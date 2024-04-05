An interesting weather forecast. Hot Friday, a rainy Saturday and a touch better on Sunday.

Friday: A little cloudy, except for some intervals on the northern coast in the early morning, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon. Rising temperatures, especially in the interior, where it is not ruled out that it will be more pronounced locally in the case of maximum temperatures. Light to moderate winds with a northerly component, predominating from the northeast in the first half of the day and the northwest in the second. It may be more intense on the northwest and southeast slopes in the early hours, as well as in the northeast in the afternoon. On summits, southern component with loose intervals.​

Saturday: Predominance of cloudy sky and rain showers. Precipitation is expected on the most prominent islands, especially on points around the northern and eastern slopes, where it may be moderate. Minimum temperatures rising in the easternmost islands and in slight to moderate decline in the rest. Moderate wind from the northwest to north, locally more intense.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals in general. The probability of weak and occasional rains in the north of the islands of greater relief during the first half of the day. Temperatures in slight decline. Moderate wind from the north.