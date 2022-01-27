The Canary Islands Ministry of Health this Wednesday, January 25, issued an open invitation for people aged between 18 and 39 years to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations without prior appointment, for anyone born between 1982 and 2003 who has previous completed their vaccination schedule. Older citizens are also welcome.
Anyone who completed had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must wait at least five months to receive their booster dose after a change in the time intervals established by the Vaccine Report that until now advised six months. Those wanting to complete their regimen with AstraZeneca or Janssen will be able to receive the booster dose after waiting at least three months.
In the case of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the complete vaccine schedule, the waiting time between diagnosis and administration of the booster dose must be at least four weeks.
Vaccination by appointment
People between the ages of 18 and 39 may make an appointment to receive a booster dose only through the SCS miCitaPrevia mobile app or through the same web application. For the time being, the 012 telephone appointments continue to be prioritised for age groups 40 years and up.
Vaccination points without an appointment and schedules
The spaces enabled for mass vaccination without an appointment in all age groups for first and second doses, as well as for booster doses, have a maximum number of daily doses available for anyone who comes without an appointment.
For children 5-11 years of age, the first dose and specific schedules will be set up at each of the different vaccination points.
VacuGuaGua
The route of the “VacuGuaGua” vaccination bus varies every week, bringing vaccinations closer to all points on the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria. This week they are in:
– Gran Canaria: Until Wednesday, at the Alcampo shopping centre and from Wednesday at the Plaza de La Candelaria de Ingenio, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Tenerife: Until Friday, January 28, on Avenida Fundador Gonzalo González in Granadilla de Abona, from 09:00 to 13:30.
Fixed points and times on Gran Canaria
– Infecar: Monday to Sunday from 09:30 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 18:30 (350 doses). Child population from 5 to 11 years old: Monday to Sunday from 2:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (100 doses).
– Expomeloneras: Monday to Sunday from 09:30 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 18:30. (350 doses). Child population from 5 to 11 years old: Monday to Sunday from 2:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (100 doses).
– Juan Vega Mateos Pavilion (Gáldar): Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (120 doses).
– Pedro Hidalgo Pavilion: Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (1000 doses). Child population from 5 to 11 years old at the same time (1000 doses).
– Miller Health Centre: Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00. Child population from 5 to 11 years old at the same time.
– Arguineguín Health Centre: Monday to Friday from 09:30 to 12:00 (150 doses).
– Escaleritas Health Centre: Monday to Friday from 08:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
– Calero Health Centre: Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (120 doses).
– San Gregorio Market: Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
– Centro de Colombofilia de Schamann: Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
– Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín: Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (300 doses) (holidays not included). Child population from 5 to 11 years old from Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 14:30 (holidays not included) (50 doses).