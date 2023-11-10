This 9th edition, modelled on the famous 21-year-old original Maspalomas community event, held every Summer, as a gathering of the LGBTQIA+ community. The free shows started earlier in the week and run until Sunday 12 November 2023. Winterpride is now the final pride-styled celebration in the annual European calendar. An open-air event with an average outside temperature of at least 23ºC. One week of music events with live shows with international artists, pool parties, boat excursions, a parade walk, dance sessions, and more.

Free night shows and events this weekend:

ON FRIDAY:



Movie: Legendary Children from 19:15-20:00 Yumbo Main Stage

The new Pride 50 film Legendary Children [All of Them Queer] shows on the Winter Pride Main Stage hotfoot from international screenings in India and Palm Springs California. London’s Legendary Children of 1972 quickly learned to create a unique managed chaos wherever they went, starting LGBT+ Pride in Europe and ensuring our community’s presence in every part of society could never be ignored again. Spain followed with Orgullo Gay in 1978. Cast includes Peter Tatchell, Tom Robinson, Angela Mason, Lanah P. (VOSE screening).

Power Night from 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage

SNAP! (CLD) · SORAYA VIVIAN · SHARON DOORSON · FLAMENCO SHOW · DJ ANDREI STAN

Unleash your inner dancer and groove to the beats of some of the biggest names in music. Get ready to witness one of the most popular groups from the 90s, Snap!, as they take the stage and let the Yumbo explode with their mega hits “The Power” and “Rhythm Is a Dancer”, which dominated music charts all over the world.

Hed Kandi and Fierce Angel star Soraya Vivian will take the stage with her powerful voice, delivering an electrifying performance. Emmaly Brown, Amsterdam Pride ambassador, and The Voice finalist, will blow you away with her powerhouse tracks and incredible energy.

Dutch dance diva Sharon Doorson is back and better than ever before, after captivating audiences with her unforgettable performance last year. This time, she’s launching her brand new show and is set to blow the roof off the main stage with her electrifying energy and show-stopping vocals.

Be sure to get your groove on with the high-energy warming-up session by none other than DJ Trojan. And that’s not all! The night will be opened by one of Europe’s best flamenco dance shows, adding an extra dimension of excitement and energy to the evening. Internationally renowned DJ Andrei Stan will close the night behind the decks with one of the best DJ sessions you have ever seen at Winterpride! Andrei Stan shared his music with the public in places like Tomorrowland, WE Party Madrid, Forever Tel Aviv, Circuit, Matinee, NY Munich, Sexy Cologne, Funhouse /Rapido Amsterdam, Papa Party, Angels Zurich, The Cruise and many other amazing parties around the globe.

ON SATURDAY: Pride Walk from 15:00-18:00 Avenida de Tirajana

Participating in the Pride Walk is completely free. The dress code is rainbow. Pride Walk After Party: Show Your True Colors from 18:00-20:00 Yumbo Main Stage

LOS SALVAPANTALLAS · DJ TROJAN Get ready to keep the party going after the massive Pride Walk, at the main stage area for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration! Spanish live band, Los Salvapantallas, will be taking the stage for a 2-hour concert that organisers promise to be nothing short of electrifying with all your favourite dance classics and gay anthems, DJ Trojan will keep the energy going with an afterparty that will keep you dancing. And as the night progresses, the Saturday Night Live Show will take off with an incredible line-up of international stars that will blow you away with their talent and energy. Saturday Night Live from 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage

CULTURE BEAT · EMMALY BROWN · DACIL SUAREZ · RAINBOW GOSPEL · DIVA MAYDAY · JONAY BJ Get ready for an unforgettable Saturday night at Winter Pride, as we bring you some of the biggest and most talented stars in the world of music! Culture Beat will be headlining the night with their iconic hits “Mr. Vain”, “Got To Get It” and “Anything”, all of which reached the top 10 charts worldwide and will have you dancing and singing along all night long.

ON SUNDAY

Sunday Live: Stars Night form 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage

MINT PRESENTS PRIDE STARS · THE VIVIENNE · APRIL DARBY · GIO BOX

Get ready to close out this year’s Winterpride festival with a bang with a lineup of talent that is sure to leave you entertained! The Sunday Night festivities kick off at 20:00 with the Grand World Final of Pride Stars, powered by Mint Company Pride Stars, the popular talent show that has produced stars we’re sure you have heard of like Celia Jimenez, Jenny Ball and last year’s winner, Santino Marino.

The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and 2022 participant at Dancing on Ice, to the final night of Winterpride. With her signature style and unique talent, The Vivienne is sure to leave you in awe.

Dutch musical star April Darby, known for her performances in musicals like The Bodyguard and Aida. Her powerful vocals and commanding presence will have you on the edge of your seat throughout her performance.

And last but certainly not least, our very own Gio Box will complete the lineup on Sunday Night, bringing infectious energy and talent to the stage.