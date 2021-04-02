Surfer fails to recognise surf board error in tiny car on Gran Canaria motorway

The Guardia Civil Traffico have been trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that drove this Thursday on the GC-1 carrying an irregularly shaped item in the back. Another driver who was following the car on the highway that connects the capital of Gran Canaria with the south of the island captured images of the vehicle in a video, which has been shared across social networks.

In the short video you can see the car carrying a surf board, however not on the regulation roof rack needed for a car of such small dimension, but instead simply across the back seats and with the ends dangerously protruding from both sides of the vehicle. A surf board error that could well result in a fine.

The images were taken on the GC-1, heading south, at the section between the Gran Canaria Airport and the exit to Carrizal de Ingenio.