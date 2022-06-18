Diversions will be in place every night from 11pm between kilometres 50 to 56 of the primary north south highway, in both directions, with traffic being sent off to use the old national road, southbound, from the Pasito Blanco/Meloneras exit, to rejoin the motorway at Arguineguín, and similarly, northbound traffic coming from the direction of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, will leave the motorway at the Arguineguín exit, to rejoin ahead of El Tablero.

The closures will begin from the early hours of Monday morning, 20 June, until completion of works expected to be on Thursday night, just ahead of the San Juan long “puente” weekend.

The road closures are expected to be in stretches as per their progress with the work, every evening from 11 pm to 6 am the following morning, when the roads are expected to be open once again, albeit with the potential for reduced capacities and single-lane traffic in either direction.