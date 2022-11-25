What an awesome month of sunshine it has been, the Orange harvest is in full swing, and now it’s time to enjoy the last weekend of November before, Hello December!

We have one busy weekend coming up, and that most American celebration of consumerism, the so-called Black Friday, arrives once again on the island. Events to celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights have already started and will continue in various places around the island over the next week or so.

Agcocanarias Fair showcase the islands farming produce, there are concerts and a Pet Fair to happening in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Another edition of km.0 fair Gran Canaria this time taking place in Ingenio.

Operation Kilo is also on all this weekend so please consider getting a few extra items whilst shopping.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Tuesday 6 December – Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day

Thursday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception

Monday 13 December – Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day

Upcoming events:

Thursday, 1 December • World Aids Day at the Yumbo Playa del Inglés

Friday, 2 December • The famous Sand Art Nativity on Las Canteras beach opens to the public.

3-8 December • The 38th Artisan Fair of Canarias in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Sunday, 4 December • Avocado Fair Mogán

6-18 December • Patron festivities of Santa Lucía y Los Labradores

10-11 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya

BLACK FRIDAY

North America’s unbridled capitalism returns in the form of Black Friday – (Viernes Negro) popularised in recent years in the Canary Islands it marks the starting gun for the seasonal shopping frenzy to begin with many shopaholics madly searching for the opportunity to get great deals, and (supposedly) huge reductions on electronic goods and all sorts of other goodies, primarily made up of old stock and older models. Massive discounts are on offer this Friday in many shops, shopping centres and chain stores. Some have already started with a whole week of offers.