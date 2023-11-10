Jump to #WeekendTips
We’re already at the second weekend of November already (Just 6 more Fridays till Yule Time!) and it is going to be a beautiful one with some pretty awesome events happening all around Gran Canaria. The festive season officially starts this weekend with the first, of many, “Christmas lights-on” events this Saturday at Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria.
The weekend highlights includes WOMAD, World Music And Dance festival, in the capital. The big ‘Feria del Sureste‘ (ideal for those artisanal trinkets and shopping for gifts), the SouthEast Fair in Cruce de Arinaga. The last days of the event they call Winterpride, in Maspalomas, and there is also a concert to enjoy in El Tablero. Old antique motorcycles and cars are heading to Moya as the 31st ‘Viejas Glorias‘ gathering taking place this weekend as well. And the Fataga road will have some closures with another rally this Saturday.
Upcoming events:
18 November • Tuna and Sea Fair of Mogán in Arguineguín
18-19 November • Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair in Santa Brígida
18-19 November • Animundo, pet fair in INFECAR
17 November • Christmas lights-on in the shopping centre Las Arenas in LPA 🎄🌟
17-18 November • Gran Canaria Historic Rally – Santa Lucía
18-19 November • Gran Canaria Maspalomas Marathon
19 November • Bio Market in Casa de Semillas, LPA
19 November • ARC, Atlantic Rally for cruisers Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ⛵️
24 November • Christmas lights-on in Gáldar 🎄🌟
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
15-17 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde 🍊🍊
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
Absolutely beautiful November weekend ahead all over the island with highs reaching up towards 30ºC (in the shade) on the south during the daytime, and around 23-25ºC at the summit and in the capital on the rugged north coast of the island. As the weekend progresses the temperatures are heading upwards a few degrees until we reach Tuesday. Gorgeous weather in the forecast for any kind of adventure or visit around Gran Canaria.
Friday: Cloudy intervals in low areas of the north, being more compact in the early and late hours of the day. Elsewhere a bit cloudy or clear. Temperatures with few changes or a slight rise, mainly the maximum in high areas, could be more pronounced locally. Moderate winds from the northeast, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, and at the western tip, where there may be occasional strong intervals. On the summits, light to moderate wind from the east. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Saturday: Cloudy intervals in low areas of the north, being more compacted in the early and late hours of the day. Elsewhere, a little cloudy or clear. During the second half of the day, intervals of high cloud in all areas. Temperatures will see few changes or slightly rise. Moderate winds from the northeast, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, and at the western tip, where there may be occasional strong intervals. In high areas and summits, light wind from the east. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Sunday: Slightly cloudy or clear with the presence of high cloudiness, except for some cloudy intervals in low areas in the north of the islands with greater relief during the early morning. Light haze at altitude over the eastern islands is not ruled out. Maximum temperatures slightly rising locally, especially in the easternmost islands, and minimum temperatures with few changes or slightly decreasing in the easternmost islands. Moderate wind from the northeast to east, with some light intervals in the eastern islands. In elevated areas of the easternmost islands, moderate southeast wind during the second half of the day. On summits, light wind of variable direction
#WeekendTips 10-12 November 2023
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | THE 30º WOMAD FESTIVAL | 9-12 NOVEMBER
WOMAD Festival, World of Music, Arts and Dance in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 9-12 November 2023. The Plaza de la Música, just next to Auditorium Alfredo Kraus, will celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of WOMAD in The Canary Islands.
WOMAD celebrates three decades of life in the Archipelago, thirty years of concerts, meetings, and reflections on diversity and cultural wealth, as well as issues related to care and attention to the planet. Its thirtieth anniversary will turn Plaza de la Música and Parque Litoral El Rincón into a real party centre.
Throughout this time, the lion’s roar has sounded in different locations, although its seal remains unequivocally linked to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Catalina Park, where its name stands as a mark of identification with the space. On its thirtieth anniversary, the move is necessary due to the MetroGuagua works that are taking place.
The Plaza de La Música will, therefore, be the epicenter of WOMAD 2023, a space that accommodates more than 25,000 people. Stages, gastro area, and the market will add colour to El Rincón, El Lloret, and the annexes of a plaza that has all kinds of amenities for the public: public transport, parking, and commercial area.
CRUCE DE ARINAGA, AGÜIMES | SOUTHEAST FAIR - FERIA DEL SURESTE | 10-12 NOVEMBER
The 20th Agriculture, Handicrafts, Livestock and Tourism fair, The Southeast Fair, Feria de Sureste, is held from Friday to Sunday 10-12 November 2023 in Cruce de Arinaga, in the municipality of Agüimes.
There is an exhibition on Avenida de Ansite to support the activities of many small artisanal and agricultural producers while trying to raise awareness about the consumption of local produce; promoting the local tourist offer and providing the opportunity to expand trade in the area. All of this is combined with a totally festive atmosphere, with various performances and activities for children and adults, as well as lots of entertainment both traditional and modern.
Artisanal and agricultural stalls, Children’s activities, Livestock exhibitions, traditional games, and Music
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10:00-21:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00
“The Southeast Fair is not just any fair, it is the symbol of the unity of three towns, Ingenio, Agüimes and Santa Lucía, that joined forces 33 years ago to form the South East Commonwealth (Mancomunidad del Sureste) to fight against their common challenges in a part of the island ravaged by drought. It is the region’s most important event, in which farmers, producers and artisans in the area offer the very best of what they have.”
When there is a big fair taking place it also means road closures. Avenida Ansite, at the Arinaga Crossing, will be closed to traffic and vehicle parking from Thursday, November 9 at 12:30 until Sunday, November 12 at 20:00. 🟢 The alternative route for circulation will be GC-104 (Recinto Ferial – Los Corralillos).
MASPALOMAS | WINTER PRIDE | UNTIL SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER
This 9th edition, modelled on the famous 21-year-old original Maspalomas community event, held every Summer, as a gathering of the LGBTQIA+ community. The free shows started earlier in the week and run until Sunday 12 November 2023. Winterpride is now the final pride-styled celebration in the annual European calendar. An open-air event with an average outside temperature of at least 23ºC. One week of music events with live shows with international artists, pool parties, boat excursions, a parade walk, dance sessions, and more.
ON FRIDAY:
Movie: Legendary Children from 19:15-20:00 Yumbo Main Stage
The new Pride 50 film Legendary Children [All of Them Queer] shows on the Winter Pride Main Stage hotfoot from international screenings in India and Palm Springs California. London’s Legendary Children of 1972 quickly learned to create a unique managed chaos wherever they went, starting LGBT+ Pride in Europe and ensuring our community’s presence in every part of society could never be ignored again. Spain followed with Orgullo Gay in 1978. Cast includes Peter Tatchell, Tom Robinson, Angela Mason, Lanah P. (VOSE screening).
Power Night from 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage
SNAP! (CLD) · SORAYA VIVIAN · SHARON DOORSON · FLAMENCO SHOW · DJ ANDREI STAN
Unleash your inner dancer and groove to the beats of some of the biggest names in music. Get ready to witness one of the most popular groups from the 90s, Snap!, as they take the stage and let the Yumbo explode with their mega hits “The Power” and “Rhythm Is a Dancer”, which dominated music charts all over the world.
Hed Kandi and Fierce Angel star Soraya Vivian will take the stage with her powerful voice, delivering an electrifying performance. Emmaly Brown, Amsterdam Pride ambassador, and The Voice finalist, will blow you away with her powerhouse tracks and incredible energy.
Dutch dance diva Sharon Doorson is back and better than ever before, after captivating audiences with her unforgettable performance last year. This time, she’s launching her brand new show and is set to blow the roof off the main stage with her electrifying energy and show-stopping vocals.
Be sure to get your groove on with the high-energy warming-up session by none other than DJ Trojan. And that’s not all! The night will be opened by one of Europe’s best flamenco dance shows, adding an extra dimension of excitement and energy to the evening. Internationally renowned DJ Andrei Stan will close the night behind the decks with one of the best DJ sessions you have ever seen at Winterpride! Andrei Stan shared his music with the public in places like Tomorrowland, WE Party Madrid, Forever Tel Aviv, Circuit, Matinee, NY Munich, Sexy Cologne, Funhouse /Rapido Amsterdam, Papa Party, Angels Zurich, The Cruise and many other amazing parties around the globe.
ON SATURDAY:
Pride Walk from 15:00-18:00 Avenida de Tirajana
Participating in the Pride Walk is completely free. The dress code is rainbow.
Pride Walk After Party: Show Your True Colors from 18:00-20:00 Yumbo Main Stage
LOS SALVAPANTALLAS · DJ TROJAN
Get ready to keep the party going after the massive Pride Walk, at the main stage area for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration! Spanish live band, Los Salvapantallas, will be taking the stage for a 2-hour concert that organisers promise to be nothing short of electrifying with all your favourite dance classics and gay anthems,
DJ Trojan will keep the energy going with an afterparty that will keep you dancing. And as the night progresses, the Saturday Night Live Show will take off with an incredible line-up of international stars that will blow you away with their talent and energy.
Saturday Night Live from 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage
CULTURE BEAT · EMMALY BROWN · DACIL SUAREZ · RAINBOW GOSPEL · DIVA MAYDAY · JONAY BJ
Get ready for an unforgettable Saturday night at Winter Pride, as we bring you some of the biggest and most talented stars in the world of music! Culture Beat will be headlining the night with their iconic hits “Mr. Vain”, “Got To Get It” and “Anything”, all of which reached the top 10 charts worldwide and will have you dancing and singing along all night long.
ON SUNDAY
Sunday Live: Stars Night form 20:00-03:00 Yumbo Main Stage
MINT PRESENTS PRIDE STARS · THE VIVIENNE · APRIL DARBY · GIO BOX
Get ready to close out this year’s Winterpride festival with a bang with a lineup of talent that is sure to leave you entertained! The Sunday Night festivities kick off at 20:00 with the Grand World Final of Pride Stars, powered by Mint Company Pride Stars, the popular talent show that has produced stars we’re sure you have heard of like Celia Jimenez, Jenny Ball and last year’s winner, Santino Marino.
The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019 and 2022 participant at Dancing on Ice, to the final night of Winterpride. With her signature style and unique talent, The Vivienne is sure to leave you in awe.
Dutch musical star April Darby, known for her performances in musicals like The Bodyguard and Aida. Her powerful vocals and commanding presence will have you on the edge of your seat throughout her performance.
And last but certainly not least, our very own Gio Box will complete the lineup on Sunday Night, bringing infectious energy and talent to the stage.
EL TABLERO, SBT | "500 NOCHES EN EL TABLERO" - CONCERT OF LOS 600 | FRIDAY 10 NOVEMBER
Get ready for an unforgettable night at “500 Noches en el Tablero”!
🎶 Enjoy a fusion of music and gastronomic delights from food trucks.
🎤 “Los 600” and the music show “500 Nights” will take you on a unique musical journey, paying the best tribute to maestro Joaquín Sabina.
🗓️ Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
🕘 Time: From 21:00
📍 Location: Plaza de El Tablero
PUERTO RICO DE G.C. | MOGAN MALL CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
Lights-on event at the Mogan Mall this Saturday, 11 November at 18:00 together with a Christmas Show “The Grinch wants to ruin Christmas, but with your help and that of magical characters, it can be prevented”.
VILLA DE MOYA | XXXI VIEJAS GLORIAS | 10-12 NOVEMBER
A weekend of activities in Villa de Moya 10-12 November 2023, an event that is aimed at all lovers of motorcycle, classic and vintage cars
The 31st Viejas Glorias, a weekend in which the roars of motorcycles will be heard more than ever in the municipality and will be accompanied by talks, musical performances, and tributes, among many other things such as a retro fair or a concentration of Volkswagen Guateque Years 60
It is a show of motorcycles and bikers, of heritage culture and collecting, and a multitude of activities for motorcycles with the Rallye TT, the Biker Show, the trial, contests, the exhibitions, the motorcycle families, the Harleys, the Vespas and much more, a festival of mixed emotions to live the motorcycle in one of the best concentrations of these characteristics organised in southern Europe.
TEROR MUNICIPAL MARKET | SUNDAY 12 NOVEMBER
The surroundings of the Basilica del Pino are transformed every Sunday from 09:00-15:00 with the municipal market of Teror, Mercadillo Dominical, one of the oldest street markets on the island with two centuries of history. The social impact of the cult of the Virgen del Pino has turned the Market throughout its history into a meeting point for thousands of people who come from all over to sell and buy, typical products of the area, such as chorizos, blood sausages, sweets, cheeses and bread, to others of a religious type, textile, crafts, etc.
This Sunday, the market will be enlivened with music by Mara Pérez and Mariachi Peleón, starting at 12:00 in the Plaza de Sintes tent. The concert, which will take a tour of traditional Mexican music with the show ‘Las canciones de mi padre’, ‘My Father’s Songs’, will be in charge of energizing the musical session of the Sunday Market.
ACRICULTURAL MARKET OF ARUCAS | SATURDAY 11 NOVEMBER
MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE ARUCAS
This market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The market comprises local exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs.
From 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00-14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
SUBIDA FATAGA | 11 NOVEMBER
The Escudería Maspalomas organizes this Saturday the traditional double event of the Las Palmas Mountain Championship, the Fataga and San Bartolomé de Tirajana climbs, which normally close this provincial competition each season. But in 2023 the postponed Villa de Moya Subida will still have to be played.
In the morning (at 09:30) the Fataga ramp event will take place with its 4,489 km (GC-60), between this beautiful town and Tunte. Next is the San Bartolomé climb (at 14:30), between the Trejo intersection (GC-65) and the Mirador de Tunte (GC-60), with a distance of 4,537 km.
To speed up the development of the two climbs, the administrative and technical verifications are brought forward to Friday afternoon in Fataga, from 17:00 to 21:00.
Both competitions are scored for the Las Palmas Mountain Province, after this double event, only the postponed Moya Climb remains to be played on the calendar, which has been confirmed by the FALP for Sunday, December 3. It is also valid for the FALP Promotion Trophy, BMW-Power Cup, Clio Cardones-Prodrive Cup, and Sport Regularity Championships for classic sports vehicles.
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages”
TELDE | FIESTAS DE SAN GREGORIO | 10-19 NOVEMBER 2023
Telde is celebrating Fiestas de San Gregorio between 10-19 November 2023
Fiesta en honor de San Gregorio Taumaturgo 2023. The main feast day is on the 17th of November, which is also a local bank holiday in the municipality. In the past the festivities were held that day in Los Llanos de Jaraquemada, what used to be the farming and craft centre of the city, now a shopping area. This fiesta is a fine example of leisure activities combined with the recovery of long-standing traditions like the livestock fair, one of the largest on Gran Canaria.
There is also a Fun Fair “los Cochitos” set up at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo between 10-19 November 2023
Program highlights this weekend:
On Friday, 10 November
at 19:00 The announcing street parade of the festivities from Parque Francy Roca to Plaza de San Gregorio accompanied by papahuevos (big paper-mache dolls) and Banda Isleña.
at 20:00 Pregón, the proclamation at the Plaza de San Gregorio. The lights on the exterior dome of the church of San Gregorio will also be lit for the first time, 23 years later of their installation.
at 20:45 raising the flag to the top of the church and afterwards the performance by the municipal band, followed by the XII Folkloric Festival.
at 23:00 Music by Kalobo and DJ Promaster on Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo.
On Saturday, 11 November
17:00-19:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 20:00 I Memorial Arturo García Quintana at 00:00 Tataband will be performing at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
On Sunday, 12 November:
at 09:00 The 20º Cronoescalada Memorial Miguel Cabrera “Tito”, a cycling time trial that connects the coast with the centre of the municipality. The start is from Hoya del Pozo to San Gregorio. And later, once finished, the streets of San Gregorio will be filled with color with the little ones’ jerseys that will make us enjoy an authentic sports festival. Once the time trial is over, it will be time for the little ones to compete in the San Gregorio Cycling Schools test. This test, which will begin at 11:00 and will take place on the traditional San Gregorio circuit.
10:00-14:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio and at 12:00 Zapito the clown
at 13:00 award ceremony for the cycling contest at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 16:30 Mago As (magician)
17:00-19:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 17:00 Gala de los Diver’s at Plaza de San Gregorio
Events still to come
Thursday, 16 Thursday:
at 11:00 Inauguration of ‘La Recova’ fair where you can taste and buy typical products of the land, like cheese, olives, bread, sweets as well as artisan crafts stalls.
at 19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering, followed by a full evening of performances.
Friday 17 November:
at 08:00 Diana floreada through the streets of San Gregorio.
at 09:00 Traditional games at Plaza de San Gregorio.
at 09:00 Livestock Exhibition at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo
at 10:00 ‘La Recova’ fair opens.
11:00-20:00 Commercial fair of ZCA San Gregorio.
at 12:00 Livestock parade in front of the church
at 14:00 Traditional Potaje Canario, Canarian stew tasting, enlivened by Canarian music
at 16:30 Boxing exhibition at Parque Francy Rocha
17:00-19:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of San Gregorio Taumaturgo.
at 21:00 performance by Atacayte at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 23:00 lively street party at Ramblas de Pedro Lezcano Montalvo with Grupo Leyenda Joven and DJ Suárez.
Saturday, 18 November:
10:00-20:00 Commercial Fair of ZCA San Gregorio on Calle Poeta Fernando González
at 10:00-15:00 Exhibition of old cars.
11:00-14:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 13:00 Tataband performance at Parque Francy Rocha
at 23:00 Lively street party with Ritmo Bacano and DJ Álvaro Rodríguez at Plaza de San Gregorio.
Sunday 19 November:
at 10:00 ‘La Recova’ fair opens.
11:00-14:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio. at 12:00 Children’s musical spectacle ‘Musipop’.
16:30-20:00 Play park for the kids at Plaza de San Gregorio. at 19:00 performance of Magician Juan Salvador
ALSO TAKING PLACE IN TELDE THIS WEEKEND
Ten establishments in the commercial area of San Gregorio are participating in the VI Gofio Gastronomic Days between 9-11 November 2023 that the Business Association organizes every year