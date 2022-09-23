The Atlantic cyclone that has formed to the south of the Canary Islands has in the last hour been officially upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm. The new classification has confirmed this Friday night by the US National Hurricane Centre.

The president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, reported this afternoon’s press conference that the Canary Islands would very likely be affected by what was then a “tropical depression”, a type of less intense cyclone; but not hurricane or storm.

Now, the National Hurricane Centre has confirmed that it has increased in intensity and have named the weather system as Tropical Storm Hermine.

The Canary Islands Government’s General Directorate of Security and Emergencies this Friday declared a maximum alert throughout the Canary Islands in anticipation of heavy rains, storms and gusts of wind which look set to arrive on all the islands starting this Saturday.

The Canary Islands are therefore expecting intense rains this weekend, which the president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres this Friday referred to as “the most important in the last decade”. In fact, it could rain over the next three days, at a rate 10 to 15 times greater the normal seasonal average for the entire month of September, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Although the storm is not expected to hit the archipelago, the cyclone is expected, between Saturday and Monday, to leave more than 150 litres of water per square meter accumulating in some areas of the westernmost islands and on Gran Canaria, according to AEMET forecasts.

Significant effects are expected, particularly on La Gomera, El Hierro, La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, but the rains will be widespread across the archipelago. Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, therefore, will also be on alert.

Most sporting events and other public celebrations have been suspended under the direction of the Cabildos and local town halls. It is also quite possible that this weather event will affect airports.