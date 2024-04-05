It’s the first weekend of April and there are the monthly markets in Tejeda and La Aldea to enjoy in the spirit of eternal spring. Eleven municipalities come together this weekend in Gáldar where the ENORTE 2024 fair takes place this year. A variety of different celebrations are on offer, including two postponed from few weeks ago. A brilliant mix of warm weather and plenty to go and see and do!
Sports, concerts, patron saint festivities and much more…
Worthwhile knowledge: The 11th Fair of the Products of the Land planned for this weekend in San Mateo has been postponed to 10-12 May 2024.
Upcoming events:
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
12-13 April • The 16th Tapas Route Villa de Moya
12-14 April • Carrizal Carnival ***postponed events incl. parade***
13-20 April • ESPAL 2024
19-21 April • ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ – Fair @ INFECAR
10-12 April • Products of the Land Fair in San Mateo
11-12 May • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Valleseco
2-4 May • Rally Islas Canarias
10-11 May • SOLTURA Festival 2024 in Agaete
30 May • Día de Canarias
6 June • March Anthony Concert *ticket event*
7-9 June • FIMAR, International Sea Fair LPA
12-16 June • FISALDO – Outlet Sale @ INFECAR
5-27 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima
Friday 7 June • Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Thursday 13 June • Local bank holiday in Mogán and Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio
Monday 17 June • Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 24 June • Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Commemoration of the Foundation of the City
Local bank holiday in Artenara, Arucas, Telde, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan
Friday 28 June • Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Saint Peter the Apostle – Festividad San Pedro Apóstol.
Find more events and festivities at The Canary Guide calendar
An interesting weather forecast. Hot Friday, a rainy Saturday and a touch better on Sunday.
Friday: A little cloudy, except for some intervals on the northern coast in the early morning, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon. Rising temperatures, especially in the interior, where it is not ruled out that it will be more pronounced locally in the case of maximum temperatures. Light to moderate winds with a northerly component, predominating from the northeast in the first half of the day and the northwest in the second. It may be more intense on the northwest and southeast slopes in the early hours, as well as in the northeast in the afternoon. On summits, southern component with loose intervals.
Saturday: Predominance of cloudy sky and rain showers. Precipitation is expected on the most prominent islands, especially on points around the northern and eastern slopes, where it may be moderate. Minimum temperatures rising in the easternmost islands and in slight to moderate decline in the rest. Moderate wind from the northwest to north, locally more intense.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals in general. The probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the islands of greater relief during the first half of the day. Temperatures in slight decline. Moderate wind from the north.
GÁLDAR | ENORTE - The XXII Business Fair of the North of Gran Canaria | 5-7 APRIL
This annual fair is one of the most important that is organised on the island and brings together many companies in the region and a large audience that attends throughout the weekend.
This year, ENORTE is celebrated from 5 to 7 April in Gáldar for the eighth time, bringing together numerous companies from the region and the public who attend from all over the Island throughout the weekend to get to know first-hand the products and services of the North of Gran Canaria.
The fair is held in the “Recinto ferial La Quinta” La Quinta fairground, next to the Juan Vega Mateos sports centre, to boost local commerce in the North of Gran Canaria.
More than 100 exhibitors, km.0 products, music, gastronomy, culture and much more …
Opening hours of the fair:
Friday 17:00-20:00
Saturday 10:00-20:00
Sunday 10:00-15:00
Opening hours for the GastroNorte, the gastromy area:
Friday 17:00-22:00
Saturday 10:00-22:00
Sunday 10:00-16:30
The Fair is organised by the Commonwealth of the North and the Gáldar City Council, with funding from the Department of Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Crafts of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and the General Directorate of Economic Promotion of the Government of the Canary Islands, through of the EntrepriseEurope Network.
The Northern Commonwealth brings together the municipalities of Agaete, Artenara, Arucas, Firgas, Gáldar, La Aldea de San Nicolás, Moya, Santa María de Guía, Tejeda, Teror and Valleseco.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | HAPPY PIANO DAY | SATURDAY 6 APRIL
Happy Piano Day this Saturday, 6 April 2024 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This event was postponed (23 March) due to adverse weather condition,… rain.
The event commemorates World Piano Day, held on the 88th day of the year (29 March 2024).
In this sixth edition, there are six pianos throughout the city with hours from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00/20:00, depending on the location. The closing of this new event will feature a triple concert on the main stage that will be located in San Telmo Park and will end at 22:00.
The concerts will start at 11:30 on the stairs of the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium with an opening session that will give way to a rich program that, starting at 12:00, will fill different parts of the city with music
GUÍA | CONCERT MOZART: REQUIEM | FRIDAY 5 APRIL
A choir made up of more than 100 people will offer Mozart’s ‘Requiem’ on Friday, April 5, in the Church of Santa María de Guía, at 20:30.
Súbito Koral will join their voices with those of the Lausanne University Choir to perform one of the most emblematic works of the Austrian composer.
The ‘Requiem Mass’ in D minor K. 626 is based on the Latin texts for the requiem, the Catholic liturgical act celebrated after the death of a person. This is the nineteenth and last mass written by the composer , who died in 1791, before finishing it. In fact, it was the musician Franz Xavier Süsmayr who finished it following the instructions of an already ill Mozart.
This is the last work he composed, considered one of the most important in his entire catalogue, not only for its musical quality, but also for the legend that is associated with this work. Mozart wrote a lot of sacred music, although almost all of it during the period he spent at the Salzburg court, since in Vienna he alone composed the Mass in C minor KV 427 and this magnificent Requiem.
Mozart’s genius is also evident in his religious music, in which he fused all the styles of the time and captured religious sentiment in a very particular way, separating it from any institution and transforming it into pure music.
The requiem constitutes, without a doubt, the culmination of his artistic talent and mastery of his craft as a composer, and establishes him as one of the most important musicians of all time.
PARQUE SUR DE MASPALOMAS | CONCERT: SOL Y ARENA MUSIC BAND MASPALOMAS | 6 APRIL
A lovely free concert to enjoy in the southern park, Parque del Sur de Maspalomas this Saturday, 6 April
‘Musical al Sol’, is part of the cultural offering in the municipality. On this occasion, we will have a performance by the music band Maspalomas Sol y Arena. The concert starts at 12:00 and open for all public.
The Maspalomas Sol y Arena Music Band Musical Association emerged with students from the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Music School (Gran Canaria) with the desire to form a project musical that involves, in an amateur way, growing individually and collectively in the world of music
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS | 'SPRING OF SENSATIONS' | SATURDAY 6 APRIL
At 10:30 a cultural route will take place with the aim of highlighting the memory and history of the municipality from the 17th to the 20th centuries. The route will start from La Ladera Park and will be guided by Isidro Medina Navarro from the Engáliate Sports Club. The streets of the town, La Palmilla, La Plazoleta and La Placeta, will be toured in order to make known the history of emblematic buildings such as the La Palmilla Institute, the Old Cinema or New Cinema, the town hall, or the Church of San Nicholas of Tolentino. To participate in this activity, registration is required by sending an email to cultura@aytolaaldea.com or calling 928885133, since places are limited.
at 10:30 children’s workshops will begin on Calle Matías Vega, taught by EcoEscuela.
Starting at 11:00, the museums belonging to the Living Museums Network, managed by the Canarian Foundation Community Project of La Aldea, will open their doors.
Starting at 11:30 the Municipal Culture Centre will host the audiovisual show with puppets ‘Cancionero de la Reserva de la Biosfera de Gran Canaria’, which is free to attend until capacity is reached and is aimed at the whole family.
Around 12:00, the Batucada Batukids-CEIP La Cardonera will travel along Real and La Alameda streets. And at 12:30 the performance of the Les Petits Chanteaurs-CEIP La Cardonera Choir will take place in the Plaza de La Alameda.
At that same time (12:30) a beer tasting will be held at the La Aldea de San Nicolás Senior Center. A maximum of 30 people will participate, so prior registration is necessary at the Employment and Local Development Agency or by calling 646073406.
The musical performances will begin at 13:00 with the group Son Aldea y Guarasón in the Plaza de La Alameda.
‘Spring of Sensations 2024’ will close with the performances of Abián Reyes DJ (at 20:00), Radio Baifa (at 21:30) and El Vega Life (at 23:00) at the Community Development Project Plaza.
TEJEDA | SPRINGTIME MARKET | SUNDAY 7 APRIL
Located in the mountainous central part of the island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.
Springtime market on Sunday 7 April, from 10:00-14:30 at Plaza de la Vaguada
at 10:00 The opening of the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market with 30 stalls with a variety of options. You can purchase crafts, accessories, and textiles. Taste cheeses, wines, and honey. There is also a stall for fruits, vegetables, and bread… eat at food stalls, and enjoy musical events and children’s activities.
There will be Latin Dance Workshops by “Club Mambo”:
11:00 to 11:45 – 1st session – Salsa online
11:55 to 12:40 – 2nd session – Bachata
12:50 to 13:35 – 3rd session – Cuban salsa
13:45 to 14:30 – 4th session – Merengue
In addition, people who make purchases (more than €15/stall) will have the option to participate in a raffle for a batch of artisanal and agricultural products donated by each of the stallholders. The Raffle will take place at 14:15, it will not be necessary for the winner to be present during the drawing, as the name and contact information will be collected to inform the winning person that they can collect their prize during the following week at facilities of the Tejeda City Council.
Tejeda, officially one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, is always a gorgeous place to visit, and has some awesome views to enjoy as well as places of interest to visit.
SAN LORENZO, LPA | PASSION OF THE CHRIST (EASTER EVENT) | SATURDAY 6 APRIL
NEW DATE! Saturday 6 April | San Lorenzo, “La Pasión de Cristo” Passion of the Christ
The Tasate Cultural Association stages The Passion of Christ, one more year, in the town plaza of San Lorenzo on April 6, starting at 21:00. The original date, 23 March, was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions due to the rain.
About 90 people, residents of the Tamaraceite-San Lorenzo-Tenoya District, in an amateur way will be the protagonists of this traditional theatrical staging that represents the biblical story of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, a figure that will once again embody the tenoyero Acaymo Domínguez Travieso. In addition, the apostle John “the Greater” will once again be played by Juan Francisco Afonso, María by Teresa Diepa, Caiaphas by Máximo González or Pontius Pilato by Ernesto Arencibia. The neighbours will represent about 11 scenes, among which are; Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the last supper with the apostles, his presence before the high priest, Pilate or Herod, the road to Calvary, and his death on the cross. An event that will also feature various live performances, which the organisation keeps secret, and which ensures that they will stir feelings and emotion under the direction of David Báez, while the production is the work of Juan Fernando Arencibia, props under the direction of José García, photography by José Bringas and sound and lighting by Acusticanarias. The Passion of Christ has the collaboration of the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as the Casa de Galicia of Las Palmas, gifting some of the costumes.
EL PAJAR |FIESTAS SANTA AGUEDA |5-14 APRIL
The little coastal population just next to Arguineguin, El Pajar, are celebrating their main Patron Saint festivities between 5-14 April 2024.
The program will begin on Friday the 5th with a parade led by Banda Isleña and accompanied by Disney characters from ‘Fantasy Animation’. The celebration will continue with the proclamation offered by the General Coordinator of Ceisa, Claudio Piernavieja, and the official opening of the festivities by the mayor of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council, Marco Aurelio Pérez; and the Councilor for Celebrations and Events, Yilenia Vega.
On Saturday the 6th, the celebration will begin very early with a foam party suitable for all audiences that will take place at 11:00 on the sports court; and starting at 17:00, residents and visitors will celebrate the pilgrimage-offering that will leave from the Cesa Village and which they must attend dressed in typical clothing. The evening will continue in the festive athmosphere with music by the Panamaribe, Star Music and Ritmo Bakano orchestras, starting at 22:30.
A traditional market and musical performances by DJ Promaster, Julio y la metralla, Pedro Afonso, Kilian Viera and Grupo La Coctelera, will be in charge of enlivening Sunday from 11:00 in the 4th Meeting ‘Pajareros al sol’ that will take place will develop on Avenida Juan Moreno Artiles.
Highlights:
Friday 5 April:
at 17:30 lively little street parade with Banda Islena, Disney characters
at 21:00 Pregón, the proclamation. The mayor of San Bartolomé de Tirajana Marco Aurelio Pérez Sánchez will open the festivities.
at 21:45 Mariachi Peleón show
at 23:00 Party with Jorge Mascandela
Saturday 6 April:
at 11:00 Foam party on sports court
at 17:30 Romería, the pilgrimage offering
at 22:30 festive party with “Panamaribe”, “Star Music”, and “Ritmo Bakano”
Sunday 7 April:
at 11:00 4th meeting of “Pajareros al Sol” on the avenida Juan Moreno Artiles, just in front of the beach with market and music performances
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
VILLA DE MOYA | SUBIDA VILLA DE MOYA | SATURDAY 6 APRIL
The 20th edition of this test will bring together this Saturday 74 vehicles with drivers from different islands to compete in the three modalities: speed, rally formula and sport regularity. An appointment of the Canary Islands and Las Palmas de Montaña Championships.
The day will begin with the administrative verifications at 07:30 in Moya, in the Parque Pico Lomito, and then the technical verifications. At 12:30 the GC-75 “La Fragata” road will be closed, and at 13:30 the test will begin. Later, the trophy ceremony at Plaza Tomas Morales.
The 74 cars are divided into 35 drivers in speed, 10 in Formula Rallye and 29 in Regularity Sport.
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS | DH LA ALDEA 2024 | SUNDAY 7 APRIL
The IX edition of the La Aldea DH bicycle downhill championship is organized by the City Council of La Aldea de San Nicolás, the Insular Cycling Federation and the Canarian Cycling Federation, and is included in the Insular Championship calendar.
This cycling competition will have a total of 78 participants.
The village circuit through which they will travel is approximately 2 kilometers long. The start of the race will be from the Degollada de Tasartico area, and passes through El Lomo del Trigo, to reach the finish line located in the Cactualdea park, the place where the area of organization, logistics, control and security of the test will also be located.
The first round will begin at around 10:30, the second round at 12:15, and around 13:15 the trophy presentation will take place in Cactualdea.
VECINDARIO MARKET | SATURDAY 6 APRIL
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the little farmers’ and artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria in the morning.