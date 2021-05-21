IFArico: Gran Canaria firefighters help more than 300 fire fighters with the Tenerife forest fire which continues uncontrolled

The perimeter this afternoon of the #IFArico stood at about 16km in an approximate area of at least 1,500 hectares. Work has been carried out with greater intensity along the left flank and the west flank is being monitored due to its proximity to the Barranco de El Río. Two more seaplanes have been requested to be included into the extinction tasks. Fire fighting teams have gathered from across the islands to assist.

#IFArico continues uncontrolled without a fixed perimeter, more than 1,500 hectares have been affected so far although not the entire area has been burned, the forecast is that the situation will improve over time, despite the strong winds hampering efforts to bring the blaze to heel.