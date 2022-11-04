The first weekend of November and we have been truly blessed with some rather tropical weather across the whole island recently, the island is still layered with greens after the October rains, though temperatures look set to drop a little over the next few days. One of the biggest county fairs of the year, the “Feria del Sureste”, is on this weekend in Vecindario. Tejeda is celebrating their Finaos market. There is a beach clean taking place as well as the lovely little market event in Fataga. Overall, a really lovely start for the month after all the major festivities and the bank holiday we’ve only just recovered from.
The warmish weather should continue throughout the weekend even if temperatures look to drop a few degrees, predictions are they will rise again next week beyond the seasonal norms. The weather continues its slightly unpredictable winter behaviour with some possibility of clouds and even rain in places.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday, 17 November: local bank holiday in Telde – Festivities San Gregorio
Tuesday 6 December: Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day
Thursday 8 December: Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception
Upcoming events:
7-13 November Winter Pride Maspalomas
10-13 November WOMAD 2022 Las Palmas de G.C.
26-27 November ANIMUNDO 2022 – Pet Fair at INFECAR
26-27 November Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Ingenio
4 December Avocado Fair Mogán
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and sunshine prevailing across the touristed south of the island.
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, Gran Canaria winterly 22ºC in the shade even at the summits, a touch more in the capital and certainly even higher in the coastal tourist enclaves of the south. The summits and northern parts of the island might see cloud cover and even the possibility of a little rain is in the air.
4-6 NOVEMBER, VECINDARIO
FERIA DEL SURESTE 2022
The 18th edition of the Agriculture, Handicrafts, Livestock and Tourism Fair, ‘Feria del Sureste’ is held between 4 & 6 November 2022 in Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana.
It has an exhibition on Avenida de Canarias to support the activities of small artisanal and agricultural producers while trying to raise awareness about the consumption of local produce; promoting the local tourism offer and providing an opportunity to expand trade in the area. All of this is combined with a totally festive atmosphere, with various performances and activities for children and adults, as well as entertainment. Great for some early Yule shopping.
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10:00-22:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00
The region’s most important event, in which farmers, producers and artisans from the area offer their best and the best of what they have. ‘The Southeast Fair’ is not just another fair, it is the symbol of the unity between three towns, Ingenio, Agüimes and Santa Lucía, that joined 32 years ago to form the South East Commonwealth (Mancomunidad del Sureste) working together to tackle the adversities of a land once ravaged by drought and poverty.
SUNDAY 6 NOVEMBER, TEJEDA
MERCADILLO DE FINAOS
In the most beautiful town of Tejeda, located in the mountainous central part of the island, and more than 1000 meters above sea level, there is an agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, that takes place every first Sunday of the month.
This Sunday, the Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market returns to celebrate Los Finaos, with a market full of craft stalls, fashion and accessories, food and the special smell of ROASTED CHESTNUTS.
You can also enjoy activities for the little ones (children’s face painting and giant games), a theatrical performance “Cuéntame el Campo” produced by AIDER and the closing of the event in style, a concert by ‘Los Coquillos’ with their 30th Anniversary tour.
“Spend a different weekend in Tejeda, you can also enjoy activities for the little ones by El Gato Animaciones, a theatrical performance produced by AIDER and the final closing in style with the Los Coquillos concert with its 30th Anniversary tour.”
10:00 to 14:00 Agricultural Craft Market
10:00 to 12:00 face painting for kids and giant games
12:30 to 13:00 Theatrical performance
13:00 Concert of the Coquillos
SUNDAY 6 NOVEMBER, TELDE
BEACH CLEAN OCEAN4LIFE GRAN CANARIA
SUNDAY, 6 NOVEMBER, VILLA DE MOYA
III CONCURSO DE PINTURA RÁPIDA ‘La mujer rural’
The III QUICK PAINTING COMPETITION ‘The rural woman’ takes place this Sunday in Villa de Moya, with the aim of making visible the role of women in rural areas so that passionate adherents to the art of painting might capture, with their brushes, their best visions of the subject in an original and creative way. The event will include a lively street parade with the Baton Rouge Dixieland band at 12:00 and a concert by Quechimpba at 13:3o on Plaza del Árbol Redondo.
This contest is part of the SURCA Villa de Moya 2022 Conference, an interdisciplinary forum promoting equality for women in rural areas of the Canary Islands, which has been organized since 2016 with the aim of crossing and breaking down the barriers that generate inequality and impede the visibility, knowledge and empowerment of women in these territories.
All interested individuals, amateurs or professionals, over 16 years of age may participate. The theme will revolve around the role of women in rural areas in all their social spheres.
The RAPID PAINTING CONTEST ‘The rural woman’ will be held on Sunday, November 6 between 10:00 and 17:00. Starting at 9:30, at the Casa de la Cultura, the supports will be sealed, numbered and checked for measurements. Once the support has been collected by the participants, they will be able to start their work in the places mentioned below that they like best: Parque Pico Lomito, Plaza de la Candelaria, Plaza Tomás Morales, Calles Miguel Hernández and Calles Magistral Marrero. At 17:00 in the afternoon the works must be delivered to the Culture House. Each person will be able to stamp only one support.
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER, FATAGA
SABOR A FATAGA
“Taste of Fataga”, artisan craft and gastronomy day is celebrated every first Saturday of Each month until end of 2022.
From ten in the morning until four in the afternoon. The day will begin with a little Fataga-flavoured market with a display of crafts and children’s activities, ending with the Tapas Route in the El Albaricoque, Grill Fataga, El Labrador and Bar Los Giles restaurants.
Meet local artisans and from the rest of the Island from textile recycling, Canarian knives, earrings, chocolates made with goat’s milk, homemade jams, honey from the farm, the Ecofinca and many more artisanal curiosities. All this will be enlivened by the musical trio H. Tamarindos.
Finally, taste the varied tapas offered by each establishment that has been carefully coordinated to create a wide range of flavours in Fataga. The price of each tapa is €2.50 and is accompanied by a beer, wine or water.
4-5 NOVEMBER, TEROR
RALLYE VILLA DE TEROR 2022
More than a hundred cars participate this weekend in the 41st Rally Villa de Teror.
Teror hosts this weekend, On Friday and Saturday, the 41st edition of the Villa de Teror Rally, which had to be postponed on September 23 and 24 due to the alert for storm ‘Hermine’. The Escudería Aterura published the Official List of Entries, which brings together a total of 103 vehicles in the Speed, and 14 in the Sport Modalities.
Stages:
Lanzarote – Artenara
San Isidro – Teror
Aguas de Teror
“Remember that when there is a rally going on it also means some road closures during the stages”
SUNDAY, 6 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE G.C.
ARC+ ATLANTIC RALLY FOR CRUISERS 2022
This Sunday, the start of ARC Plus with 92 boats. Gran Canaria – Sao Vicente leg (865nm) at 12:45 – Multihull start and at 13:00 Monohull start.
ARC+ takes sailors across the Atlantic from Gran Canaria to the Caribbean via the Cape Verde archipelago. Originally launched in response to the ever-growing popularity of the ARC, the route via the Cape Verde islands is now firmly established as a standalone rally with its own unique identity. The first stage of the rally sails from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to Mindelo Marina, São Vicente, a distance of approximately 850nm taking between 5 and 7 days for a 12m (40’) cruising boat. Following the 4 to 6 day stopover, yachts to sail to Port Louis Marina, Grenada. The passage to the Caribbean is approximately 2150nm, and will take 12 to 16 days.
Crossing the Atlantic from the Canaries via Cape Verde enables boats to make the most of the northeast trade winds; their latitude at 16º50’N is right in the path of the trade winds, promising a great sail to the Caribbean and a warm welcome awaiting their arrival.
“The main event, the ARC (#ARCrally) starts on Sunday, November 20, with 147 boats heading to the island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.”
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Fridays in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range of preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, The little farmers’ and Artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The biweekly “Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal” is held in the urban park between 08:30 – 14:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
“MUSICANDO”
‘Musicando’, the cycle of free music concerts, from 21:00 at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
November will kick off with the traditional anniversary concert Celebrating José Antonio Ramos on Saturday.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Musicando program organized by the Culture area of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council will bring together on the stage of the Doramas Park auditorium an important list of musicians, among them some of those who were part of different projects of the artist.
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at NIRVANA in the Ancora Centre, Arguineguin. Nirvana Music Festival starting at 18:00 with three different artists: The HATTRICKS, Rubén Nóbrega and Kelly Marlow
On Saturday at ROCKABELLA in Playa del Inglés at 18:00 and later at THE SHAMROCK BAR at 22:30
On Sunday at THE SHAMROCK BAR in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
GALA ADELANTE
This is the 12th edition of the Gala Adelante, organized by the Canarian Association for Breast cancer and Gynaecological cancer patients. They are one of the beneficiaries of The Long Walk Gran Canaria non-profit association event, which this year celebrates its 10th Anniversary.
This Saturday at 20:00 at the Auditorio Alfredo Kraus, founder Marisa Herrera and the ACCM will be holding their annual gala event, starring, among others, the outstanding talents of Johnny Amobi & Legends GRAN Canaria (Liza & Kevin Byrne).
THE 19TH HOLE MELONERAS – CC VARADERO
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Javier Brichis
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
BARBACOA SHOW BAR – EUROPA CENTRE IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Drinks, Food, Children play area, sports and much more
On Friday ABBA Gold Tripute
On Saturday Tom Jones and UB40 Tribute
On Sunday The Champions with their Rock’n’Roll Show