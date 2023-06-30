July is here and what a gorgeous first weekend it’s going to be. There is the main Fataga Apricot festival weekend, in a picturesque village a short mountain drive inland from the beaches of Maspalomas; or you could experience a traditional Farmers’ Feast in San Mateo. There are two concerts to enjoy by the Maspalomas Lighthouse; the historic re-enactment of the Battle of El Batán, in Santa Brigida, will bring its own crowds, as well as the last days of the Foundational festivities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with plenty more to see and do.

The summer months of July to September have some of the most popular celebrations and the biggest traditional festivities and ‘romería‘ pilgrimage offerings, on Gran Canaria. In July, we have the Virgen del Carmen festivities in multiple coastal locations, there are patron saints’ festivities in the names of Santiago Apóstol in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana and then there’s the much anticipated Maspalomas Soul Festival in the middle of the month.

La Rama is held in Agaete each August. The Fiestas del Pino, for the main patron saint of Gran Canaria and the Fiesta del Charco, in La Aldea, are all to look forward to in September, just to name a few of the biggest. Not forgetting the wealth of other music festivals and concerts on offer as summertime on Gran Canaria goes into full swing.