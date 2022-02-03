Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) updated their advisory warnings in force across the islands this Wednesday with a new one. Rainstorms and strong winds.
According to the forecast, maximum gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to affect the peaks and northern and western slopes of the islands. On Tenerife, the winds could reach 80 kilometres per hour.
The advisory warning is to be deactivated on the islands of La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro at 09:00; on Tenerife, at 3:00 p.m.; on Gran Canaria by 6:00 p.m.; and on Lanzarote and Fuerteventura no later than 9:00 p.m.
Until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, warnings are in force for rains in Tenerife, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma, and also for storms in El Hierro and La Palma.