Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Our capital city, here on the eastern islands, is Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where some of the biggest holiday celebrations of the annual calendar occur this week, with many events celebrated with vigour in intense and devout displays of faith, humility and sorrow. Welcome to Semana Santa, Holy Week.

Many processions run through the historic centre of the capital (as well as several in many of the older towns and villages around the island) and are often heavily loaded with symbolism and historic traditions, but still manage to maintain their own unique aesthetic and identity, followed by large audiences, as we move through the week.

The passage of revered iconographic images and statues, through the unique colonial old quarter of the capital, Vegueta, offers some unforgettable experiences during the Easter holidays.

From April 10 to 17, the capital of Gran Canaria will, after two years of restrictions, resume the pulse of Holy Week, one of its most unique cultural celebrations, with great historical and cultural importance. Dioceses and brotherhoods promote an intense agenda of processions, which for the most part run through the founding neighbourhood of Vegueta, its parishes and the Cathedral, located in the Plaza de Santa Ana.

On Palm Sunday, the procession of the Burrita takes place, following a route through the streets of Triana, the original merchant quarter, and begins in the Park of San Telmo, where the first port of Las Palmas was founded, in a hermitage long associated with the seafarers and sailors who helped build the city from the end of the 15th century. San Telmo is guardian to some of the most outstanding, and understated, artistic heritage in the city. On the same day, the procession of the Nazarenos de Vegueta begins in the afternoon with the costaleros starting out from the beautiful old church of Santo Domingo, one of the most charming corners of the the oldest neighbourhoods of the capital.

Other essential processions include the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Los Dolores de Triana, on Tuesday, and the Santo Encuentro, on Wednesday evening, in which the processions of three parishes converge at the door of the city cathedral. On Good Friday, one of the most unique gatherings takes place, the procession of Las Mantillas, from the Santa Ana Cathedral, displaying two of the most important works by revered Canarian sculptor Luján Pérez, and in the afternoon, the Magna Procession which unites all the parishes.

Sunday 10 April, Palm Sunday

“LA BURRITA” PROCESSION” Palm Sunday, this first weekend commemorates the triumphant entrance of christianity’s central character into Jerusalem on a donkey. The morning procession from Parroquia de San Bernardo, the Ermita de San Telmo, includes an image of the fabled messiah on a donkey, followed by children carrying palms and olive branches.

This procession travels some of the oldest roads in the capital including the streets: San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Perdomo, Pérez Galdós, Buenos Aires, Parque San Telmo.

“SALUD Y ESPERANZA” PROCESSION, NAZARENOS DE VEGUETA

That same evening at 19:00, a hooded “Health and Hope” procession (Cristo de la Salud y La Virgen de la Esperanza de Vegueta) follows with the penitential procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Nazarenes from the Parish of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in the evening. This procession, in Andalusian style carrying two idols, includes over a hundred members of the order wearing tunics and robes with hoods

An historic route around some of the most important places in the capital: Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzmán, García Tello, San Marcos, Fernando Galván, Reyes Católicos, Dr. Chil, Reloj, Obispo Codina, Catedral (penance place ), Obispo Codina, Callejón de San Marcial, Plazoleta de los Álamos, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo, Felipe Massieu Falcón, Espíritu Santo, Reloj, Doctor Chil, Doctor Verneau, San Marcos, García Tello, Plaza de Santo Domingo de Guzmán



Tuesday 12 April, Martes Santo

“LOS DOLORES DE TRIANA” PROCESSION

The Los Dolores de Triana procession of the Brotherhood and Guild of Our Lady of Sorrows from the Parish of San Bernardo and San Telmo starts at 19:30 and returns to the church around 22:30. This procession, popularly known as the “Brotherhood of Sorrows of Triana”, is sober and austere in style, as the faithful accompany La Dolorosa (“the pained one”) walking behind her son, so full of anguish, and bitterness, that her face is revered for having the serene beauty of an afflicted mother, with her hands outstretched in a plea for his sacrificed life. Men in black and women in black wearing Canarian “mantillas” participate in this procession.

Route : Parroquia en el Parque de San Telmo, Mayor de Triana, Travieso, General Bravo, Pérez Galdós, ( Penitential Station in the Sanctuary of San Antonio de Padua ) , Pérez Galdós, Perdomo, Mayor de Triana – Parque de San Telmo

Wednesday 13 April, Miercoles Santo

“SANTO ENCUENTRO DE CRISTO” PROCESSION

Starts at 20:00 at arrives back to the Parroquia de Santo Domingo at 23:00.

This procession has stages throughout strategic points around the historic old quarter district of Vegueta; the meeting of the Holy Women and St. John with the christ on his way to Golgotha (Calvary), where the holy crucifixion is supposed to have taken place. The first stop is at the Temple exit, with the holy man carrying a cross on his back and meeting Simon the “Cyrenian” on the way towards Plaza de Santa Ana.

At the second station, San Juan and La Magdalena, go in search of the messiah, finding him in the Plaza del Espíritu Santo. After the second station, they visit La Verónica and Our Lady of Sorrows of Vegueta, and together they march in search of the man Jesus.

Once found by St. John and Mary Magdalena, they go to give the news to the Virgin Mary, who they find at the gates of the Casa de Colón. Along the way St. John, Mary Magdalena and La Dolorosa all meet Jesus again, this holy meeting takes place in the Plaza de Santa Ana. Veronica wipes the Face of Jesus, unfolding the Holy Face Cloth. Later they offer Penance in the Cathedral – Basilica de Santa Ana.

Good places to watch from are the Plaza De Santa Ana and Plaza de Santa Domingo where the procession starts and travels along calles (streets) Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Dr. Chil, Dr. Vernay, San Marcos, Garcia Tello and Plaza de Santo Domino

Thursday 14 April, Holy Thursday

“VIACRUCIS DEL SILENCIO” PROCESSION

Leaving at midnight to arrive at the Hermitage for around 02.30. The Via Crucis in silence accompanys the image of the “Holy Christ of the Good End”, first brought out into the streets in 1941, from dawn on Holy Thursday until Good Friday morning.

Before leaving the hermitage the Miserere is sung.



A bell marks each of the stops and then restarts of the procession. Celebrating the Stations of the Cross in places where wooden crucifixes have been hung from various old mansions in Vegueta to mark the end of Lent, the season of abstinence. Expect men in hoods with incense and smoke, lanterns and tall staffs

Route: Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Doctor Chil, Plaza de San Agustín, Procurador Luis Mesa Suárez, San Agustín, Espíritu Santo, Reloj, Obispo Codina, lateral de la Plaza de Santa Ana, Castillo, Plaza del Espíritu Santo

Friday 15 April, Good Friday

”LAS MANTILLAS” PROCESSION

Faithful women dressed in traditional White Canarian scarves, “The Sorrowful” follow the path of the pain of a Mother behind her crucified son. The cortege prays with the Holy Rosary and upon arrival at the Plaza, and before entering the Temple, the Bishop imparts a Blessing from the Balcony of the Episcopal Palace. From the entrance to the Cathedral, to the sound of Chopin’s Funeral March, the Sermon of Seven Words is celebrated.

Leaving at 11:00 and arriving back at 12:30. Route : Obispo Codina, Espíritu Santo, Reyes Católicos, Doctor Chil, Plaza del Espíritu Santo, Castillo, Plaza de Santa Ana, Obispo Codina to the Cathedral.

Magna procession Inter-parish of Vegueta

The Virgen de los Dolores crosses the Guiniguada ravine (on the banks of which the old town was founded) as part of the Magna on Good Friday

The parishes of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, San Agustín and San Francisco take their religious icons out to the streets and join in stages to form the Magna Procession. From the Parish of Santa Domingo leaving at 18:30 and returning to the temple at 22:00.

From the parish of San Agustín, leaving at 18:45 and returning to the temple at 21:30

From the parish of San Francisco leaving at 19:00 and returning to the temple at 22:00

‘Retiro de Triana‘ procession

From the parish San Francisco de Asis leaving at 22:30 and returning at 23:30

‘Retiro de Vegueta‘ procession

leaving from the church Santa Domingo de Guzmán at 22:30 and returning at 23:30

Sunday 17 April, Domingo de Resurrección

A premiere act of the procession ‘del Resucitado‘ on Easter Sunday morning at 11:30, which departs from the large parish church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán.