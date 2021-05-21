#IFArico: Gran Canaria firefighters help more than 300 fire fighters with the Tenerife forest fire which continues uncontrolled
The Cabildo de Gran Canaria this Friday morning sent troops to assist in the extinction of the Tenerife forest fire declared on Thursday, May 20 in the municipality of Arico. Two forestry brigades, a “presa” team and a “bravo” team, with four commanders, have travelled to Tenerife. The contingent plan is made up of two fire engines and eight light vehicles, they travelled by sea to integrate with the rest of the teams, of more than 300 firefighters and at least 7 aircraft, in the work of extinguishing the flames, which have now affected an area of more than 1,500 hectares within a perimeter of 16km.
The president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, recalled that “𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 has received help from the other islands on many occasions to put out fires” so will always be ready to “collaborate as soon as they request it.” He also sent encouragement to the population and authorities of Tenerife and hoped that “the fire can be controlled and extinguished as soon as possible without casualties and with the least environmental and material damage”.
More than 300 ground troops and 7 aircraft, including seaplanes and helicopters are working to extinguish the forest fire declared in Arico #TENERIFE.
The perimeter this afternoon of the #IFArico stood at about 16km in an approximate area of at least 1,500 hectares. Work has been carried out with greater intensity along the left flank and the west flank is being monitored due to its proximity to the Barranco de El Río. Two more seaplanes have been requested to be included into the extinction tasks. Fire fighting teams have gathered from across the islands to assist.
#IFArico continues uncontrolled without a fixed perimeter, more than 1,500 hectares have been affected so far although not the entire area has been burned, the forecast is that the situation will improve over time, despite the strong winds hampering efforts to bring the blaze to heel.