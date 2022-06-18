Gran Canaria’s highways maintenance department have announced night time closures in both directions on the main GC1 southern motorway for asphalting work between the exits for Pasito Blanco and Arguineguín, starting from Sunday night, in work expected to continue until at least Thursday.
The closures will begin from the early hours of Monday morning, 20 June, until completion of works expected to be on Thursday night, just ahead of the San Juan long “puente” weekend.
The road closures are expected to be in stretches as per their progress with the work, every evening from 11 pm to 6 am the following morning, when the roads are expected to be open once again, albeit with the potential for reduced capacities and single-lane traffic in either direction.