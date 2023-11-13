Nueva Canarias-Bloque Canarista (NC-BC) councillors, Javier Romero and Juan Manuel Gabella, have formally requested additional audits on minor contracts dating back to July 2015 in the southern town hall administration of Mogán. The move follows recent initiation of yet another judicial proceeding investigating potential contract fragmentation, specifically aimed at circumventing public contract regulations, allegedly to favour individual companies and undermine fair competition. The councillors, noting at least three ongoing judicial investigations into political figures at the Mogán Town Council for alleged contract fragmentation, emphasise the need for a more comprehensive audit by the municipal auditor who is currently looking into all contracts issued by the current administration since at least 2019.
Basically they suspect that large amounts of public money has been awarded to a small handful of individuals and companies, but in a way that means they have not had to be fully declared or put up for public tender, namely by splitting these contracts into pieces smaller than €16,000 at a time. One key area in which this is alleged to have happened is in the operation of Radio-Television Mogán, a publicly funded communications provision that was taken over by a production company apparently allied to the still-serving mayor.
The councillors stress in their communication that the period under review should not be arbitrary but rather based on the logical sequence of events being investigated and the relevant legal framework. NC urges the auditor to extend the review to a broader timeframe preceding 2019 to ensure a thorough examination and prevent the inadvertent approval of contracts that may violate public contract laws.