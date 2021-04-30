GRAN CANARIA ALERT LEVEL 2 – BASIC DOs & DON’Ts

The BOC is published by the Canary Islands Government

BASIC DOs AND DON’Ts GRAN CANARIA LEVEL 2 ALERT:

CURFEW 11pm – 6am

Citizens are not permitted to move around in public at all between the hours of 23:00 and 06:00.

– Exceptions : “justified trips”, such as for work, or going to buy essential items or medicine, or visiting healthcare facilities, and of course emergencies, including veterinarian care.

MEETINGS AND GATHERINGS: MAX 6 PEOPLE

Get togethers are limited to 6 people, in both public and private spaces.

–Exception : in the case of cohabitants, larger groups are allowed so long as everyone lives in the same accommodation/house/apartment.

If a group includes both cohabiting and non-cohabiting people, it cannot exceed 6 people.

HOSPITALITY, CATERING, RESTAURANTS, TERRACES, BARS AND CAFÉS

Hospitality establishments must close before 11pm.

Outdoor service no more than 75% capacity, with a maximum of 6 people per table.

Indoor service no more than 50% capacity and 4 people per table and with an authorised maximum of 2 people at the bar, with a safety distance between them of 2 meters.

Takeaway from the premises allowed before 11pm and home delivery until midnight.

Modification for Level 1 and 2 alert on April 22 also stipulate the following:To facilitate the tracking of COVID-19 cases, food and dinner services in interior areas of restaurants must keep a record of customer entry, maintaining a list with their name, surname and contact telephone number for a period of one mont and date and time of the service.

You must wear a mask whenever leaving your table. On terraces or in other outdoor spaces, dependent on the establishment, any activities deemed to not encourage the maintaining of interpersonal safety distances or not wearing masks (such as dancing, karaoke, etc.) are prohibited.

SPORTS/ACTIVITIES



Indoor and outdoor activities are permitted. Sports spaces and centres cannot exceed 75% of the capacity. Sports are allowed in groups of maximum 6 people, including a monitor, if the interpersonal safety distance of 2 meters cannot be maintained permanently. Non-professional, federated sports activity is allowed in modalities where more than 10 people can play up to the maximum necessary for the development of the activity.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Public transport remains limited to carrying 50% passenger capacity.

HOSPITALS AND SOCIAL HEALTHCARE CENTRES

Visits to hospitals and social healthcare centres are limited, at the discretion of, and under the supervision of, the centre. In addition, the use of FFP2-type masks and face shields is recommended for personnel who have direct contact with patients in these centres, as well as reinforcing ventilation.

TRAVEL

No travel restrictions

And of course everyone is expected to continue to maintain interpersonal distances of at least 1.5 metres AT ALL TIMES. All persons 6 years of age and older are obligated to use masks in all public spaces and everyone must keep their hands clean.