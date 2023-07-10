The decision was made taking into account the available information and in accordance with the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Response to Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA).

Territorial scope: the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, and Tenerife. On Gran Canaria, from altitudes upwards of 200 meters above sea level.

Observations:

The latest prediction is for an episode with high maximum temperatures, which will likely exceed 37ºC on Gran Canaria, and 34ºC on the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, and Tenerife.

Moderate northeasterly winds will blow strong on the southeast and northeast slopes of the islands.

Below 400 meters, the trade winds will continue. Above that altitude, relative humidity will be below 30%.

The population is urged to follow the official self-protection advice from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies.

