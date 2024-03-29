The long easter “Puente” (bridge) weekend with Thursday and Friday both bank holidays throughout Spain. It is also the end of the christian Holy Week “Semana Santa”. There have been many traditional religious acts and processions throughout the week, with men in pointy hats, men on donkeys, and grieving mothers in their shawls, and still continuing around the island, especially in the capital until Sunday. This is going to be a tranquil weekend overall when it comes to other types of events and festivities, as easter is traditionally a time to gather the family together, visit the churches and then the beaches. The upcoming first weekend of April, however, is going to be busy busy.
The very long bridge weekend, “puente” also means the Government offices and buildings will be closed and many locals will travel to the southern tourist enclaves to enjoy the Easter holidays.
With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, clocks Spring forward this Saturday and Sunday night when 1am becomes 2am
Upcoming events:
5-7 April • Products of the Land Fair – San Mateo
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar (Business Fair of the North of Gran Canaria)
5-14 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2024 – Arguineguín, El Pajar
6 April • Telde Cambia La Hora
6 April • San Lorenzo, LPA “Passion of the Christ” ***New date
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
13-20 April • ESPAL 2024
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Valleseco
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
This last weekend of March is looking a bit unstable when it comes to weather. Sunshine, clouds, and rain are all possible this weekend around the island. The long-waited rain was such a relief last weekend and there are some more still to come mainly in the summit and north of Gran Canaria.
Friday: Cloudy tending to cloudy intervals during the morning with weak to moderate rains during the early morning, mainly on the north and west slopes. Starting at noon it will tend to be cloudy in the interior and eastern slopes where there is a probability of occasional moderate rainfall. Minimum temperatures rising slightly. Declining maximums on the northern half of the island and few changes in lower, coastal areas of the south. Moderate northwest winds, which will blow strongly on summits and northeast and southwest slopes during the first half of the day when locally very strong gusts are likely.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals with predominance of cloudy skies to the west and clouads evolving towards the east in the afternoon. Low probability of weak, occasional, and isolated rains to the west, mainly during the second half of the day. Minimum temperatures in slight decline and maximum temperatures rising a little, more significantly in the north where it may be moderate. Moderate winds with a westerly component, more intense on the north and south. Loose, variable breezes on the eastern coasts.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals, with predominance of cloudy skies to the west during the morning and on the eastern slopes in the afternoon due to evolving cloudiness. Low probability of weak and occasional rains. Temperatures with few changes or slightly rising. Moderate west wind decreasing to light.
#WeekendTips 29-31 March 2024
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | EASTER - RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Our provincial capital, here on the eastern islands, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is where some of the biggest holiday celebrations of the annual calendar occur, this week, with many traditional events celebrated with vigour in intense and devout displays of faith, humility and sorrow. Many processions run through the historic centre of the capital (as well as several in many of the older towns and villages around the island) and are often heavily loaded with symbolism and historic traditions, but still manage to maintain their own unique aesthetic and identity, followed by large audiences. The passage of revered iconographic images and statues, through the unique colonial old quarter of the capital, offers some unforgettable experiences during the Easter holidays.
FRIDAY 29 MARCH, GOOD FRIDAY
“LAS MANTILLAS” procession
Faithful women dressed in traditional White Canarian scarves, “The Sorrowful” follow the path of the pain of a Mother behind her crucified son. The cortege prays with the Holy Rosary and upon arrival at the Plaza, and before entering the Temple, the Bishop imparts a Blessing from the Balcony of the Episcopal Palace. From the entrance to the Cathedral, to the sound of Chopin’s Funeral March, the Sermon of Seven Words is celebrated.
Leaving at 11:00 and arriving back at 12:30. Route: Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Doctor Chil, Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Plaza de Santa Ana, Obispo Codina and again to the Cathedral. Once there, the Proclamation of the Seven Words will be held at approximately 13:00.
The legend of the 17th century will be revived with the votive lamp that is meant to be a prayer for the fishermen who embarked at the old Las Palmas Pier, which once stood at San Telmo.
Magna procession inter paris Vegueta & Triana
Starting at 18:30 the departure of the Magna procession begins, this year with the participation of three parishes; Santo Domingo, San Agustín and San Francisco de Asís.
The Virgen de los Dolores crosses the Guiniguada ravine (on the banks of which the old town was founded) as part of the Magna on Good Friday The parishes of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, San Agustín and San Francisco take their religious icons out to the streets and join in stages to form the Magna Procession. From the Parish of Santa Domingo leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:00. From the parish of San Agustín, leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:30 From the parish of San Francisco leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 22:00
Also at 22:30, the Pontifical and Royal Brotherhood of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Coronada will leave to accompany the passage of Our Lady of Soledad de la Portería Procession of the Retiro de Triana from Calle Doctor Domingo Déniz, Alameda de Colón, Plaza de Cairasco, General Bravo, Travieso, Cano, Torres, General Bravo, Plaza Cairasco, Alameda de Colón and again to calle Doctor Domingo Déniz where entering the temple at 22:30.
SUNDAY 31 MARCH:
Domingo de Resurrección
The last day of the procession comes on Easter Sunday when the procession ‘del Resucitado‘ will take place in the morning at 11:30, departing with the image of the risen Christ from the large parish church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, passing through Sor Brígida, Paseo de San José, Hernán Pérez, Reyes Católicos, García Tello until it finally arrives to the parish where it started, around 12:30.
GÁLDAR | EASTER - RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS
Gáldar will carry out numerous events around the Easter celebration, which includes the events held in its different parishes, as well as the central celebrations around to the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol in the historic centre.
On Good Friday, 29 March:
at 19:00 the Celebration of the Passion and Death of the Lord will take place.
At the end, Magna Procession with the following order: Processional Cross of Santiago; Passage of ‘Jesus Tied to the Column’; Passage of ‘Our Father Jesus Nazarene’; Calvary Pass, with the images of the ‘Holy Christ of the Indies’, ‘San Juan Evangelista’ and ‘Our Lady. Lady of Solitude’; Passage of the ‘Holy Cross’ with Saint John the Evangelist, ‘The Magdalene’ and the insignia of the Passion; Passage of the ‘Holy Sepulchre’ and the Passage of the ‘Holy Virgin of Sorrows’; with the Parish Clergy, the Municipal Corporation and the Banda La Isleña Musical Group and the Music Band of the Royal City of Gáldar.
Route: Santiago de Los Caballeros, Doramas, San Miguel, Guayasen, Capitán Quesada and Plaza de Santiago
At 22:00 the Sermon of Solitude will take place and then the Procession of Solitude or Retiro with the venerated image of the ‘Holy Virgin of Sorrows’.
Route: Plaza de Santiago, Tenesor Semidán, Artemi Semidán, Algirofe and Capitá Quesada
On Holy Saturday, 30 March:
at 22:00 the Solemn Easter Vigil will take place and at the end the Procession of the Blessed Sacrament.
Route: Fernando Guanarteme, Plaza de Los Guanartemes, Reyes Católicos and Plaza de Santiago
On Easter Sunday, 31 March:
the programming will conclude with Eucharists in different parishes in the city, including at 19:00 in the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol.
VISIT COCODRILO PARK IN AGÜIMES
On Friday 10:30-16:30
On Saturday 10:30-16:30
On Sunday 10:30-16:30
Cocodrilo Park Gran Canaria: Ctra General Los Corralillos, Km 5.5, 35260 Agüimes.
Prices:
Adults €9.90
Kids €6.90
*A child is considered between 3 and 12 years old.Special price for Canarian residents
*Presenting ID or certificate of residence.
EASTER | TEROR - RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS AND 'GUEMA DE JUDAS' | 29-31 MARCH
Holy Week in Teror always detail an intense program of religious events and processions prepared by the Parish of Teror from the Basilica del Pino, offering six processions throughout the week.
Good Friday, 29 March:
at 19:30 Procesión del Santo entierro – Procession of the Holy Burial
First tour: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, c/ Iglesia Chica, c/ de la Cal, c/ Nueva, c/ Párroco Juan González, c/ Dr. Pedro Rodríguez, c/. Paseo González Díaz, Real de la Plaza, Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino.
at 21:30 Procesión de la Soledad – Procession of Solitude
Second route: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, c/ Iglesia Chica, c/ de la Cal, c/ Nueva, c/ Alcalde Isaac Domínguez, c/ Real de la Plaza, Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino.
Saturday 30 March, ‘Quema de Judas’:
The traditional burning of Judas in Teror will take place on the night of the Easter Vigil on Saturday with a bonfire burning at the stake of an effigy of some selected public figure. This is for all you night walkers… the burning is at 23:00
The Easter Vigil and the traditional Burning of Judas in the municipality of Teror, as a symbolic religious act (outside of the main religious program), marking the fabled betrayal of Judas, and at the same time contains present-day social criticisms too. As is tradition, Judas is performed by a group of young people from the municipality and represents a modern-day famous person, the name of which will not be known until Saturday night, to the surprise of the attendees. In recent years they have varied characters offered up for the Burning, including locally known characters Pocholo, la Pantoja de Puerto Rico, as well as Britain’s Prince (now King) Charles and even America’s orange-skinned 45th ex-president…
How does it all start:
The giant “rag doll” (an effigy over six meters tall) will be paraded starting at 19:30 through the streets of El Casco and El Rincón, in a truck and accompanied by the ‘Swing Goloso’ heading to the Plaza de Sintes, where it will be burned by the community at 23:00, and there will also be a fireworks show. After the Burning, the festival begins at the Plaza de Sintes with Línea DJ and Furia Joven.
The Burning of Judas is a tradition that formerly was celebrated in almost all towns throughout Spain, and it has still continued in Teror (among a few other places).
Easter Sunday, 31 March:
at 12:45 Procesión del Señor Resucitado – Procession of the Risen Lord
Route: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, c/ La Herrería, c/ Nueva, c/. Del Riego, c/ Real de la Plaza, Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino.
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | EASTER - RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS
Holy Week in the City of Luján will once again shine in all its splendor with the departure of ten Steps in the Great Procession of Good Friday
Good Friday, 29 March
at 18:00 the celebration of the Passion of the Lord, which will be followed by the Magna Procession with five steps of Luján: The Lord Preacher, The Lord of Prayer in El Huerto, The Lord Bound to the Column, The Crucified and The Sorrowful and, along with these, the steps of The Christ of Humility and Patience and The Tears of Saint Peter, The Nazarene, The Veronica, Saint John and The Holy Sepulcher will also appear. In this processional route, Inés Benítez will sing La Dolorosa (on Calle Marqués del Muni, next to the BBVA) and she will do it again in the Retiro Procession, on Calle Luis Suárez Galván.
On the night of Good Friday, at 23:00, after the Holy Rosary and the Sermon of La Soledad, the Retiro Procession will take place with the steps of La Dolorosa and San Juan in the surroundings of the Parish Temple.
Holy Saturday,30 March:
at 20:00 the celebration of the solemn Easter Vigil and the Procession with the Risen Christ will take place.
On Easter Sunday:
at 12:00 Eucharist
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | MUNICIPAL WEEKEND MARKET
The market of Guía will open its doors during this easter weekend, starting on Thursday, 28 March. Perfect time to visit this few year old new municipal market place together with Easter religious processions.
During Holy Week, the Guía indoor Market, Mercado de Guía brings forward the opening of its facilities starting on Thursday, March 28.
The MARKET:
Thursday: 08:00-15:00
Friday: closed
Saturday & Sunday 08:00-15:00
The Gastromercado, on the upper floor, will also open
Thursday: 11:00-18:00.
Friday: 20:00-02:00
Saturday 11:00-14:00
Sunday 11:00-18:00
VALLESECO | EASTER | SATURDAY 30 MARCH
“Quema de Judas” on Saturday 30 March 2024
The Valledry youth group has picked up the baton for another year, of the tradition of making the puppet for the burning this Saturday, March 30 after the Easter Vigil. This year, the people of Valleseco have chosen the Spanish arbitration group for the Burning of Judas, to show the rejection in the Negreira corruption scandal in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). One of several sports scandals to rocked Spanish football in recent times.
This Saturday, the town will experience the tour and subsequent Burning of Judas from early in the afternoon. A referee from the group will tour each of the town’s neighbourhoods, where the youth group will take to the streets to ask for coins for Judas throughout the day, the flyers will point out the route through the different areas, where the Vallesequense population will be able to participate in a tradition that has lasted for centuries.
The Burning of Judas will take place after the Easter Vigil, around 22:00, with the people surrounding the Plaza de San Vicente Ferrer, to enjoy an event that has been passed down from generation to generation. This current group has been maintaining and promoting this pagan act for about 9 years.
The people of this municipality of Gran Canaria have chosen this theme to show the rejection in the Negreira case of an RFEF surrounded by scandals.
The reaction of the Inter-Insular Football Federation of Las Palmas and the Technical Committee of Referees to this theme chosen for the Burning of Judas did not take long. In an Instagram post they show their rejection: «For the Las Palmas referee group, the theme chosen in this year’s edition of the Valleseco Burning of Judas events is an insult to their honesty, a humiliation as athletes and “a legitimisation of violence in sport that unfortunately is still seen on the playing fields.”
The statement continues to reject these types of acts. “The referees as a group consider that these acts will only contribute to attacking the reputation of their members and generating distrust towards the referees, promoting a negative view of these athletes,” they stated. In addition, the Federation warns that, if this occurs, it will take legal action.
GRAN CANARIA - ARUCAS MARKET | SATURDAY 30 MARCH
This market takes place every fortnight (as well as in Vecindario market) in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The agricultural, livestock and fish market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. Get the freshest local seasonal produce, preserves, bread, and so much more.
From 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held at Plaza de Timanfaya, the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30
VIVE FEST MASPALOMAS | 28-31 MARCH *** Ticket event ***
GRAN CANARIA – VIVE FEST MASPALOMAS 28-31 MARCH 2024 *** Ticket event***
Maspalomas Vive Fest is a 4-day festival that takes place in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and specifically on the football field next to Parque Sur. The festival encompasses various musical genres and themes and each day is aimed at a different target audience. Thursday, there is Sweet 80s Fest, one of the most popular Urban parties worldwide. On Friday the concert of Berhet, Marlon, and Álvaro de Luna who are some of the most popular artists on the National scene. On Saturday, the Bresh, the most colourful event of the entire week, and the festival will end with a Very festive Sunday with performances by Pepe Benavente, Armonía show, and the Dominican combo among others.
Thursday 28 March:
Sweet 80s Festival
18:00-00:00
DJs and tribute shows; Queen, Fito &Fitipaldis and Michael Jackson
Football field: Campo 1 Maspalomas
Tickets:
over 18yrs
Al sol XXL
17:00-00:00
Football field: Campo 1 Maspalomas
Tickets:
over 18yrs