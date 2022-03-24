A little unstable weather is forecast for the weekend ahead. The Canary Islands Government has announced the suspension all the COVID-19 restrictions, it is going to feel a bit different than it has over the last 2 long years. Remember that preventive measures are still in place in some cases and masks are still in use indoors.
It’s Mother’s Day in UK this Sunday. Summer is a step closer with the spring forward of the clocks this Sunday as 1 AM becomes 2 AM. This will also mean sunrise and sunset will be about an hour later with more daylight to enjoy in the evenings.
Earth Hour is on this Saturday, 26 March between 20:30 -21:30. Many municipalities on Gran Canaria, including Agüimes, Teror, Las Palmas and many more, have also adopted this so no need to worry if some of the lights on large buildings are switched off for an hour this Saturday evening. This mainly happens in governmental buildings and on some streets. The annual Earth Hour lights-out event is held worldwide and the theme for this year’s campaign is “Re-think Plastics.
The symbolic turning off of lights for Earth Hour began in the city of Sydney in 2007. Since then, thousands of cities and towns around the world have joined this initiative, year after year, considered the largest environmental mobilisation campaign in history.
Overall a pretty great weekend ahead with sports, music and some carnival events taking place but it’s good to be aware that bad weather conditions can sometimes affect outdoor events taking place, particularly in case of heavy rain, which is expected as Storm Diego makes its way towards us.
Upcoming events:
ENORTE 1-3 April in Gáldar
Feria Institucional de Canarias de Productos de la Tierra 1-3 April in Vega de San Mateo
Tejeda Market Carnival edition 2 April
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, have forecast a weekend starting with breezes and some cloud cover, and some rain in forecast for Sunday and for the beginning of next week in the southern municipality of Mogán.
The weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Sunday looks a touch unstable around the island, so good to be prepared for all weathers, seeming to continue into next week. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, 22ºC in the shade, though certainly more chilly up in the summits.
Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar
26-27 March, El Tablero
9th Anniversary Shopping Centre El Tablero
The local southern shopping centre El Tablero celebrates its 9th Birthday this weekend. There is €2,000 worth of prizes to be won. Enjoy all the surprises and activities they have prepared.
On Saturday:
17:00-18:00 visit from your favourite children’s characters. 18:00-19:00 workshop: kids cake and birthday crown creation. 19:00-20:00 performance by Jorge Vilar
On Sunday:
11:00-20:00 9th Anniversary Awards Ceremony. 11:00-12:00 Children’s birthday piñata creation workshop and contest. 12:00-13:00 9th Anniversary children’s musical show. 17:00-18:00 Visit of your favourite children’s characters
18:00-19:00 9th Anniversary children’s musical show.
To participate in the prize draw, you must present a purchase ticket for a value equal to or greater than €20 made during the weekend and you can play on Sunday from 11:00-20:00. A prize will be awarded every hour.
Saturday, 26 March, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Happy Piano Day
The capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, hosts the fourth edition of “Happy Piano Day”, which will offer 66 musical sessions by a hundred pianists on Saturday, March 26.
A chance to enjoy piano music from 11:30 to 14:00 and from 15:00 to 19:00 at twelve points around the city. The closing concert will take place at 20:00 in Plaza de Canarias.
Again, the Alferdo Kraus Auditorium area, La Puntilla, Las Canteras (at the confluence between Tomás Miller and Alfred L. Jones), Plaza de España, Altavista, Pilar Nuevo, Triana, and Plaza Hurtado de Mendoza will be places to encounter music in an edition that includes Las Rehoyas park, Juan Pablo II park, La Mayordomía park and Plaza de Canarias at the end of the day.
“Free entry subject to available seating”
See the full program HERE!
Saturday, 26 March, Meloneras
SinfónicAs at Expomeloneras
SinfónicAs at Expomeloneras on Saturday, March 26 with more than 30 musicians on stage. A tribute to the music of great female icons of the 20th century, with songs by Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Celia Cruz, Amy Winehouse, Rosana, Tina Turner, and many more. Tickets starting at €11.20 and doors open at 19:30. Reserve your ticket HERE!
The “SinfonicAs” project aims, on the one hand, to promote talent and give projection to young Canarians who are making a niche for themselves in the regional music scene and, on the other, to take a tour of the repertoire of great women, all music icons, which are an important part of the history of today’s popular music. Four very different female voices will cover styles as disparate as the soul of Aretha Franklin or Nina Simone and the salsa of the incombustible Celia Cruz. An orchestra created for the occasion with nearly 30 musicians will be in charge of accompanying and carrying Moneiba Hidalgo, Marieme Abdouyale, Almudena Hernández and Dunia Santana in a musical evening that has been carefully created in every detail, guided by the stage direction of Nacho Cabrera and musical by Luis Montesdeoca. The lighting created for the occasion will transport us and help create the appropriate atmosphere for each of the themes.
The next concert is in Las Palmas on Friday, 8 April at 20:30 in Culture Hall of Miller building in Parque Santa Catalina. Tickets available at lpacultura.com or entrees.es
25-27 March, Mogán
Carnival Mogán
The municipality celebrate its main days of carnival this weekend in Arguineguín. Pre-reserved tickets are needed to enjoy the stage performances, under the permanent tent, just next to the church on Plaza Pérez Galdós.
On Friday, ‘Carnival Gala’ at 20:00 in which the Municipal Sports Schools, the ACEDANCE Dance School, the Mogán Occupational Centre collaborate, and Yesher, who is only 8 years old and has great talent as a singer.
On Saturday, carnival workshops and bouncy castles at 10:00 and later in the evening at 21:00 The Drag Queen Gala. The Mogán Artistic Schools, the former ‘Operación Triunfo’ and ‘Tu Cara Me Suena 8’ contestant Jorge González, the singer and songwriter Nalaya Brown and the Gemeliers, the well-known duo formed by Jesús and Daniel.
On Sunday, the carnival acts will bid farewell to this fishing town at 12:00 noon with a circus show for the whole family.
** The events are with limited capacity, it is essential to reserve free tickets on the website as soon as they are available at www.agendamogan.es ***
Saturday, 26 March, Teror
Carnival Teror
Carnival celebrations in the municipality of Teror will come to an end this weekend. The theme for this year’s festivities was Rock&Roll.
Some of the favourites, the high heel race and the Children’s Carnival Gala take place this Saturday.
On Saturday, the Children’s Carnival Gala on Plaza de Sintes from 12:00 to 14:00 with performances by Elena Cazorla, from ‘ The Voice Kids Spain’ ; the ‘Chiquipanda’ and the Múdate Studio Ballet. Admission to the show is free and does not require prior reservation. Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the Plaza de Sintes is full.
Later at 17:00, the 5th High heel race on Calle Real de la Plaza with 13 teams. The event will feature music by DJ Ulises Acosta and Chirimurga. Presented by Israel Acevedo and animated by the speaker José Antonio de Pablo (Depa)
SPORTING EVENTS
25-27 March, Maspalomas
XXV Torneo Internacional de fútbol La Liga Promises Santander
The International football tournament La Liga Promises Santander is played entirely at the Ciudad Deportiva de Maspalomas ( next to Parque Sur ), from Friday to Sunday as Gran Canaria is set to welcome the world’s best academies for the 25th LaLiga Promises Santander International Tournament.
LaLiga’s most powerful academies will take on European sides of the stature of Liverpool FC, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and SL Benfica in the quest to become the top under-12s team in the world. The Maspalomas training ground will be the venue, hosting a total of 30 thrilling matches with an emphasis on fair play. The previous edition of the tournament took place at the United Arab Emirates’ majestic Hazza bin Zayed, a 25,000-seater stadium where Real Madrid won the title. See more information about the matches HERE!
Saturday 26 March, Santa Lucía
1º Slalom Santa Lucía Gran Canaria
The first Slalom Pozo Izquierdo in the municipality of Santa Lucía this Saturday. Tests officially start at 10:30 and is organised by the CD. Evasport. It will be held in a timed section in the Tirajana ravine of 4.1 km of route, located in the coastal town of Pozo Izquierdo and the Barranco de Tirajana with four official rounds held (two in each direction). Three categories, cars, car-cross and quads/motorbikes.
Sunday, 27 March, La Aldea
VII DHI La Aldea 2022
The 2022 DHI Canary Islands Championship is held in La Aldea de San Nicolás on Sunday 27 March 2022, The VII DHI La Aldea 2022. This mountain bike downhill test is traditionally been held between the months of March to May, but the previous edition due to COVID-19 had to be moved to the months of October-November.
It will take place on the well-known Cactualdea circuit, with a route of approximately 2 kilometers, which will start from the Degollada de Tasartico area, running through El Lomo del Trigo and finishing in the Cactualdea Park, which is also the headquarter for the competition. The winner of this VII DHI La Aldea will be the new Champion of the Canary Islands 2022. At 10:30 Qualifying Round and at 12:00 Final Round and at 13:30 awards ceremony.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the biweekly small Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again this weekend. The market is held in the urban park just in front of the Angry Birds Park entrance from 08:30 -14:30.
Saturday 26 March, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE HARROW, HOLIDAYWORLD MASPALOMAS
On Friday
at 21:00 ‘Javier Brichis’ Acoustic covers
at 23:00 Rolling Stones tribute by ‘Thrilogy’
On Saturday
23:00 ‘Hits 4 Life’ Cover duo
THE 19TH HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Dan and Tess
On Saturday Christ Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is one of our most talented and versatile young singers, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
Saturday, 26 March, Las Palmas
Musicando
The new #Musicando outdoor performance series starts again this Saturday. The season of concerts opens by celebrating its hundredth concert on April 9.
But before the celebration of this anniversary, the En-cantadoras group will perform in the José Antonio Ramos auditorium in Parque Doramas on Saturday, March 26. Free tickets for this first concert can be requested from lpacultura.com or at entrees.es.
The Musicando series of free outdoor concerts ( a total of ten ) are open for all to enjoy in Parque Doramas ( auditorium ) in Las Palmas. You only need to reserve your entry at entrees.com or lpacultura.com.
All concerts start at 21:00 and are free with pre-booked entry tickets.
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
