Accompanied by several minors, the defendant is accused of having rampaged through the building, breaking windows, throwing objects, frightening caretakers and having threatened Guardia Civil agents who arrived at the scene. The damage caused was valued at more than €10,000, for which he faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of €7,200 and payment of damages.

According to the prosecutor, the accused – a Moroccan citizen, in an irregular situation in Spain – committed these alleged actions around 10:30 p.m. on February 8, 2021, with the “intent of seriously disturbing the peace and tranquility of the rest of centre’s residents.”

In the face of unprecedented numbers of migrant arrivals, unable to leave the island during pandemic restrictions, Puerto Bello apartments, owned by Hermanos Medina La Herradura, were being managed by a Social Response NGO appointed by the Canary Islands department of social services, whose task it was to care for the children and manage the facility as a temporary “shelter for unaccompanied foreign minors.”

Haison, carrying a wooden bed leg, and accompanied several youths carrying chains, wooden sticks and broken glass, “intimidated those residents of the complex who would not join their revolt, causing a massive disturbance in the centre and urging the other residents to join in,” says the Public Ministry. He was followed “by about 20 minors residing at the centre.”

During the events, the accused is said to have “caused damage on every floor of the Puerto Bello complex”, breaking glass in the doors and windows, all kinds of furniture and appliances, electrical outlets and light sockets. They threw various objects including microwaves, chairs and tables from the balconies of the rooms. The little gang, allegedly led by Haison, caused “the educators [present] at that time, to have to hide in a room on the lower floor, to avoid being injured”, waiting for the arrival of the Guardia Civil.

Once the agents did arrive at the scene, they observed the erection of “barricades built with chairs, microwaves and glass on the floor” and “soapy water spilled on it”, in an attempt to prevent their access. Haison “along with the minors who followed him”, upon seeing the Guardia Civil’s approach acted with “intent to attack them”. They showed “aggressiveness, disorder and apprehension” and threw “various objects at the agents, such as full water bottles and small appliances, putting their lives in danger, without achieving any impact against the agents.”

These facts, listed by the prosecutor, constitute a crime of public disorder, along with a competing crime of affray. The prosecutor has requested that, if Haison is convicted, he be expelled from the country as soon as he is granted parole.