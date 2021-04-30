GRAN CANARIA ALERT LEVEL 2 – BASIC DOs & DON’Ts
Here are the list of basic rules for Gran Canaria as we move down to Alert Level 2 (Amber). Bars and restaurants can open again for indoor service. Camping sites, recreational parks and children’s play areas can reopen. Inter island travel restrictions are also lifted completely and no tests are needed for other level 1 and 2 islands. A new modification to the regulations also allows tourism at Alert Level 3, but you need a negative Covid-19 test, just like the rules were during Easter.
The BOC is published by the Canary Islands Government
BASIC DOs AND DON’Ts GRAN CANARIA LEVEL 2 ALERT:
CURFEW 11pm – 6am
Citizens are not permitted to move around in public at all between the hours of 23:00 and 06:00.
– Exceptions : “justified trips”, such as for work, or going to buy essential items or medicine, or visiting healthcare facilities, and of course emergencies, including veterinarian care.
MEETINGS AND GATHERINGS: MAX 6 PEOPLE
Get togethers are limited to 6 people, in both public and private spaces.
–Exception : in the case of cohabitants, larger groups are allowed so long as everyone lives in the same accommodation/house/apartment.
If a group includes both cohabiting and non-cohabiting people, it cannot exceed 6 people.
HOSPITALITY, CATERING, RESTAURANTS, TERRACES, BARS AND CAFÉS
Hospitality establishments must close before 11pm.
Outdoor service no more than 75% capacity, with a maximum of 6 people per table.
Indoor service no more than 50% capacity and 4 people per table and with an authorised maximum of 2 people at the bar, with a safety distance between them of 2 meters.
Takeaway from the premises allowed before 11pm and home delivery until midnight.
You must wear a mask whenever leaving your table. On terraces or in other outdoor spaces, dependent on the establishment, any activities deemed to not encourage the maintaining of interpersonal safety distances or not wearing masks (such as dancing, karaoke, etc.) are prohibited.
SPORTS/ACTIVITIES
Indoor and outdoor activities are permitted. Sports spaces and centres cannot exceed 75% of the capacity. Sports are allowed in groups of maximum 6 people, including a monitor, if the interpersonal safety distance of 2 meters cannot be maintained permanently. Non-professional, federated sports activity is allowed in modalities where more than 10 people can play up to the maximum necessary for the development of the activity.
PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Public transport remains limited to carrying 50% passenger capacity.
HOSPITALS AND SOCIAL HEALTHCARE CENTRES
Visits to hospitals and social healthcare centres are limited, at the discretion of, and under the supervision of, the centre. In addition, the use of FFP2-type masks and face shields is recommended for personnel who have direct contact with patients in these centres, as well as reinforcing ventilation.
TRAVEL
No travel restrictions
And of course everyone is expected to continue to maintain interpersonal distances of at least 1.5 metres AT ALL TIMES. All persons 6 years of age and older are obligated to use masks in all public spaces and everyone must keep their hands clean.