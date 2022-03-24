

A little unstable weather is forecast for the weekend ahead. The Canary Islands Government has announced the suspension all the COVID-19 restrictions, it is going to feel a bit different than it has over the last 2 long years. Remember that preventive measures are still in place in some cases and masks are still in use indoors.

It’s Mother’s Day in UK this Sunday. Summer is a step closer with the spring forward of the clocks this Sunday as 1 AM becomes 2 AM. This will also mean sunrise and sunset will be about an hour later with more daylight to enjoy in the evenings.

Earth Hour is on this Saturday, 26 March between 20:30 -21:30. Many municipalities on Gran Canaria, including Agüimes, Teror, Las Palmas and many more, have also adopted this so no need to worry if some of the lights on large buildings are switched off for an hour this Saturday evening. This mainly happens in governmental buildings and on some streets. The annual Earth Hour lights-out event is held worldwide and the theme for this year’s campaign is “Re-think Plastics.

The symbolic turning off of lights for Earth Hour began in the city of Sydney in 2007. Since then, thousands of cities and towns around the world have joined this initiative, year after year, considered the largest environmental mobilisation campaign in history.

Overall a pretty great weekend ahead with sports, music and some carnival events taking place but it’s good to be aware that bad weather conditions can sometimes affect outdoor events taking place, particularly in case of heavy rain, which is expected as Storm Diego makes its way towards us.

Upcoming events:

ENORTE 1-3 April in Gáldar

Feria Institucional de Canarias de Productos de la Tierra 1-3 April in Vega de San Mateo

Tejeda Market Carnival edition 2 April