Basically they suspect that large amounts of public money has been awarded to a small handful of individuals and companies, but in a way that means they have not had to be fully declared or put up for public tender, namely by splitting these contracts into pieces smaller than €16,000 at a time. One key area in which this is alleged to have happened is in the operation of Radio-Television Mogán, a publicly funded communications provision that was taken over by a production company apparently allied to the still-serving mayor.

The councillors stress in their communication that the period under review should not be arbitrary but rather based on the logical sequence of events being investigated and the relevant legal framework. NC urges the auditor to extend the review to a broader timeframe preceding 2019 to ensure a thorough examination and prevent the inadvertent approval of contracts that may violate public contract laws.