmas events can be expected around the island including more seasonal lights-on festivities. And not forgetting all the nativity scenes to be found towns and villages all around the island (it is a big thing here) and the biggest one of them all, the Belén de Arena, sand Nativity on Las Canteras beach opens to the public this Friday.

Remember that next week there are two Spanish bank holidays, Tuesday and Thursday so government offices and buildings will be closed for business. Both of these days are free for commercial businesses to choose whether they want to be open or not.

Upcoming bank holidays in December:

Tuesday 6 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day

Thursday 8 December • Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception

Tuesday 13 December • Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day

Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor

Upcoming events:

6-18 December • Patron festivities of Santa Lucía y Los Labradores

10-11 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya

