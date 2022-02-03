Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with slightly higher temperatures to expected for this time of year, light breezes and very little cloud cover. Sunshine should prevail throughout the weekend particularly in the southern municipalities, with warm winds expected from the east and the south.

The weekend looks good all around the island, so a great weekend for an adventure in the mountains or just for enjoying on the beach. Temperatures are climbing nicely after the unsettled spell we have had recently. Average daytime temperatures should stay above 21ºC in the shade, predicted up in the summits, so in the south hitting the mid 20s and hotter in direct sunlight. It looks like it’s going to be a great start for next week too with even warmer weather coming in and giving high-temperature predictions for the whole Island on the long range forecast. Hello February!

It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.

*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main monthly calendar at The Canary Guide website***