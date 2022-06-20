The National Police on Sunday arrested nine individuals between the ages of 21 and 46 years of age, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, four of them with prior police records, having allegedly perpetrated crimes against public health.

As part of their work to prevent drug trafficking, a police control this Sunday was set up at an event near Playa del Águila, on the south of Gran Canaria. As a result of this operation, a total of 74 packages containing cocaine, 53 doses of LSD, several ecstasy and MDMA pills, some hashish, marijuana and a total of €1,365 in cash were seized.

The nine men charged and arrested have been made available to the courts.