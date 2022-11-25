What an awesome month of sunshine it has been, the Orange harvest is in full swing, and now it’s time to enjoy the last weekend of November before, Hello December!
We have one busy weekend coming up, and that most American celebration of consumerism, the so-called Black Friday, arrives once again on the island. Events to celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights have already started and will continue in various places around the island over the next week or so.
Agcocanarias Fair showcase the islands farming produce, there are concerts and a Pet Fair to happening in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Another edition of km.0 fair Gran Canaria this time taking place in Ingenio.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 6 December – Public Holiday in Spain – Spanish Constitution Day
Thursday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain – The Immaculate Conception
Monday 13 December – Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day
Upcoming events:
Thursday, 1 December • World Aids Day at the Yumbo Playa del Inglés
Friday, 2 December • The famous Sand Art Nativity on Las Canteras beach opens to the public.
3-8 December • The 38th Artisan Fair of Canarias in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Sunday, 4 December • Avocado Fair Mogán
6-18 December • Patron festivities of Santa Lucía y Los Labradores
10-11 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya
BLACK FRIDAY
North America’s unbridled capitalism returns in the form of Black Friday – (Viernes Negro) popularised in recent years in the Canary Islands it marks the starting gun for the seasonal shopping frenzy to begin with many shopaholics madly searching for the opportunity to get great deals, and (supposedly) huge reductions on electronic goods and all sorts of other goodies, primarily made up of old stock and older models. Massive discounts are on offer this Friday in many shops, shopping centres and chain stores. Some have already started with a whole week of offers.
The most precious gift you can give this holiday season is your time, your attention and your assistance to help those around you appreciate what they have got, and to show how much you really love them too. If you are buying gifts; then please consider buying local, from craftspeople and small businesses, buy small, buy tokens of high esteem, reach out to people who may not be as lucky as you, and help all those around you to remember that this is a season of good will, not greed nor bad debts, not a time to blindly spend money that could be better spent on spending time with the people that count in your life. We hope you will celebrate with a real sense of wonder about how lucky you really are, especially if you get to spend this time of year with us here on Gran Canaria.
Spanish State Meterological Agency, AEMET, are predicting lovely weather across much of the island this weekend. Sunshine will prevail throughout Saturday and Sunday in the southern municipality of Mogán with highs of 30º Celcius in the shade. All in all average daytime temperatures should stay a comfortable, winterly 24-25ºC in the shade from the capital to the summits. Next week will see a drop of a few degrees in temperatures and there will be a seasonal hint of snow possible for the start of the week at the summits above 1800m.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website.
If you are interested in what Christmas events are happening on Gran Canaria, just choose “Christmas” from the categories.***
25-27 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Agrocanarias 2022
During the four days, groups like ‘Kimera’, ‘Dj Renzzo Selector’, ‘Tributo a Queen’, ‘Los Lola’, and ‘Salvapantallas’ will perform among others.
26-27 November, Ingenio
Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria
A new edition of the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria. This edition takes place in the municipality of Ingenio this Saturday and Sunday.
The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place on Plaza de Candelaria, just next to the church.
More than 50 agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy and the preservation of the landscape
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
26-27 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
ANIMUNDO 2022
The 5th edition of Animundo, Gran Canaria’s biggest and favourite fair for animal lovers 26-27 November 2022 at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The fair features a program of talks (Spanish language), workshops and an adoption catwalk. In addition, attendees will find products and services for the responsible care of companion animals and much more.
Opening hours: 10:30 – 20:00. Tickets: €1,50 (over 12 years) can be reserved HERE
Free entry: Children under 12 years as well as accredited unemployed, pensioners, and disabled.
“There has been some controversy among the rescue teams with the fair since many animal protection organisations or associations have declined or have not been invited, as one of the main speakers invited has expressed some controversial opinions on whether or not animals are sentient beings and has spoken against the ethical control of feline colonies.
A pet fair without many of those who devote themselves to rescue could be seen as missing a real opportunity to engage with these questions”
Friday 25 November, Santa Brígida
Noche de Vinos
A traditional Wine Night, ‘Tradicional Noche de Vinos‘ to enjoy in Santa Brígida this Friday.
From 20:00 on Calle Nueva, a night of gastronomy and wines enlivened by music performances by Family Soul Band and Troveros de Asieta & Claritzel
25 November – 6 December, Gran Canaria
Operation Kilo
The Food Banks of Spain are holding Operation Kilo this Friday, November 25; Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27, in SPAR supermarkets inviting donations of non-perishible food items.
Other shops such as Carrefour, Lidl, Hiperdino, Makro, Unide, Corte Inglés and Mercadona will be collecting monetary donations at the cashier between November 28 and December 6.
Operation Kilo, is the primary food drive initiative, organised by the Food Bank of Spain and in collaboration with Las Palmas Food Bank and a wide range of local organisations in solidarity with those most in need around the island. Volunteers will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets this coming Friday and Saturday around Gran Canaria as well as on Sunday in many areas that have shops open, such as Mogán, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín .
The campaign focuses on collecting as many basic non-perishable foods as possible from multiple shoppers at supermarkets over the next two days. The food, donated by anyone who cares to help, is collected thanks to the help of volunteers (still more needed in the south!!) and the collaboration of the various supermarkets. Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charitable associations, such as The Food Project in Arguineguín.
“In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes during these dates at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area. “
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENTS
Friday, 25 November ZCA de Telde, Telde
Town hall of Telde lights up Christmas on Friday, 25 November at 19:00. ZCA de Telde, San Gregorio at the intersection of Calle Ruis with Calle Poeta Fernando González, with the voices of Revival Gospel choir Mlou and Nereida Peña.
Friday 25 November, Shopping Centre El Tablero
The neighbourhood shopping centre will light up on Friday at 19:00 with the magical world of the Chocolate Factory, decorations and a show to enjoy with the family.
Saturday 26 November in San Fernando, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
This Saturday, starting at 19:00 on Avenida de Tejeda (next to the Church of San Fernando) the Christmas lights will be switched on in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Mayor Conchi Narváez will be in charge of pressing the switch that will turn on the 700,000 LED bulbs that already adorn and set the scene for the different areas of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Subsequently, a concert by the Canarian singer Cristina Ramos will provide energy with her music and her voice.
Saturday 26 November at Plaza de Los Algonoderos, Santa Lucía de Tirajana
Ayuntamiento de Gáldar on Saturday, 26 November
Starting at 18:00 Plaza de Los Faycanes (Plaza chica) with Rainbow Gospel choir, Christmas songs, Xmas market, and a parade.
25-27 November, Playa del Inglés
Christmas Market – Hotel Maritim Playa
Here we go, the first Christmas market is happening this weekend. The 12th traditional and popular German style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés. The Christmas Market opens at 16:00. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
Next Christmas Market days:
2-4.12
9-11.12
16-18.12
Saturday 26 November, Teror
XVII Clásica Villa de Teror
This is a single-day rally for classic and vintage cars and will take place between 15:00 and 20:15 this Saturday.
At 15:00, the vehicles located in Plaza del Pino will start to face the 187 km of a completely linear route to the Arinaga junction divided into nine sections with a total of 118 km and the return in six more sections with 69 km to arrive at the Miraflor Restaurant at 20:15 where there will be a dinner for the participants after the which the trophies will be delivered to the winners and their different categories.
The CD. Cuatro Latas de Gran Canaria, FEVA club no. 348, organises the XVII Clásica Villa de Teror which is a regular event for classic vehicles that will qualify for the XVI 2022 Gran Canaria Classic Cup and for the XIX Classic Canary Islands 2022.
Sunday 27 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Las carreras ‘Rainbow Family’ Pequeño Valiente, Super Agente Kids y ‘Corriendo por Vegueta
A sports and solidarity Sunday morning in Vegueta with the ‘Rainbow Family’ Pequeño Valiente, Super Agente Kids and ‘Running through Vegueta” races. The historic centre of the capital will bring together about 2,000 people in a fun, family, sports and charity day.
The Plaza de Santa Ana will on Sunday host, three sporting, family and solidarity events, starting the day at 09:30 with ‘Running through Vegueta‘, later with Rainbow Family at 11:00, and will conclude with ‘Super Agente Kids‘ at 12:00. Likewise, in the surroundings of Vegueta, both runners and families will be able to enjoy the different leisure, fun and entertainment activities that will take place in which runners, families and children will be able to participate and enjoy the different leisure, fun and entertainment activities.
Saturday 26 November, Guía
Jornada Gastronomica: Entre Corderos & fogones
This sixth edition of the Gastronomic day ‘Between lambs and stoves’ this Saturday, at the facilities of the Agricultural Market of Guía, the host municipality this year. From 12:00 to 16:00, you can taste 3,500 lamb tapas at very popular prices, as well as enjoy music and children’s and educational activities themed around environmental nature. The Gran Canaria Wine Route, presents tastings of the island’s wines. The day will be completed with musical performances by José María Dávila and the children from the Escuela de Verseadores and the Mariachi Gran Canaria.
The children’s workshops will be run by the company Damasi and the clown Zapito. The Cabildo Department of the Environment will organise a children’s recycling workshop.
Participating the four municipalities in which the majority of sheep herding on the island is concentrated: Guía, Gáldar, Tejeda and Villa de Moya,
“The role of sheep farming in the island’s economy: it has a vast tradition in Gran Canaria and is closely linked to activities as ancestral as grazing, transhumance and the production of cheese. Currently, Gran Canaria has about 18,000 livestock animals, of which the largest volume occur in the northwest area of the Island, distributed among some 300 small farms dedicated to producing milk and meat, which not only contribute resources to insular food sovereignty, generating zero kilometre products but also help in the conservation of the territory as ‘fire-fighting sheep’ (grazing the hinterlands and the forested hillsides), in addition to maintaining life in rural areas and perpetuating their hallmarks of identity as a people”
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****From 20 November 2022, the second-hand market will take place in a new place! In the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.***
This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ in the parking lot next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 26 November, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. Arrive early for the best on offer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Saturday 26 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Musicando
‘Musicando’- the free concert series returns this Saturday with Natalia Machín to Parque Doramas and Auditorio José Antonio Ramos.
Starting at 21:00, the Canarian singer will present her second solo work «Skin and senses».
The fusion of the digital with the analog has given this album “a skin full” of new sounds that are manifested as a whole when the artist interprets each song.
In her song to life, love, gender equality and freedom, Natalia Machín will be accompanied on stage by musicians Kenty Nieto, José Quintana, Héctor Salazar, Abraham Ramos, Rayco Gil, Javier Auserón, Ruymán Franco and Iva Massaly.
Saturday 26 November, Las Palmas de G.C.
Christmas program Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
On Saturday there is a lovely concert to enjoy starting at 19:00, by the municipal symphonic band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Plaza de Santa Ana.
This is a repeat concert from Thursday where the official Christmas lights-on event took place. It is directed by Daniel Abad Casanova and is concert is part of the capital’s Christmas program and is free entry until seats are full.
The concert covers the music and magic of “Harry Potter” and the spark of Disney movie themes as notorious as “The Jungle Book” or “Encanto”, among other familiar songs and themes.
The BSMLPGC is accompanied by the young artists from the Alexia Rodríguez Artistic Teaching school, as well as by the voice of Juan Dávila🎶.
The 19th Hole Meloneras
BARBACOA SHOW BAR – EUROPA CENTRE IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Drinks, Food, Children’s play area, piano bar, sports, and much more
On Friday ABBA Gold Tribute
On Saturday Tom Jones and UB40 Tribute
On Sunday The Champions with their Rock’n’Roll Show
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at NIRVANA in the Ancora Centre, Arguineguin at 21:30
On Saturday at ROCKABELLA in Playa del Inglés at 18:00 and later at THE SHAMROCK BAR at 22:30
On Sunday at THE SHAMROCK BAR in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30