Palm Sunday, 10 April, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Religious Processions

On Palm Sunday, the procession of the Burrita (little donkey) will take place, which runs through the streets of Triana and begins in the San Telmo Park, in the old church of seafarers and sailors, which guards one of the most outstanding artistic heritage of the city. On the same day, the procession of the Nazarenos of Vegueta will begin in the afternoon the route of the costaleros from the church of Santo Domingo, one of the most charming corners of the neighbourhood.

“LA BURRITA” PROCESSION” Palm Sunday, commemorates the triumphant entrance of christianity’s central character to Jerusalem on his donkey. The morning procession from Parroquia de San Bernardo, Ermita de San Telmo includes an image of the fabled Jesus on a donkey followed by children carrying palms and olive branches.

Starting at 11:00 This procession travels some of the oldest streets in the capital the route includes the streets: San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Perdomo, Pérez Galdós, Buenos Aires, Parque San Telmo.

Nazarenos de Vegueta “SALUD Y ESPERANZA” PROCESSION

That same evening at 19:00, a white, pointy-hooded “Health and Hope” procession ( Cristo de la Salud y La Virgen de la Esperanza de Vegueta ) follows with the penitential procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Nazarenes from the Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in the evening. This procession, Andalusian style carrying two images includes over a hundred members wearing tunics with hoods,

Again this is an historic route around some of the most important places in the capital: Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, García Tello, San Marcos, Fernando Galván, Reyes Católicos, Dr. Chil, Reloj, Obispo Codina, Catedral (penance place ), Obispo Codina, Callejón de San Marcial, Plazoleta de los Álamos, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, Felipe Massieu Falcón, Espíritu Santo, Reloj, Doctor Chil, Doctor Verneau, San Marcos, García Tello, Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzmán. Arriving back around 00:30.



Palm Sunday 12 April, Teror

Del Señor en la Burrita – procession

Religious eucharist during the morning in the church of Our Lady of the Pine, at 08:00/10:00/11:00 and is followed by a blessing at 11:45 at the Plaza of the Church. The procession continues with the image of Jesus on the donkey and travels through the street of the town.

Route: Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, Calle La Herrería, Calle Nueva, Calle Del Riego, Real de la Plaza, and returns to Plaza Nuestra Señora del Píno.