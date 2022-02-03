Always around this first weekend of February on Gran Canaria, one of the most beautiful villages in Spain, Tejeda, celebrates their traditional and very popular Almond Blossom festivities. This 50th-anniversary celebration, however, has been postponed to 2023, along with Almond blossom festivities that were to take place in the municipality of Valsequillo.
Gran Canaria continues for at least one more week at Health Alert level 4, though there was a surprise announcement made by the town hall of Mogán, which will allow all the markets to restart throughout the municipality, after having suspended immediately when Gran Canaria moved up to Level 4 almost two weeks ago. This will be good news for all the visitors as for the locals.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with slightly higher temperatures to expected for this time of year, light breezes and very little cloud cover. Sunshine should prevail throughout the weekend particularly in the southern municipalities, with warm winds expected from the east and the south.
The weekend looks good all around the island, so a great weekend for an adventure in the mountains or just for enjoying on the beach. Temperatures are climbing nicely after the unsettled spell we have had recently. Average daytime temperatures should stay above 21ºC in the shade, predicted up in the summits, so in the south hitting the mid 20s and hotter in direct sunlight. It looks like it’s going to be a great start for next week too with even warmer weather coming in and giving high-temperature predictions for the whole Island on the long range forecast. Hello February!
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main monthly calendar at The Canary Guide website***
Visit Tejeda
The first weekend of February on Gran Canaria marks the almond blossom festival celebrated in Tejeda. The flowering of the almond trees in the middle of winter, most years as January ends and on into February, heralds the imminent arrival of Spring and, for the communities of the island’s summits, makes the Almendros in Flor perhaps the most important “pagan” celebration of the island’s flowering fields.
Even if there are no public events happening this year, the almond trees blossoming up in the mountains nevertheless daub the beautiful spring scenery with an explosion of colours, in an experience most definitely worth the drive along some of the islands oldest roads. It is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses, enjoy a fabulous lunch or dinner, visit the local shops and walk through the gorgeous village centre and explore all the places to there to visit accompanied by backdrop of beautiful views. So much to see and enjoy in Tejeda, officially one of the most beautiful villages in Spain!
23 January – 6 February, Ingenio
Fiestas Candelaria
The municipality of Ingenio has been celebrating its Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Candelaria, Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria. The festivities are coming to an end this weekend and this year again they are once again marked by the pandemic and the alert levels, which has caused several of the events planned in the original program to be suspended or postponed. The city centre is decorated for the occasion and the festivities give it a special atmosphere for a visit. There are still some events happening this weekend including a children’s Day on Sunday morning. This is a lovely weekend to visit one of the first patron saint fiestas of the year, celebrated on Gran Canaria after the San Sebastían festivities in January.
“In the historic quarter, there are several houses with traditional Canarian architecture as well as Néstor Alamo Park where you can see the tallest palm tree in the Canary Islands, which is thirty meters high”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
A surprise decision by the town hall of Mogán will allow all the markets in the municipality to restart, which means that its a full-on weekend with all the southern markets.
The town hall had cancelled all the markets when Gran Canaria moved up to Alert Level 4 almost two weeks ago.
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main car park of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the very popular biweekly Agriculture, the farmers’ Market takes place again, in the car park next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 5 February, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The bi-weekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located right at the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria, this busy farmers’ market offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest produce at your fingertips. From 09:00 to 13:30.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Dan & Tess
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
Friday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
Saturday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Altamadores at 21:00
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It's easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you'd like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there... could that be you?