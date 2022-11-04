The first weekend of November and we have been truly blessed with some rather tropical weather across the whole island recently, the island is still layered with greens after the October rains, though temperatures look set to drop a little over the next few days. One of the biggest county fairs of the year, the “Feria del Sureste”, is on this weekend in Vecindario. Tejeda is celebrating their Finaos market. There is a beach clean taking place as well as the lovely little market event in Fataga. Overall, a really lovely start for the month after all the major festivities and the bank holiday we’ve only just recovered from.

The warmish weather should continue throughout the weekend even if temperatures look to drop a few degrees, predictions are they will rise again next week beyond the seasonal norms. The weather continues its slightly unpredictable winter behaviour with some possibility of clouds and even rain in places.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Thursday, 17 November: local bank holiday in Telde – Festivities San Gregorio

Tuesday 6 December: Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day

Thursday 8 December: Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception