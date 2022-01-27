The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Wednesday, January 25, issued an open invitation for people aged between 18 and 39 years to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations without prior appointment, for anyone born between 1982 and 2003 who has previous completed their vaccination schedule. Older citizens are also welcome.

Anyone who completed had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must wait at least five months to receive their booster dose after a change in the time intervals established by the Vaccine Report that until now advised six months. Those wanting to complete their regimen with AstraZeneca or Janssen will be able to receive the booster dose after waiting at least three months.

In the case of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the complete vaccine schedule, the waiting time between diagnosis and administration of the booster dose must be at least four weeks.