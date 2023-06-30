July is here and what a gorgeous first weekend it’s going to be. There is the main Fataga Apricot festival weekend, in a picturesque village a short mountain drive inland from the beaches of Maspalomas; or you could experience a traditional Farmers’ Feast in San Mateo. There are two concerts to enjoy by the Maspalomas Lighthouse; the historic re-enactment of the Battle of El Batán, in Santa Brigida, will bring its own crowds, as well as the last days of the Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with plenty more to see and do.
The summer months of July to September have some of the most popular celebrations and the biggest traditional festivities and ‘romería‘ pilgrimage offerings, on Gran Canaria. In July, we have the Virgen del Carmen festivities in multiple coastal locations, there are patron saints’ festivities in the names of Santiago Apóstol in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana and then there’s the much anticipated Maspalomas Soul Festival in the middle of the month.
La Rama is held in Agaete each August. The Fiestas del Pino, for the main patron saint of Gran Canaria and the Fiesta del Charco, in La Aldea, are all to look forward to in September, just to name a few of the biggest. Not forgetting the wealth of other music festivals and concerts on offer as summertime on Gran Canaria goes into full swing.
Upcoming events:
6-22 July TEMUDAS in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
7-16 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín 2023
7-8 July • 9º Rallye Comarca Norte
8-9 July • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Agüimes
8 July • XXX Traída del Barro – Clay/mud Festival in Atalaya, Santa Brígida
15 July • Fiestas Mayores de Gáldar – Traditional romería, pilgrimage
14-16 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2023
16-23 July• Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival
29 July – 15 • August Fiestas de San Lorenzo
29 July • Festival Latino in Teror
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Friday 4 August – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 15 August – public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
After a few very hot days this week with a double alert for temperatures and risk for forest fires, the weekend will bring some easement with temperatures coming down and weather forecast promising even cloud cover and a possibility even for some rain. Weather predicting is tricky on Gran Canaria even in Summer sometimes.
#WeekendTips 30 June – 2 July 2023
TWO CONCERTS TO ENJOY BY THE MASPALOMAS LIGHTHOUSE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | FREE
On Saturday Salsa Sinfónica concert
The spectacle ‘Salsa Sinfónica’ by Orquesta Sinfónica de Las Palmas is on the boulevard of the Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse on Saturday, 1 July.
The concert starts at 20:30 and is free entry until capacity is reached.
This is a show presented by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra and directed by Luis Montesdeoca featuring the participation of great soloists such as Marieme Abdoulaye, Manuel Estupiñán, Héctor Crespo and Anaé.
On Sunday BIC Arteara concert Faro de Maspalomas
On Sunday, July 2, the esplanade of the Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse will also host a show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BIC declaration for the Arteara necropolis, a palm laden enclave on the road to Fataga that is home to the oldest pre-hispanic native Canario burial grounds on the island. The concert, called “Cantos Isleños”, will be performed by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Rafael Sánchez Araña. The orchestra will be accompanied by a choir, totalling more than 100 people on stage to offer a unique and unforgettable show starting at 20:30
FATAGA | APRICOT FESTIVAL 2023
The most Canarian, picturesque little village of Fataga, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is just 25 minutes drive inland from Maspalomas.
They have been celebrating their, Fiestas del Albaricoque, apricot festival, and the party comes to an end this Sunday with their Romería and the ‘Fataga Me Gusta‘ market.
Highlights:
On Saturday evening, the Gran Romería pilgrimage offering processes through the streets of this most beautiful little mountain village. Starting at 19:00 from the cemetery, heading towards Plaza de Fataga, with Canarian folk dancing and music, traditional costumes, and carts full of offerings. In the main church square, a Verbena, street party into the early hours of Sunday morning.
SANTA BRÍGIDA | HISTORICAL REENACTMENT OF THE BATTLE OF BATÁN | 1-2 JULY
Santa Brigida 2023 – the 424º Anniversary conmemorating the battle of El Batán
The 5th edition of this Historical Reenactment of the Battle of El Batán is held in the Finca El Galeón, an infrastructure for public use in the municipality of Santa Brígida.
El Batán in 1599, witnessed the burgeoning population of the island, including natives and colonial settlers, supported by a handful of militiamen, fighting alongside the military authorities of the time, managing to repel an attack by the Dutch fleet, commanded by Vice-Admiral Pieter Van der Does, known more as a pirate around these parts.
A festive atmosphere will make an interpretaive show of what life was like at the end of the 16th century on Gran Canaria.
Anyone can participate, either as a spectator or as an extra, wearing period costumes, and demonstrating livelihoods and music of the time. Members of the public can visit the camp, where an exhibition of historical clothes, renaissance dancing and micro scenes will be to educate and surprise.
Saturday
10:00 the camp opens
11:00 parading and period dance in the municipal park
13:00 activities
14:00 lunch
16:00 Finger puppet theatre
18:00 period dance in the municipal park
19:30 The camp closes
Sunday
10:00 the camp opens
11:00 period dance in the municipal park
12:30 homenaje for those fallen by the infantry regiment “Canaria50” at Plaza León y Castillo
14:00 paella in the municipal park
15:00 activities in the camp
17:00 the camp closes
“On the morning of June 25, 1599, a Dutch fleet of near 7,000 men appeared in the bay to attack Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, taking it on the third day. Its people had to take refuge inland, and Santa Brígida was designated the administrative capital of the island for a few days. Until a few brave and resourceful men caused the invaders retreat.
Come see a sample of life at the time, and eat something to recover”
GÁLDAR | 541º FIESTAS MAYORES | JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiestas de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights during the month of July.
The program includes, among many other treats, many traditional and popular events such as a Romería pilgrimage, the battle of flowers, La Rama, the night of fireworks, a concert by the municipal band, the main procession, “fire horses”, a cattle fair, a horse race and the election of Guayarmina and Bentejuí (Canario Princess & Warrior Prince) all celebrated in a traditional manner. The festivities of this edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared Diocesan Shrine and, as every year, they will focus on the cultural heritage that continues to improve and expand year after year.
The town, formerly known as Agáldar, was the original seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory’s nobles of the island, before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century.
Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic royal capital and as birthplace and court of the governing dynasty on the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their last true king, Tenesor Semidán, who then took the name Fernando Guanartemé, urging collaboration with the invaders, it is thought, in an attempt to avoid annihilation of his entire people.
The catholic colonisers asserted their military patron saint, Santiago, on the town, and built a church in his name.
On Friday:
at 18:30 Casas Consistoriales (Town Hall). Transfer of the flag for the month of Santiago, to be hoisted on the “Mast of the Holy Year” (Plazoleta de Oficina), accompanied by the Municipal Music Band of the Royal City of Gáldar
19:30 Parade announcing the 541st Festival of Santiago, 2023, through the streets of the city with the participation of music bands, papagüevos (giant Papier–mâché marionettes), stilt walkers, Disney dolls, etc.
On Saturday:
at 19:00 Noche de Vinos y Pinchos at Plaza de Santiago. Enjoy the excellent Gran Canarian wines from the 2022 harvest and the best skewers offered by restaurants in the municipality. Wine and finger-size delicacies at the humble price of 2,3 and 4 euros enlivened by music .
On Sunday:
from 10:00 Fiesta de la Cebolla, Onion Festival in Piso Firme
Upcoming “not to be missed” events:
Saturday 15 July, Traditional romería, pilgrimage offering at 17:30
Saturday 22 July Caballitos de Fuego de Santiago 2023 at 21:00
Monday 24 July Bajada de la Rama de Santiago
Tuesday 25 July: The Feast Day, procession
Wednesday 26 July: Feast Day of the co-patron Santa Ana, procession
ATALAYA IN SANTA BRÍGIDA | 30º TRAIDA DEL BARRO - FIESTAS DE SAN PEDRO | JULY
The neighbourhood of Atalya (meaning watchtower in English) in the municipality of Santa Brígida are celebrating their main festivities of San Pedro between 26 June to 9 July. The most famous and popular event is the Clay/mud Festival, the “Traida del barro”, literally ‘bringing of the mud’, celebrating this year their 30th edition which will take place on the 8th of July.
Highlights:
On Friday:
at 17:00 children’s games at plaza de la Inglesia
at 20:00 Pregón, the opening proclamation
at 20:30 I Festival de Folklore, Fiestas de San Pedro (traditional Canarian music groups performing), election of Romera and Romero (pilgrims) of the festivities.
at 23:00 Fireworks
at 23:30 Baile de Taifas, dancing
On Saturday:
at 09:00 1st Island Marathon of Santa Brígida
at 21:30 evening of music starting with Scala Hifi (well practised karaoke) at 23:00 performance by Dule Cacao and at midnight Armonia Show
On Sunday:
at 10:00 the Artisan market opens
at 12:00 church service, followed by a religious procession at 13:00
at 14:00 Sancocho Popular, lunch and Canarian wrestling exhibition
at 16:00 Orchestra marathon, music until 23:00
545º FOUNDATIONAL FESTIVITIES OF LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CLOSING WEEKEND
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria foundational festivities are coming to an end this weekend. Here are the last of the concerts on offer this weekend, both free and ticketed.
FRIDAY:
at 21:00 15ª Noche de Boleros, The Night of Boleros at Plaza de Santo Domingo. Free entry until capacity is full.
at 21:00 Homenaje Live in Concert. the Amy Winehouse Band at Plaza de La Música. Free entry until capacity is full.
*at 21:00 Concert: Jazz Fusion band – Sergio Alonso in Edificio Miller. *Tickets* €8 from lpacultura.com / entradascanarias.com
SATURDAY:
at 21:00 15ª Noche de Boleros, The Night of Boleras at Plaza de Santo Domingo. Free entry until capacity is full.
at 21:00 Concert: Ron Voodoo / Reciclaje / Said Muti at PLaa de La Música. Free entry until capacity is full.
*at 21:00 Cicl Orillas – Carlos Varela in Edificio Miller. *Tickets* €10 from lpacultura.com / entrees.es
SUNDAY:
12:00-21:00 FAMILY DAY
Divershow Kids, Across Hip Hop, and much more at Plaza de La Música. Free entry until capacity is full.
VEGA DE SAN MATEO | FARMER'S FEAST | 1-2 JULY
Fiestas del Agricultor
This is a very traditional “Farmer’s Feast” in Vega de San Mateo on Saturday and Sunday
Enjoy an authentic experience in this rural mountain market town, where you will find tastings of traditional produce, folkloric performances, demonstrations of traditional activities, alongside the usual weekly weekend market etc., for all those who want to experience this very traditional festival in San Mateo. There is now a big underground carpark under the main square.
Saturday:
at 19:00 Baile de Taifas, traditional Canarian music groups, and dancing at Alameda Sta. Ana.
On Sunday:
at 10:00 Canarian wrestling exhibition at Plaza de la Solidaridad (the new square)
at 11:00 Shearing of cattle, milking of cows and threshing – Hoya Viciosa
11:00-13:00 Foam Party at Plaza de Solidaridad.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | THE ENGLISH MARKET | 2 JULY
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”, on Sunday, 2 July 2023.
Between 10:00-18:00, enjoy a unique experience with a wide variety of stalls, from crafts and fashion to food and live music. Find hidden treasures, delight in irresistible flavours and immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere. There are also flowers, lots of flowers and plants (and butterflies!).
Remember that on the third weekend of each month, you can enjoy the Bio Market at the same place, where everything revolves around sustainability ♻️
Entrance to both market events is free and also pet friendly.
POZO IZQUIERDO | PWA WINDSURFING CHAMPIONSHIP | 1-7 JULY
The PWA World Windsurfing Championship, the most radical event in this sport at Pozo Izquierdo beach. Once again, the best windsurfers in the world will get together on Gran Canaria to compete in this epic place for windsurfing.
From the 1st to the 9th of July, wave and slalom sailors alike, from the men’s and women’s fleets in both disciplines, will take up station on the beach at Pozo, ready for what will be an epic test of humankind versus the elements. Whether it’s launching a wave board as high as possible, or desperately trying to keep a slalom board down, they will all have to bring their A-game if they want to succeed.
This year will be no different with the event being the third, 5-Star event of the Unified PWA / IWT Wave Tour.
Historically though, Pozo has also been home to the most extreme, nail biting, high octane down to the wire slalom in the history of the sport. Now that legacy will be reborn as names like Rutkowski, Lemeteyer, Mortefon, Iachino, and Soe rise to the challenge and try to engrave their initials on this most prestigious of slalom contests, alongside names like Dunkerbeck, Pritchard, Bringdal, Albeau and Mueller.
ALSO IN BARRANQUILLO POZO IZQUIERDO ON SUNDAY 2 JULY
TRAIÑA TRAIL COSTA MOGAN | 1 JULY
It’s going to be a busy day in Arguineguín this Saturday with the 8th edition of the Traiña Trail “night time mountain run” Costa Mogán Cálido taking place.
Among its novelties, is the new distance of 29 kilometers, which is added to those of 15 and 10 kilometers. They will all have Calle Miguel Marrero Rodríguez as their starting point, next to Las Marañuelas beach, and end in the El Perchel beach area.
The new distance of 29km 29 will start next to Las Marañuelas beach, go up to Camellitas, pass through El Pinillo in the Barranco de Arguineguín, Cortadores and will return to Arguineguín.
This edition will also feature children’s distances.
This year, as in the 2019 edition, a speed climbing competition
There will also be music and food.
Departure times:
– 29 km at 20:00
– 15 km at 21:15
– 10 km at 21:45
– hiking at 20:30
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.