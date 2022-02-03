The notice comes into force from 00:00 this Thursday on the Western Islands of La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro; from 03:00 on Tenerife; 06:00 on Gran Canaria; and from 12 noon on Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

According to the forecast, maximum gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to affect the peaks and northern and western slopes of the islands. On Tenerife, the winds could reach 80 kilometres per hour.

The advisory warning is to be deactivated on the islands of La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro at 09:00; on Tenerife, at 3:00 p.m.; on Gran Canaria by 6:00 p.m.; and on Lanzarote and Fuerteventura no later than 9:00 p.m.

Until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, warnings are in force for rains in Tenerife, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma, and also for storms in El Hierro and La Palma.